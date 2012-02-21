My favorite Oscar win: Kevin Kline for ‘A Fish Called Wanda’

In the final heated build-up to Oscar night, the tendency is to look at all of the ways the Academy has failed us or is bound to fail us. We do last-minute championing of underdog films and performances or perform a final public, or private, snub lament (not to worry, some of that is forthcoming).
I thought it might be nice, however, to take a look back at some of the moments where the fates have aligned to provide a win we can really appreciate. I spent some time yesterday afternoon looking over the Academy Award winners of the past 20-odd years, and there were some notable pleasures in the mix. Whether they were upsets or favored, whether I recall watching the moment live or have since come to appreciate the significance, they inspire that rare sense of visceral gratification.
Glancing down the list I assembled I’m reminded of films and performances that I’m happy to see preserved by at least the small measure of posterity that an Academy Award win in their category affords them. Whether it was the world’s discovery of Geoffrey Rush in “Shine,” Chris Cooper”s “Adaptation” win and acceptance speech, the brilliantly satiric and effective “No Man”s Land,” the acknowledgment of cinematographer Guillermo Navarro”s work on “Pans Labyrinth” or my own strange affection for Anjelica Huston”s win for her portrayal of “yeah, right here, on the oriental with all the lights on” Maerose Prizzi in “Prizzi’s Honor,” there are a wealth of solidly satisfying Oscar wins in my book.
As much as I appreciate all of the other honorees, however, I must say, the Oscar win that was at the forefront of my mind at the beginning of my investigation remained at the top of my list at the close. There are few Academy Awards moments that evoke as deep and cathartic a sense of pleasure as Kevin Kline”s Best Supporting Actor victory for his portrayal of the hapless, but most certainly not stupid, criminal simple-mind Ottto in “A Fish Called Wanda.” Kris, you’ll note, also mentioned it in Friday’s podcast when prompted by a questioner for his favorite Oscar win.
Firstly, Kline was the strongest in his field that year. He was fresh, spontaneous, and yet so finely tuned. Secondly, his win represents one of the rare occasions in which the Academy voters have demonstrated a real respect for legitimate comedy rather than splitting the difference with a drama peppered with comedic tones. On a more ephemeral level, Kline is an actor who inspires goodwill with his mere presence. He is someone we want to see win and it is especially gratifying that he did so on merit, in a surprising role.
Aside from Kline”s performance, which holds up beautifully, the film remains one of the best comedies of the last several decades. It sometimes happens that we do not care for a particular actor but can concede that his or her performance is the strongest in a given year, or we like the portrayal but not the film as a whole, or we love the film and think the depiction is fine, but do not find it outstanding or particularly memorable. It is rare and significant when all of the elements are in place.
Kevin Kline”s win stands out as the one that, 24 years after the moment occurred, is guaranteed to bring a smile to my face.
For a reminder of the events that make Oscar worthwhile, re-familiarize yourself with the Otto:
Meanwhile, how ironic that just as this piece goes up this afternoon, the Academy has just announced a new comedy bit between Kline and Mike Myers called “Oscar Etiquette,” which you can view at Oscars.com or via the embed below.
Even with the tragic death of Heath Ledger and the entire narrative surrounding it, I’m still in awe that someone one an Oscar for playing The Joker.
And yeah, Kevin Kline is an absolute joy in that film. Very deserved.
someone *won
No doubt. Two of my favorite winners were Kline and Ledger, and I love that it was Kline who “presented” Ledger as a nominee at that ceremony.
I didn’t even remember that. That’s really cool.
Agreed. That win brings so much sadness with it as well. What a loss in the grander scheme.
I think my favorite win, because of sheer surprise that she actually won and awe of her masterful performance, was Marion Cotillard for “La Vie En Rose”. The film was bleak for sure, but she was just an awesome force, and I remember cheering when her name was called.
No surprise for me. ;)
This is definitely one very high up there for me too.
Actually, it’s the only win that I ever felt a little emotional about. I was just that happy for Cotillard.
I must agree. I remember being astounded by her performance in La Vie En Rose. But, the film came out early in the year. It was foreign. She was relatively unknown (outside of France). She was beautiful. Charming. She was working the circuit. Won BAFTA. But I still thought Julie Christie was the favorite (and I thought she gave a lovely performance in Away From Her). So I was stunned and ecstatic when Cotillard’s name was called. Her reaction was what I watch the Oscars for.
That year was very cool. I remember it fondly for all four acting winners being European, a coincidence that I loved and celebrated.
Glad you chose to single out Chris Cooper, his win is most certainly one of my favorites in recent years. Here are some acting winners of recent years that I love.
Adrien Brody- Truly was the best of those 5 performances. Such a deserved win for a wonderful actor giving a wonderful performance in a wonderful film.
Tim Robbins- A lot of people really dislike his performance in “Mystic River”, but I think Robbins gives career best work as an actor there and was the best thing about that uneven film.
Sean Penn for “Milk”- The best performance of his career by far, and while many wanted Mickey Rourke to win, his performance, great as it is, doesn’t hold a candle to Penn’s work.
Christian Bale- A performance that knocks you over from the very outset, and manages to maintain that effect through the entire course of the film.
Natalie Portman- The only actress win of recent years that I can genuinely say I was rooting for. And actress who had only occasionally hinted at her full capabilities bringing it all to the next level in every sense of the word.
I thought DDL was better than Brody, but both were phenomenal performances.
Daniel Day Lewis is presenting a lot of his talent with that performance, but it lacks both the subtlety and the emotional depth of Brody’s performance. but to each his own.
Not exactly a fair complaint, since subtlety doesn’t and shouldn’t have anything to do with Bill the Butcher.
I don’t think it has a lot to do with later Day-Lewis performances on the whole. Point is, Brody really sliped into his character rather effortlessly and without fuss and I was emotionally moved by his performance, Day-Lewis, on the other hand, frequently slipped into camp in that role and it all felt like an actory exercise to me.
I spent the other day deluging twitter with wins I love and appreciate. There really are some great ones.
(1996) Juliette Binoche — Actress in a Supporting Role
(1990) Kathy Bates — Actress in a Leading Role
(1992) Emma Thompson — Actress in a Leading Role
(2007) Tilda Swinton — Actress in a Supporting Role
(2007) Marion Cotillard — Actress in a Leading Role
I love that Kathy Bates win. I’d have loved to see Tilda Swinton this year as well, actually.
Joe Pesci for GoodFellas. He also gave one of the best speeches ever… he simply said, “Thank you.”
That is a great win and speech.
Roman Polanski for The Pianist- At that point I thought freakin’ Rob Marshall (a completely forgotten filmmaker now less than 10 years after a film of his won the Oscar for BP) was taking it, and Polanski was genuinely the best of the nominees.
Also, the highlight of last year to me was The Social Network winning best score- I thought for sure it was too unconventional to win.
I thought the score would win, I also really thought it deserved it and was happy that it did.
roman polanski is a dirty kiddy fiddling paedo
How funny… Kevin Kline’s win is definitely one of my very favorites of all time too. And I’ve felt that way for a long time, not just because I’m jumping on the bandwagon.
I feel like there’s got to be another I care for more, and certainly I can think of nominations where if the person had won it would rank higher for me than Kline’s win, but he definitely is the first to spring to mind. I’ll have to ponder this a bit longer though…
I spent some time thinking along those lines as well, but at the end of the day — that’s just my favorite :)!
Martin Landau, Ed Wood. That’s one that means almost as much to me as Kline’s. Also, Mercedes Ruehl, The Fisher King. Those three are pretty much tied as my favorites, at least as far as acting goes.
I was very young at the time but I still remember being excited when DDL won the first time for My Left Foot. He was a little known actor in a low budget Irish movie going up against Hollywood’s golden boy Tom Cruise.
1992-Mercedes Ruehl for The Fisher King made me quite happy.
Yes! Was going to say the same thing. A very underrated, somewhat forgotten winner nowadays, but one of the best Supporting Actress winners of the decade in my estimation.
People remember it as the Oscar Juliette Lewis lost. Lewis wasn’t the frontrunner this year but Oscar loves to surprise in Supporting (Tomei/Binoche).
Tilda in 2007 for “Michael Clayton.” A true surprise. And a worthy win.
She is just phenomenal. I wish We Need To Talk About Kevin would have gotten some more attention in general this year.
Even though Judy Davis should probably have taken it (like so many of Woody Allen’s supporting ladies), I’m just as in awe of Marisa Tomei’s win as Kevin Kline’s.
Tomei’s win (even her nomination) seemed so unbelievable – so unbelievable in fact that we’ve all heard the urban legends about reading the wrong name by now. But again, the scene where she tries to tell Joe Pesci not to go hunting is one of my favorite comedy scenes of all time. “Imagine your a deer…”
That is a really fun win as well. Included in my twitter deluge.
I’ll throw my weight behind Heath Ledger’s win for The Dark Knight, despite that everyone knew it would happen. I was also glad to finally see Christian Bale get an Oscar, I felt he was long overdue after having given so many terrific performances over the years.
I expected Mickey Rourke to win for The Wrestler in 2008 but I was very glad to see ultimately take home the gold, since Milk was my favorite movie of that year.
very glad to see Sean Penn ultimately take home the gold*
Totally going to echo Sam Francinema re: Tilda. Such a layered, complex, unfussy, truly supporting turn (read: the type of performance that usually goes home emptyhanded in the supporting category).
I’m going to veer for a bit and say that my favorite win in recent years (last ten) would be Charlize Theron for “Monster,” which seems weird given how baity the performance seems on paper and how it was a foregone conclusion well before the ceremony. Hear me out. Makeup work aside, I think it’s a towering performance and the movie is actually every bit her equal. It’s handily the best “Best Actress” performance of the aughts for me and one that I think benefited from a weaker field (in terms of getting the win). It seems strange to say so, but I think there are many years (Swank vs. Bening pt. 2 or Streep vs. Winslet vs. Hathaway) where Theron would have lost and may have even faced an uphill battle to nomination, merits aside.
I always thought Penn gave the superior performance. I thought he was exceptional. And while I enjoyed The Wrestler and was ecstatic for Rourke’s comeback … I didn’t think he matched the quality of Penn’s portrayal.
And yes, ditto that Kieran S
JJ1, I agree with you about Penn giving the superior performance that year.
Performance aside, The Wrestler was actually one of my favorite movies that year. I actually wish it had gotten a nod. Alas…I do love Penn, though.
Richard Jenkins deserved the Oscar for The Visitor over Penn and Rourke, anyday.
I like the Gladiator win a lot. I’m probably one of the few that like that movie more than Traffic and Crouching Tiger.
omg
I think that’s the best reply to any of my comments, ever.
Same here. Gladiator was a great Roman epic, not very deep, but still better than both the other nominees and the other Roman epic to win the Oscars- a much better actor leading, a much better supporting cast and a much better director, plus none of the Jesus non-sense.
Traffic is a film that hasn’t aged well, while Crouching Tiger, even back then, while beautiful to look at, always felt much more shallow than it pretended to be, with philosophy that could have come out of a Chinese cookie.
There were better films that year (In The Mood For Love, Werckmeister Harmonies, You Can Count On Me, just to name a few), but Gladiator was a worthy winner.
inception for best score, wait…oops
:)
all good comments, DDL for TWBB, profound performance and overdue. i know he already had an oscar but still overdue :)