Nirvana, Kiss voted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kiss fans, rejoice! The hard rock band has finally gotten its due and will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”s Class of 2014.

The make-up wearing band will be joined by Nirvana, Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Cat Stevens and Linda Ronstadt, according to Rolling Stone.

Acts are eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording, which means Nirvana, to no one”s surprise, will be inducted in its first year of eligibility. For both Kiss and Hall & Oates, their entry comes after years of fans lobbying for their inclusion.

Peter Gabriel is already in the Hall as a member of Genesis.

On the ballot, but denied this year were Yes, LL Cool J, The Replacements, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Chic, Deep Purple, NWA, The Meters, Link Wray, and the Zombies.

The E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen’s backing band, will be presented the award for musical excellence, while Beatles manager Brian Epstein and Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham will be inducted as non-performers.

The induction ceremony will be held at Brooklyn”s Barclay Center on April 10, 2014, after being held at LA Live this year. Tickets will be made available to the general public and will go on sale in January. HBO will air the ceremony.