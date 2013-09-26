NBC nabs ‘Constantine’ TV series from ‘Man of Steel’ writer David S. Goyer

John Constantine could be bringing his anti-heroic ways to the small screen.

NBC has bought a new TV series based around the DC Comics character, a con man-turned-supernatural detective who is reluctantly thrust into the role of defender of the human race against otherworldly forces, according to Deadline. Written and executive-produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy) and Daniel Cerrone (“The Mentalist”), the drama is just the latest in a string of recently-announced DC Comics TV adaptations, with both the CW’s “The Flash” and “Gotham” – a Commissioner Gordon prequel series set up at CBS – already in the works.

Created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and John Totleben, John Constantine made his first appearance in “Swamp Thing” #37 (June 1985) before becoming the lead protagonist in DC/Vertigo’s long-running “Hellblazer” series. The character was played by Keanu Reeves in the moderately-successful 2005 film “Constantine” directed by Francis Lawrence. In addition, he is a featured protagonist in the “Justice League Dark” feature that’s currently in development at Warner Bros. with Guillermo del Toro attached to direct.

Would you be interested in seeing a “Constantine” TV series? Sound off by voting in the poll below.