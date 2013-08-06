Whoa: New Doctor Who Peter Capaldi was totally in a goth band with Craig Ferguson

So okay, there’s a new Doctor Who and his name is Peter Capaldi. Peter Capaldi is a 55-year-old Scottish fellow who has won an Oscar for his short film “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life,” which is an excellent title. But, most importantly, Peter Capaldi was also in a post-punk band during the 80s with none other than fellow Scotsman Craig Ferguson. And they were called The Dreamboys.

Did you hear me? Craig Ferguson was in a moody goth band that valued expressive hairstyles and sharp dressing. Peter Capaldi was also in this band, but most of us don’t have crushes on Peter Capaldi yet, because we haven’t seen him as the new Doctor. Peter played guitar and sang in the band, while Craig sat behind the drums and hit them with a pair of sticks. What lovely news!

Here’s one of the three songs The Dreamboys recorded, called, wonderfully, “Bela Lugosi’s Birthday.”

(via BBC America)