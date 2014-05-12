New ‘Gotham’ pictures tease future Batman, Catwoman, Penguin and more

05.12.14 4 years ago

Normally upfronts bring the first video and images from new shows. That's not exactly the case with FOX's DC Comics prequel “Gotham,” which has been anticipated enough that FOX and Warner Brothers TV have been teasing pictures  for several weeks and the first trailer for the drama aired last week with the premiere of “24: Live Another Day.”

We've already seen glimpses of Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the stars of “Gotham,” which will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Here, however, are the first official gallery shots and stills for “Gotham,” which has been ordered for 16 episode, rather than the normal 13, up-front with the potential for more.

