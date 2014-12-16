Rene Russo really needs to be in the supporting actress Oscar discussion, folks

This year's Best Supporting Actress field has more or less firmed up. It seems Patricia Arquette and Meryl Streep are ahead of the pack and have been for weeks. Keira Knightley and Emma Stone are on somewhat solid ground, rounding out the four with the HFPA/BFCA/SAG trifecta. Jessica Chastain is obviously in the mix and we've already written about Tilda Swinton being in the thick of it (as well as about why Minnie Driver deserves to be in the thick of it). Naomi Watts has her SAG nod, but that will probably have to suffice. And so that seems to be the field. But you know who really should be in this conversation? Rene freakin' Russo, that's who.
I've delighted in seeing the “Nightcrawler” star pop up on a few critics' nominations lists, and even win. But as Jake Gyllenhaal slowly works on cracking the Best Actor five, Russo's stunning work needs to be remembered, too. I watched the film again last night and a few things stood out (not that they didn't on first pass). It's smooth as hell, for starters, clicked into place thanks to a water tight script that is just a dazzling showcase for actors. Also, Robert Elswit, man. But Russo in particular continues to stand out this season to me with her depiction of a forthright, determined news division head desperate for ratings.
There's a fragility there that gives the performance a whole other dynamic. Her Nina Romina is wounded and sexy and tenacious. Gyllenhaal's Lou Bloom is rather an open book compared to her guarded, clearly wronged disposition. She's someone who has struggled to make it in a man's world, a career of regret palpable throughout. Ethically, she sold out long ago, but Bloom's behavior in courting her reminds her of the tiny thread of dignity she still has, and the tragedy lies in what she's willing to bargain away still. It's a pretty timely character, really, but I'll leave the zeitgeist connections between the film and current scavenging media obsessions for now.
It's a fantastic supporting performance in a movie I really and truly hope catches on with the Academy in other areas. The Gyllenhaal love has hopefully done its job in moving the screener up on the priority list for voters, but this race in particular really needs a shake-up. Hearing Russo's name called on the morning of Jan. 15 would be such a huge shot of adrenaline for the category. My fingers and toes are crossed.
“Nightcrawler” is still playing in theaters. Go out and catch it if it's near you.
I am totally with you Kris. Currently, Russo is my 2nd favorite in this category behind Arquette. I also wouldn’t be opposed to a nom for Riz Ahmed in Supporting Actor.
Yes. To all of this. Nothing else to say but that. Yes.
Yes.
I personally think Emma Stone is more “in” than Meryl Streep. Actually, I’d love René Russo to replace Streep for the final 5 nominees. Yes, I said it. Meryl is amazing but come on, leave room for others. If I was voting my card would read: Arquette, Chastain, Knightley, Stone, Russo.
The really bad thing: Laura Dern not being nominated :/.
I love Rene Russo. Plenty of notable men in Hollywood have costarred with her—I hope they are banding together to give her a career nomination. She deserves it for just being Rene Russo—which is worth more than Matthew McConaughey has ever been before and after his resurgence.
My fingers and toes are crossed, too, Kris. She was phenomenal. Russo created such a sexy and sensuous, tough, but fragile warrior. I couldn’t take my eyes off her! It made me really miss her overall presence on our screens even more.
Arquette, Stone and Knightley definitely deserve to be in the top three. All great performances, Arquette’s definitely edges ahead but Knightley and Stone were terrific in their movies. I’m not so sure that Meryl Streep is an absolutely sure bet before the three ladies I’ve mentioned. She’s barely getting any notice from the critic’s associations, with exception of the major awards. I think fourth and fifth spot are between Chastain and Streep. I would love it if Dern or Rene Russo would take the fifth spot before Streep.
I agree. If I had a ballot she would possibly be my win. I think the category is strong overall, but not strong enough that she shouldn’t be in the conversation which….she oddly isn’t. I’m actually surprised to see the performance sort of taken for granted. I figured more people would have been “Holy crap. Russo is back and she’s great.” I mean she’s been working lately, but this was the first time in a while she’s had something to sink her teeth into. In fact this whole cast is weird and I love it. Bill Paxton baby. Only guy in his 50s who can say “brah” and get away with it.
Totally agree. She has been the unsung hero of this film.
Kris, why isn’t Nightcrawler on the contenders chart for best picture? I know it’s still a dark horse but surely it has more of a possibility than, say, The Hundred Foot Journey and The Judge.
Fantastic article, Kris. Every Academy member should read it and consider.
Im also slightly surprised that the critics are all going Arquette, Stone, Knightley, Chastain, with the occasional Dern or Tilda.
Theyre all great. But Russo realllllly should be in this mix of 6-7 (if you include Streep from SAG/GG/BFCA). Happy that the category is so great this year. But yes, Russo being IN would be great.
Rene Russo killed it on Nightcrawler. She is almost as vile as Gyllenhaal’s character in that film. She should be nominated.
Upon thinking of Nightcrawler’s possible nomination count (really, it could be anywhere from 0-6 or so).
Looking at the contenders for original screenplay, editing, cinematography, sounds, score, etc. … Its fascinating how many legit conenders there really are.
I get the feeling that even the eventual Guild nominees in the various categories may not be indicative of what AMPAS does. The variety in those below-the-lines (and potential for upsets) is strong. Love it.
Actually, for all the talk about the lack of lead roles for women, this category is overloaded with good possibilities. Take the five conventional predictions, add Swinton, Russo, Kulesza, Watts, etc.
I agree, put Russo in. Frankly, take Arquette and Stone out. I found Arquette over hyped and blah. Stone has one scene with a nice monologue but nothing more. People need to stop taking Streep for granted; she deserves the nomination for ITW. I’d have Russo, Streep, Chastain, Knightley and Swinton.
Totally agree with your comment. Little chance though of Arquette and Stone not being nominated – both performances are so overrated.
Rough category this year. Granted, I haven’t seen all the contenders yet (including Nightcrawler), but based on what I’ve seen so far I’d be voting for Chastain (A Most Violent Year), Dern (Wild), Hathaway (supporting in Interstellar in my book), Riseborough (Birdman) and Stone (Birdman).
Just… yes! Russo’s performance was one of the strongest of the year. Agata Kulesza and Arquette is up there with her as well. Those three really deserves the recognition.
Agreed. She was riveting. I feel like an old person using that word but that’s the only thing that does her performance justice. So good.
Also, I’m sure I’m in the minority, but… while Emma Stone was pretty great in Birdman ,the performance never struck me the way I expected to. However, Naomi Watts broke my heart. Really wish she was getting some attention for it. Like, St. Vincent? Really SAG??? Coulda nominated her for Birdman.
Yes, yes. 100%. With Riz Ahmed too.
In the discussion? Sure. Win an Oscar? No way.
Russo was good, but not Oscar good. Not enough emotion was shown to warrant a statue. Stone (who did her best work to date in Birdman) and Chastain had way better performances and are far more worthy. I’d even nominate Naomi Watts (from Birdman) over Russo.
Acting isn’t simply “showing emotion.” Look closer. You seem to need grand displays of outward histrionics.
Russo and Gyllenhaal are great together, but why stop there? I think the movie deserves to be in the Oscar race for Best Picture as well. In some ways, I prefer this over “Gone Girl” even though Lou and Amy would be a scarily creepy couple. They can achieve anything they want!!!
I hope Jessica Chastain makes it. I really think she’s had an amazing year with 4 very different roles. It would be a shame if she wasn’t nominated. Great actress!