Whoa: New Doctor Who Peter Capaldi was totally in a goth band with Craig Ferguson

#Doctor Who
08.06.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

So okay, there’s a new Doctor Who and his name is Peter Capaldi. Peter Capaldi is a 55-year-old Scottish fellow who has won an Oscar for his short film “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life,” which is an excellent title. But, most importantly, Peter Capaldi was also in a post-punk band during the 80s with none other than fellow Scotsman Craig Ferguson. And they were called The Dreamboys.

Did you hear me? Craig Ferguson was in a moody goth band that valued expressive hairstyles and sharp dressing. Peter Capaldi was also in this band, but most of us don’t have crushes on Peter Capaldi yet, because we haven’t seen him as the new Doctor. Peter played guitar and sang in the band, while Craig sat behind the drums and hit them with a pair of sticks. What lovely news!

Here’s one of the three songs The Dreamboys recorded, called, wonderfully, “Bela Lugosi’s Birthday.”

(via BBC America)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGScraig fergusonDOCTOR WHOPeter CapaldiThe Dreamboys

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP