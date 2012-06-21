Nas and Rick Ross trade rhymes on new single ‘Accident Murderers’

It’s no accident that rappers Nas and Rick Ross have ended up collaborating on a killer new track.

The duo have teamed up for the new single “Accident Murderers” from Nas’ upcoming “Life is Good,” his first album in four years.

Listen to the song here:

It’s a commentary on criminal life in song form that chastises “Accident Murderers,” who, like the title suggests, kill inadvertently and then brag about being cold-blooded killers later on. It begins with a melodramatic organ-meets-piano sound, which is later joined by heavy drums and sporadic choir parts for a relentless backing track.

Both Nas and Ross’ verses sound confident and flow nicely, although Ross’ doesn’t really fit the theme of the song. The chorus, however, is appropriately bone-chilling. It’s a far cry from some of the other songs we’ve heard from the album, notably “Daughters.”

The two previously teamed for “It’s a Tower Heist.” Nas also recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown on “Right By My Side.”

“Life is Good” drops July 17.

What do you think of the song?