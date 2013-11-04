Nicki Minaj finally responds to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ verse (and you’ll love it)

#Nicki Minaj #Kendrick Lamar
11.04.13 5 years ago

Of the eleven rappers Kendrick Lamar calls out on his “Control” verse, no women made the list, including Nicki Minaj. The spitfire rapper/singer talked to Power 105.1 over the weekend and responded to her name being omitted from his list of threatening emcees (at 3:52 in the video here or below):

“I’m probably in the top five motherf*ckers he did mention, so go and do your motherf*ckin’ research.” She added: “But I also feel like he’s maybe one of those respectful gentlemen that probably felt like, ‘I don’t want to say a female’s name.’ Or maybe he just don’t think the kid is ill. But the kid know the kid is ill, so I don’t need to be on nobody’s dick.”

Lamar’s list includes: J. Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electronica, Tyler The Creator and Mac Miller.

Minaj ended the interview by proclaiming: “I’m the queen of New York, I’m the king of New York. Let me tell you why. Platinum albums. Albums. Plural. Number one in five motherf*ckin’ countries. Don’t play with me.” 

Even before “Control” was discussed, Minaj said there will be plenty of rapping on her third studio album, which she estimates will be released next year. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSCONTROLKendrick LamarNicki Minaj

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP