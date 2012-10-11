Rihanna reveals album title and cover art for ‘Unapologetic’

#Rihanna
10.11.12 6 years ago

Rihanna will release her seventh studio album, “Unapologetic,” on Nov. 19.

As fans know, Rihanna has become as reliable as a Swiss watch: this will mark the fourth year in a row that she has dropped a new album in mid-November. How”s this for consistency?  “Rated R” came out Nov. 20, 2009, “Loud,” Nov. 12, 2010, and “Talk That Talk” on Nov. 18, 2011.

She must be doing something right:  “Diamonds,” the first single from “Unapologetic,”  tops this week”s R&B chart. 

The album cover shows a naked Rihanna (flashing that brand new tattoo across her chest) with words such as “faith,” “Love” and “victory” written in white over her face and torso. 

Will this be the album that finally gives Rihanna her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart? Her previous best is No. 2 with 2007″s “Girl Gone Bad.” 


Are you excited for the new Rihanna album?

