Nicki Minaj finally responds to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ verse (and you’ll love it)

Of the eleven rappers Kendrick Lamar calls out on his “Control” verse, no women made the list, including Nicki Minaj. The spitfire rapper/singer talked to Power 105.1 over the weekend and responded to her name being omitted from his list of threatening emcees (at 3:52 in the video here or below):

“I’m probably in the top five motherf*ckers he did mention, so go and do your motherf*ckin’ research.” She added: “But I also feel like he’s maybe one of those respectful gentlemen that probably felt like, ‘I don’t want to say a female’s name.’ Or maybe he just don’t think the kid is ill. But the kid know the kid is ill, so I don’t need to be on nobody’s dick.”

Lamar’s list includes: J. Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electronica, Tyler The Creator and Mac Miller.

Minaj ended the interview by proclaiming: “I’m the queen of New York, I’m the king of New York. Let me tell you why. Platinum albums. Albums. Plural. Number one in five motherf*ckin’ countries. Don’t play with me.”

Even before “Control” was discussed, Minaj said there will be plenty of rapping on her third studio album, which she estimates will be released next year.