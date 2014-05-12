Octavia Spencer and Dave Annable in images from Steven Spielberg’s ‘Red Band Society’

Alongside FOX having announced their new television schedule, they have also released boatloads of images from their new slate of programming, including the Steven Spielberg-produced “Red Band Society.”

While no specific launch date has been given for “Red Band Society,” the network has stated their intention to air the series at 9pm on Wednesday nights following a new season of “Hell's Kitchen.”

“Red Band Society” is led by Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer. It focuses on patients who have met in the pediatric ward of Ocean Park Hospital in Los Angeles. Below you can check out the images FOX has released of the new series.