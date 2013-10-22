‘Necessary Evil’ documentary focuses on the bad boys of DC Comics

(CBR) The ultimate rogue”s gallery takes center stage when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) releases the new full-length documentary “Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics” on October 25, 2013 as a Blu-ray Combo Pack.

“Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics” kicked off Opening Night festivities of New York Comic Con with a standing-room-only World Premiere of the documentary on Thursday, October 10, the crowd enthusiastically applauding the film”s first public screening.

“Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics” explores the thin line between right and wrong, the nature of evil and how super-villains can reflect society”s dark side as well as our own personal fears. It also offers insight as to the reasons comic book fans are so fascinated by the very characters they hope to see defeated.

The film focuses on DC Comics” most terrifying villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Bane, Black Adam, Black Manta, Catwoman, Darkseid, Deathstroke, Doomsday, General Zod, Sinestro, the Suicide Squad, and more.

Christopher Lee, who has played the villain more times than almost any other actor, will provide his unique voice as narrator. The villains” infamous tales will be told by directors Richard Donner (“Superman”), Guillermo del Toro (“Pacific Rim”) and Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel”) as well as Geoff Johns (best-selling author and DCE”s Chief Creative Officer) and other storytellers, creators and those who have crafted the personalities and profiles of the most nefarious baddies in DC Comics history.

Also included are interviews from over forty subjects, including: DC comic book writers, artists, executives, filmmakers, comic experts, critics, historians and celebrities.

“Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics” contains footage from DC Entertainment”s animated series, TV shows, video games and live action films, as well as spotlighting hundreds of covers, pages and panels created by DC Comic”s legendary artists.