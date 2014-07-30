New ‘Hateful 8’ poster makes Quentin Tarantino’s next film official

07.30.14 4 years ago

This time, Quentin Tarantino isn't messing around.

Just days after announcing at Comic Con that “The Hateful 8” will be his next film, a stark and bloody teaser poster for the almost-abandoned western has popped up.

Check out this scan from Empire magazine:

A western of a decidedly different style than “Django Unchained,” “Hateful” centers on a group of stagecoach passengers stranded in a hellacious blizzard. Tension ensues. 

The poster also promises that “Hateful” will be shot on film and released in a “Special roadshow engagement” in 70 mm Super CinemaScope, so you should do your best to see it projected on film, not projected digitally.

Tarantino is reportedly planning to shoot in early 2015. So far, the announced cast includes Bruce Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, James Remar, Amber Tamblyn, Walton Goggins and Zoe Bell.

Look for “The Hateful 8” to be in theaters late 2015. 

What do you think of the poster?

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Quentin Tarantino
TAGSAMBER TAMBLYNBRUCE DERNJames Remarkurt russellMICHAEL MADSENquentin tarantinoSamuel L. JacksonThe Hateful 8Walt GogginsZOE BELL

