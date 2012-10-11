Nicki Minaj’s ‘Roman Reloaded’ re-up gets release date and album cover

Nicki Minaj is re-upping “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” just in time for Black Friday.

The rapper-singer is re-issuing her platinum-selling sophomore release “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” and it now has a release date and an album cover. It will be the talk of the table at your family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

The clumsily titled “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up” will include “Roman” hits “Starships” and “Beez In The Trap,” plus five new songs, including her collaboration with Cassie, “The Boys.”

Minaj tweeted the album cover earlier today.

Take a look here:

At the very least, it will provide a distraction from her alleged beef with fellow “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey.

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded: The Re-Up” will hit stores November 19 — the same day that Rihanna will be releasing “Unapologetic.” Probably just a coincidence. Both Minaj and Rihanna were just nominated for numerous American Music Awards.

