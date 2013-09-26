NBC nabs ‘Constantine’ TV series from ‘Man of Steel’ writer David S. Goyer

John Constantine could be bringing his anti-heroic ways to the small screen.
NBC has bought a new TV series based around the DC Comics character, a con man-turned-supernatural detective who is reluctantly thrust into the role of defender of the human race against otherworldly forces, according to Deadline. Written and executive-produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy) and Daniel Cerrone (“The Mentalist”), the drama is just the latest in a string of recently-announced DC Comics TV adaptations, with both the CW’s “The Flash” and “Gotham” – a Commissioner Gordon prequel series set up at CBS – already in the works.
Created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and John Totleben, John Constantine made his first appearance in “Swamp Thing” #37 (June 1985) before becoming the lead protagonist in DC/Vertigo’s long-running “Hellblazer” series. The character was played by Keanu Reeves in the moderately-successful 2005 film “Constantine” directed by Francis Lawrence. In addition, he is a featured protagonist in the “Justice League Dark” feature that’s currently in development at Warner Bros. with Guillermo del Toro attached to direct.
Oh, terrific! An Alan Moore-created anti-hero on the network actively aiming for a more mainstream, and let’s be honest, mediocre end product. Wonderful.
Hopefully this ends up being more like Hannibal or Parks & Recreation than Revolution. I REALLY hope I am wrong about this. However, at this point I have virtually no faith in NBC. Not after they openly admitted they are going for a wider audience at the expense of shows with more artistic license.
That aside… David Goyer makes this pretty interesting.
Opposite for me, I’d be more interested if he wasn’t involved. Batman Begins is the one good writing credit to his name in my opinion. And even that had some clunky moments saved by good directing and cinematography.
@VelocityKnown, his filmography is hit-or-miss with me. Some of them, I am not sure if my like/dislike is due to him or other factors. So for me, especially after the involvement with the Nolan Batman trilogy, I am at least intrigued. As for the final product? It will depend.
