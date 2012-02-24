My favorite Oscar win: Steven Soderbergh for ‘Traffic’

Roth”s column three days ago, recognizing the Academy”s genius in awarding Kevin Kline”s performance in “A Fish Called Wanda” made me reflect on many of the great Oscar surprises since then.
Unfortunately, this process also made me realize that I”m usually not pleased when the Academy throws us a curveball. Indeed, since Kline”s extraordinary victory in 1988, there have been surprisingly few Oscar upsets I”ve found satisfying.
This is not to say there are not exceptions to this. Tilda Swinton becoming an Oscar winner for her utter intensity in “Michael Clayton,” for instance, will always remain a highlight of the 2007 show for me. The Academy”s recognizing the future classic status of “The Usual Suspects” by rewarding Kevin Spacey and Christopher McQuarrie is another finer moment. Three 6 Mafia”s joyous reaction to deservedly winning for “It”s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” will be something I”ll never forget.
Let’s see, Rick Baker and David LeRoy Anderson”s meritorious makeup win for “Men in Black” put a smile on my face, especially as it prevented “Titanic” from a dozen statuettes. And who didn”t love the wonderful shock of Roman Polanski”s victory, or Adrien Brody”s pure joy, upon winning for “The Pianist” (even if I found Nicolas Cage and Daniel Day-Lewis equally deserving)?
To me, however, Steven Soderbergh”s triumph for “Traffic” in March of 2000 rises to the top. Eleven years ago, Soderbergh and Ridley Scott (who directed best Picture winner “Gladiator”) were expected to come up short against Ang Lee”s directing of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Even though Soderbergh had virtually swept the critics” awards, and was nominated for both “Traffic” and “Erin Brockovich,” after Lee”s Golden Globe and DGA wins, it seemed as though Soderbergh was destined to come up short.
At this point, let me state that I love Ang Lee. His “Brokeback Mountain” losing Best Picture is the epitome of an unpleasant Oscar surprise in my opinion, and I also cannot believe he was overlooked for “Sense & Sensibility.” But to me, “Traffic” was so well crafted, with appropriately different moods, and it never felt clichéd despite a premise (large ensembles demonstrating everyone”s interconnectedness) that was starting to be done to death. Most of that was due to Soderbergh.
While “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” was beautifully directed, I had the minority opinion that it did not add up to the sum of its parts (I found it a bit boring) and Soderbergh was certainly my favorite of the nominated five. Ridley Scott”s work on “Gladiator” was good if slightly bloated, while I found nothing particularly accomplished about Soderbergh”s take on “Erin Brockovich” or Stephen Daldry”s handling of “Billy Elliot.” The desire not to see Soderbergh lose twice did give one an added desire to root for him.
On top of that, Soderbergh always seemed to me the sort of filmmaker who would never win an Oscar. Sure, he might end up like Gus Van Sant, Robert Altman or David Lynch, and get a few nods upon entering the semi-mainstream, and perhaps even become a lone director otherwise. But never did I think he”d actually win. I was so happy to see the Academy prove me wrong.
Then there was his speech. By announcing, “There are a lot of people to thank [so] rather than thank some of them publicly, I think I’ll thank all of them privately,” he appeased the many Oscar viewers concerned by speeches that are tremendously important to the people mentioned in them, but hardly relevant to almost everyone watching the show. (I am not suggesting his approach should be adopted by everyone, but it was nice to see it adopted by someone.)
More importantly, however, he tipped his hat to the Academy and his fellow nominees by thanking anyone who spends part of their day creating, from media to books to painting. His statement “this world would be unliveable without art” seemed to be the reason we have the Oscars, and it was wonderful to see that recognized at the core of his acceptance speech.
Finally, there was that deep thrill that “Traffic” was going to pull off the Best Picture upset, having won all of its four nominations so far that night. Alas, it was not to be, as Michael Douglas, who had probably expected to present to “Gladiator” prior to Oscar night, was unable to read his film”s name. (The opposite situation occurred two years later where he presumably thought he could present to his wife”s film “Chicago” until “The Pianist” won Best Director, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, only to have “Chicago” win after all.)
In any event, from the perspective of deservedness, the thrill of seeing him with an Oscar in his hand, the opportunity to hear a great speech, and for creating suspense the night of the show, Steven Soderbergh is my favourite Oscar upset, indeed, my favorite Oscar win.
One of my favorite films of the decade. Might have to cough up the cash for the blu ray criterion eventually.
I admire that his speech, I’m thankful he didn’t win for “Erin Brockovich”, but Soderberg is an overrated director who’d be perfectly content with never winning an Oscar, especially when he bested the likes of Ang Lee (since has been rewarded) and, more stunningly, Ridley Scott (I fear this was his best shot to win director). But nonetheless, a wonderfully written piece, Gerard, and very heartfelt.
Here I foolishly was thinking that he was neither over- nor underrated, just exactly where he’s meant to be in the scheme of things: loved by those who love him, and not loved by those who don’t. Oh well, guess I’ve still gotta thing or two to learn about where directors rank in relation to each other…
Soderbergh used to be a good director. He directed Sex, Lies and Videotape and earned a deserved writing nod for that, as well Out of Sight, Traffic and even Erin Brockovich.
He just has to pick better screenplays and not pick some random stranger to headline some low-budget b-movie ala The Girlfriend Experience and Haywire
He’s in my mind, a director who’s held in the tier of great directors, whereas I think he’s merely a fine director. To be a great director, you have to have made at least one great film, which I’m sorry, but he hasn’t. “Sex, Lies and Videotape” is influential, but it’s not a “great” film. “Traffic” is probably the closest he’s ever come, but that film suffers from there being so many other films exactly like it.
“To be a great director, you have to have made at least one great film, which I’m sorry, but he hasn’t.”
Unless, of course, you think he has. Not your strongest argument, Dylan.
I wasn’t stating it as fact, Guy. This is a purely subjective opinion, as there’s no official criteria for selecting “Great” directors. I’m fully aware that many people hold certain Soderberg films in that high a regard, and that’s fine. I personally don’t feel that he’s ever made a truly great film. I’m sure there are plenty of directors who you feel are put on a higher tier of acclaim then they ought to be, no?
You lost me when you dissed “Billy Elliot,” but I’ll just ignore that and heartily agree with you on the extraordinary deservedness of Soderbergh’s win that year. It’s certainly one of my favorite directorial accomplishments of the 00s.
JPlatt, I whole-heartedly agree. However, Daldry’s name was the only one at the Oscars to go without a single clap at its mention.
So? That hardly changes my opinion of his work.
I actually like “Billy Elliot” but the directing is hardly the primary reason for its success.
That doesn’t really make sense to me… if the film is so good (which in my opinion it is, incredibly so), then surely the director has something to do with it?
I think the directing is fine, but the performances and the screenplay are the core reason for its quality.
Well, I respect your opinion, but to me time didn’t do Traffic any favors: looks simplistic and very heavy handed these days, I think, although I did enjoyed it at the time of it’s release.
I’d also prefer to see Ridley Scott rewarded that year, both because his career is easily superior to Sodenbergh (just say two words: Blade Runner and that’s it) and because he actually did the best of the nominees, IMO, and one that doesn’t get the respect it deserves.
Sodenbergh’s speech was pretty cool though.
“and doesn’t get the respect it deserves.”
Like receiving an Oscar for Best Picture?
Well, it did win, but it’s treated both as an undeserved winner and a minor film by many, if not most. Like I said, Traffic didn’t aged well, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was always overrated, IMO.
Meanwhile, Gladiator is a truly great epic that is often not treated that way- and something like Ben Hur is hailed as a master classic, despite the fact that the formed is superior in every possible aspect.
Sorry, calling complete bullshit on the “didn’t age well” line. That doesn’t make a lick of sense. The film is from 2000, not 1946. Nothing about that film in any way suggests it would be susceptible to the degradation of time. And I just saw it for the first time a couple of years ago.
It was a nice surprise when Soderbergh won. I’m not wild about Traffic (Scott would be my pick from the nominees that year), but it was still nice to see such an idiosyncratic director as Soderbergh win, and nice too that he didn’t cancel himself out.
Most of all, I think he gave one of the best Oscar speeches I’ve ever heard. In its thank-you to creative types (and the implication that ALL creative types are worthy of thanks and support), it inspires me to this day.
Soderbergh deserved to win an Oscar that year but so did Ang Lee.
Ridley Scott is one of the great directors of cinema, how Soderbergh won the oscar with such a poor film is laughable (The UK TV series Traffic was far superior). Ridley probably will join the ranks of true greats who have never won the wee golden man. His body of work is testament to his genius. There will never be another Ridley just copyists, imo.