Nirvana’s extensive ‘Nevermind’ reissue tracklist, details revealed

With a four-disc release of a previously released single-disc album, there’s bound to be some surprising new material.

That seems to be the case with the reissues of Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” The seminal rock release is getting a Deluxe and Super Deluxe makeover; the former, a double-disc, will have a CD of Smart Studio Sessions, The Boombox Rehearsals and BBC Sessions recordings of songs from the set, in addition to the remastered original album.

The Super Deluxe features those two, plus two more CDs containing previously unreleased editions of the Nirvana “Nevermind” story: The Devonshire Mixes and concert mix Live At The Paramount Theatre, recorded at their 1991 Halloween concert in Seattle. The 4-CD 1-DVD Limited Edition also boasts a remix effort of the effort from none other than legendary rock producer Butch Vig, instead of the final mix from Andy Wallace. The DVD contains the Halloween show.

The remastering effort is all part of the 20th anniversary of the album’s release. As previously reported, “Nevermind” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its day and, at its height, was selling around 300,000 copies per week. It has since moved 30 million copies worldwide.

