Peter Capaldi as the new ‘Doctor Who’ sounds bloody marvelous

Peter Capaldi is the new Doctor on “Doctor Who,” and that sounds just marvelous.
After going with an unknown in Matt Smith – not to mention the youngest Doctor ever – for the Eleventh Doctor, Steven Moffat went with a familiar – and older – quantity in Capaldi, the 55-year-old Scottish character actor best known on both sides of the pond as ruthless, foul-mouthed political fixer Malcolm Tucker from “The Thick of It,” and its spin-off movie “In the Loop.”
Capaldi has a connection to the franchise, as he played one of the bureaucratic villains of the “Torchwood: Children of Earth” miniseries. (UPDATE: As a commenter reminded me, he also guest-starred in the Tenth Doctor adventure “The Fires of Pompeii.”) He’s a great actor, and a funny one, and given Moffat’s love of their shared native land, he might even get to use his own accent. (As the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant played English.)
As always, it would be nice to ponder a radically different casting approach, whether a female Doctor, or a minority one, but Capaldi’s credentials for the gig are impeccable. And in going with an actor significantly older than any of the other modern Doctors, Moffat is also sending a message that the character hasn’t just turned into a hunky action hero.
Very much looking forward to this. Also imagining that if Moffat had told Capaldi he didn’t get the gig, the phone call might have gone like this:
He’s got a more direct connection to Who than just appearing in Torchwood; he had a pretty big supporting role in the David Tennat-era episode “The Fires of Pompei.”
Yep, was about to post that. Karen Gillan was also in that episode (not as Amy Pond).
As was Catherine Tate as the new companion Donna Noble.
Not feeling it, never been a fan of capaldi in general, I don’t like recasts, and this dude is old as dirt.
If you don’t like recasts (or, for that matter, older protagonists, and 55 is hardly that old), I’m thinking Doctor Who isn’t quite the franchise for you.
I’m sorry, you probably just posted this to troll – if you don’t like “recasts” why are you watching Doctor Who?
Maybe not the right word choice? I mean they are reusing an actor they’ve used for a smaller role in the past, which is something they’ve done for other roles also and it drives me crazy every time. Maybe 55 isn’t that old, but he looks 65. I thought they were done casting old white dudes after tennant and smith
I NEVER like the new Doctor when I first see them. I’ve learned to stop judging them until a couple episodes in to their first season.
This image captures my feelings of pretty much every regeneration:
Smith and Tennant were both far from “old white dudes”. This is a fabulous choice.
If they were done with “old white dudes”, I’m glad they’re going back on that. No reason to limit themselves to young pretty boys. I can grok how reusing actors in other roles can be annoying, but it happens so often in TV, I just can’t get worked up about it. Anyway, Capaldi *may* look 65 (I don’t see it, but whatever) but since he’ll be playing a 900+ year old…he looks a lot closer to Tennant and Smith than Hartnell and Troughton.
Capaldi was also in the Who S4 episode set in Pompeii.
I know that Doctor Who has reused actors before (Freema Agyeman and Karen Gillan both played minor characters and who later played companions, and Eve Myles played two roles as well), but I’m unsettled by Capaldi’s major roles in Fire of Pompeii and Torchwood: Children of the Earth. As much as I enjoy Capaldi, I really think they should’ve gone with an actor who’s never been on Doctor Who before.
Colin Baker had a similarly prominent role as Maxil in Arc of Infinity, and he went on to play the Sixth Doctor. An entire serial revolved around Lalla Ward’s character Princess Astra, and shortly afterward the Time Lady Romana regenerated and was subsequently played by Ward.
There’s more of a precedent than you’d think.
It goes all the way back to Nicholas Courtney appears before becoming the Brig. And some guest stars appeared 3 or 4 times, like Philip Madoc in the War Games and Brain of Morbius.
NOTGODOT and ODESSASTEPS, thank you for your responses! I’m only 28 and came fresh to the series with Davies and Eccleston, so I really appreciate you providing context for the recasting.
Peter Capaldi is a fantastic actor and will do a brilliant job. Frankly I am surprised (and very glad) he got the gig as I was convinced the Beeb would keep the Doctor young (20’s/30’s) i order to keep the young fan girls happy. Glad I was wrong.
Love the choice of Peter Capaldi! An actor with range and depth, he’s great at both comedy and drama, and is very charming. I think he’s going to light up the screen.
I liked it, maybe now they will stop with this nonsense all shipping campanions with the doctor, I was kind of annoyed to see them all (except Donna) have “something” by the doctor, although not mean it is impossible, a love story doctor / companion never ends well, I’d rather be without this.
As soon as the rumors started swirling, I was hoping they were true. Capaldi is a great choice. A nice change-up from Smith and Tennant.
He should be able to inhabit what Moffat calls “The Grand Old Man of the Universe” aspect of the character, along with the quirkiness and eccentricity of The Doctor quite well. He’s great in The Thick of It and he was also brilliant in Skins(UK).
And since they were friends that go way back, he already gets on really well with Craig Ferguson, which is an unofficial requirement of the job now.
Why are people so intent on seeing him played by a woman? He’s a Time Lord. Gallifrey had Time Ladies as well. It’d be a gimmick.
It’s been established that Time Lords can regenerate in to a different sex than their past incarnations. It was mentioned a couple times recently, in the episode “The Doctor’s Wife.”
Before he becomes a Doctor New Gender, or a Doctor Idris Elba (you know it’ll be him!), he needs to be a Doctor Ginger first.
Why not a New Gender Ginger?!
Capaldi was my first choice, but Rory Kinnear was my actual guess. I’m happy I was wrong!
Yay! I may watch Who now – I know Capaldi best from S2 of “The Hour.”
Had no idea he was in Season 2 of “The Hour” – that may be enough to make me watch it. After Season one I was a bit disappointed (expected to and wanted to like it more), and chose not to invest time in watching Season 2.
I’ve been a huge fan of Capaldi since “The Thick of It”, and even watched the “Torchwood” series he was in having never seen Torchwood before.
Question: Am I likely to enjoy watching “Dr. Who” starting with Capaldi’s run, or do I need to go back and watch previous seasons?
Oaktown Girl — did you enjoy the Torchwood he was in, and if so, was it solely because he was in it? I think if yes, then you should probably just start with Capaldi’s run as the Doctor. But if you enjoyed Torchwood above and beyond his performance, I would recommend going back to the start of the David Tennant’s run (Season 2 of the new incarnation). They stream on Netflix and I think Amazon Prime.
So if he is the eleventh Doctor than he can regenerate two more times.
As someone tweeted when it was announced that Smith was leaving, “Only two more regenerations until they create an excuse to give him more regenerations!”
There’s already been a line in new Who continuity about him having unlimited regenerations. But that was in Sarah Jane, so might not officially count.
The criticism on twitter about him being too old and thus won’t have chemistry with Jenna Louise Coleman is kind of skeevy to me, the guy’s married after all.
In any case, as a massive fan of Capaldi’s work in everything he’s ever done, I think this is a phenomenal choice and has me more excited for a new season of Who than I’ve been in a while.
Not sure if I can link here, but I had to share this as it’s hilarious;
I wonder if that’s going to be a common reaction amongst a certain fanbase. (Curious to see if there’ll be a decline in tumblr pages anf gifs)
Hahaha oh god. And yes, definitely. You have to read some of these tweets, they are the perfect blend of hilarious and discouraging.
RIP in peace DW’s vocal fanbase
His character in World War Z? W.H.O. Doctor. I shit you not.
I’m happy to be young than the doctor for the first time since McGann.
Re: Mr. Capaldi having been on DW before, you can’t hardly find an actor in Britains who HASNT been on DW or else one of the 3000 actors busy with GoT.
Also, re: his age difference with Clara. Go watch 7 with Ace or Hartnell/Troughton/Pertwee with ANY of their companions and you’ll see there is no “ick” factor at all. Capaldi may have AMAZING chemistry with Coleman. It just probably wont be sexual chemistry. Which was a non factor until Tennant.
Capaldi is excellent. I haven’t watched the show since David Tennant was on, so don’t know anything about the most recent companion. But I would be thrilled if she fell in a wormhole and was replaced by Rebecca Front.
Someone earlier today said Capaldi is now the same age as William Hartnell was when the show started.
Very happy with this choice.
Was it a little odd that they did a tight shot of Capaldi’s hand and wedding ring, just before he was announced?
I’m a woman 20 years younger than Capaldi and am happy with him. I never got into Eleven.
I am so happy! Really can’t wait to see his Doctor, and the new dynamic with Clara! Now…get Craig Ferguson to guess!
Capaldi’s way with creative and expansive profanity makes me wish he had been on Deadwood. I’m looking forward to his take on the Doctor.
SO excited! Love Capaldi, and I never liked Jenna Louise Coleman, so that should be interesting. Can’t wait to see the next season.
What’s wrong with Jenna Louise Coleman?
My first reaction to hearing Peter Capaldi woud be Twelve was disappointment and confusion. After about 10 seconds I realized I was confused at my own reaction because I think Peter Capaldi is an amazing choice for the Doctor. After about 20 seconds I realized I was disappointed because the news did not excite me at all. After being a Who fan for many years I completely lost interest in the show this past season. Partially because i never took to the new companion, but mostly I just didn’t think the writing was very good. I stopped watching after about four episodes. I’m glad the series is getting a reboot of sorts and maybe the new Doctor/Companion chemistry will work for me but I’m just so unenthused about the series and it’s really a bummer. I’m sure I’ll watch the Christmas special, but I’m not sure I even want to try to finish this season.
Agreed, the show has degraded a lot for me with the latest season. I hope the embers will be stoked yet, but I’m not particularly hopeful.
oh hooray! an excellent choice! “Local Hero” is one of my all-time fave movies and love him in Thick of It. Looking forward to watching an actor whose comic timing is as brilliant as Tennant’s. His character and 10’s water gun were highlights of the Fires of Pompeii ep. I’m even more excited that I can start watching DW again. Smith’s a fine actor but i never warmed to his Doctor, who was starting to get a bit silly i thought. Tennant’s and Eccleston’s Doctors had those flashes of anger and darkness that added complexity and depth to the character that i just haven’t felt recently (Though i admit i skipped most of season 6 thanks to Amy Pond). I hope Capaldi’s Doctor will bring that back; though I suppose that depends as much on Moffat as anything.
well too bad Capaldi wasn’t 11. Would love to see the Doctor go full Malcolm Tucker on Amy Pond’s whining.
Still not ginger, but great choice!!!
I’m really starting to sour on Moffat (the last 3 seasons have had essentially the same overarching story each time with diminishing returns), even though Smith has been my favorite modern doctor yet. I’m hoping Capaldi injects some new energy into the writing staff, and they take things in a bit of a new direction.
Still holding out hopes for a “The Thick of It/VEEP” crossover where Malcolm Tucker shows up in D.C. and goes Malcolm Tucker all over everybody there, but it looks as if Capaldi’s gonna be a tad busy for the foreseeable future, now…
Here’s the deal. I LOVE Matt Smith. He’s a great actor, and he brought a simply LOVELY childlike playfulness and wonder to the Doctor (argue with me if you want, but he’s my favorite New Who Doc). He kept the stars in his eyes while still remembering some of the darkness that the 1000-year-old Time Lord has seen. I’m very, VERY sad to see him go. I’m going to cry like a little girl when he regenerates. I loved his friendship with Amy and Rory, ADORED his relationship with River Song (OTP right there), and liked the friendly vibe he had with Clara. THAT SAID, I had a massive dislike for the romantic relationship that started develop with 11 and Clara. They would have been amazing as just friends, similar to Donna and 10. Romanticizing 11/Clara was what killed it for me. That is one of the reasons I’m so excited for an older Doctor. Bringing in an older man will quash that relationship in the bud, because it would be slightly creepy if they pursued a romantic relationship with those two actors. I think/hope they will pursue a Best Friend/Father-Daughter relationship, and I’m VERY happy to see that return to the show. Plus, Capaldi is a superb actor, and I don’t doubt he will do justice to the role. Best of luck.
P.S. If anyone read this, I can almost guarantee someone misunderstood. I love the character of Clara, I ADORE Matt Smith’s Doctor, and I loved their friendship. It was only when the relationship picked up a romantic tinge that things turned sour. (11 + River Forever!)
Ewww. I’ll wait for the next regneration. He will forever be branded into my brain as that milksop government lacky who was ready to condem 10% of the planet’s children to those vomiting 2 headed vultur aliens. Hate Capaldi.