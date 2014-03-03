Off the Carpet: A ‘Happy’ Oscar season draws to a close

At the Independent Spirit Awards Saturday afternoon, John Cassavetes Award winner (and former In Contention contributor) Chad Hartigan told me something I didn't know: He wouldn't have made “This is Martin Bonner” if it weren't for Steve McQueen's “Hunger.” He copped a few of the film's lines in his film, some of the camerawork, too. He was inspired, he said, by a filmmaker who could pull something that powerful off with such modest means, both financially and artistically.
That, to me, is McQueen's legend. That, to me, is the kind of thing that will endure. These nickel-plated notions of “importance” that people throw around during the Oscar season, straining to associate some arbitrary level meaning to the thing, they can frankly diminish the very fine achievement on display. “I fear all the talk about the historical importance of '12 Years a Slave' almost completely obscures its extraordinary artistic merit,” Black List founder and CEO Franklin Leonard Tweeted after the Oscars Sunday night, and that's sort of what I was getting at with my piece last week titled “On Oscars and the personal gravity of art.” The worst thing you can do is allow the Oscars to smother the movies.
So my hope in “12 Years a Slave” winning Best Picture at the 86th annual Academy Awards is that it is able to shrug off this whiff of politics, this notion of the Academy doing what they felt they probably should do rather than what they wanted to do. Because that's so demeaning, in a way, of what McQueen has accomplished in his short but powerful career in feature filmmaking. What lurks in the film is what endures, in the hearts of viewers, in the passion of those filmmakers like Chad who are inspired by the work. Not the Oscars.
All of that said, I'm very happy for Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner this morning. “12 Years a Slave” represents everything they care about as a production company, everything they want to put out into the world. It's interesting to see George Clooney winning Best Picture one year and Brad Pitt the next, and to see Leonardo DiCaprio also in the Best Picture mix as producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” These are celebrities who have used their movie star status to influence the status quo in Hollywood, to make great films that they're passionate about and aren't necessarily safe bets. So bravo to them, and congratulations to Pitt and his team for getting into business with McQueen.
I'm elated for “Gravity” and its seven wins. It seemed early on that the Best Film Editing victory was a tell-tale sign, but that didn't pan out. It's obvious the Academy was just as mesmerized by Alfonso Cuarón's epic, universal tale, and to see him with an Oscar in his hand – the first Latino director to win the award – was a real treat. He earned it. And he shares in the editing prize, too, joining James Cameron on the list of filmmakers to win Best Director and Best Film Editing for the same film.
Speaking of which, the last film to win Best Director and Best Film Editing but not Best Picture? “Traffic,” another film the Academy obviously wanted to award. The last film to win at least seven Oscars but not Best Picture? “Cabaret,” which like “Gravity,” lost to a film – “The Godfather” – that received just three Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay and an acting prize. In these terms, between these two films, it's fair to say the wealth was properly spread, despite a 7-3 split.
I'm happy for Fox Searchlight, which stuck to its classy campaign, never reached – even in that “It's Time” moment – and maintained an even keel. It's a team that deserves to be rewarded, frankly, and five years after “Slumdog Millionaire,” they're bringing another one home.
I'm happy, too, for Lupita Nyong'o, and I'm proud to say the first place her name appeared all season was in the predictions sidebar of In Contention way back in June of 2013. Once the film arrived at Telluride, her place in the season was a foregone conclusion. And when she arrived on the precursor circuit, a star was born.
I'm happy for Warner Bros., which dominated the spread not just with “Gravity's” seven wins but with the two design trophies for “The Great Gatsby” and Spike Jonze's Best Original Screenplay win for “Her.” Even as a detractor of Jonze's film, I was so pleased to see him holding an Oscar. His is a vital voice and with three nominations on the night, it was nice to see him walk away with one.
I'm ECSTATIC for Emmanuel Lubezki, finally an Academy Award winner after six nominations and undeniably so for a film like “Gravity.” He is a master of light and composition, and to see just how far he's come, read through his thoughts in our recent “Reality Bites” oral history. The man is a genius. Let's get one for Roger Deakins next, shall we? And then Thomas Newman. And then Greg P. Russell and Kevin O'Connell. These guys have been cranking out quality craft work for years and years.
I'm happy for Focus Features, sent off into the sunset with three wins for a film, “Dallas Buyers Club,” that is all about the philosophy they've maintained over the years, a fierce indie production that got there through sheer will and heart. I'm happy for Matthew McConaughey, having turned his career completely around. I'm happy for Jared Leto, back in the game when he thought he was out of it. I'm happy for makeup and hairstyling artists Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews, who did all of this on an absolute shoestring. Bravo.
I'm also happy for Bruce Dern, who got the ride this pony from Cannes to carpet. His a true mensch and though he was the longest of longshots in this category, I know he's had the time of his life on the circuit.
And if a 0-10 shut-out gets David O. Russell back to making interesting films, then I'm happy for him, too. “American Hustle” is by no means a bad film, but, at least to me, it felt like a pretender on the awards circuit. And “Silver Linings Playbook” before it was just so pedestrian for his talents. It's nice that he's brought his considerable prowess to material such as this, but I long for the passion of “Three Kings” and “I Heart Huckabees.” Those movies seemed to have more of his heart than these last few did, but that's just an idle observation.
Finally, I'm frankly happy for the Academy. There was nothing embarrassing about this show or this list of winners, and that feels like a rarity as of late. Ellen DeGeneres was safe, maybe a touch bland, and that's okay. That's probably what they wanted after Seth MacFarlane rocked the boat last year, and while the selfie/Twitter culture is a bit much, it was nothing if not fun and loose. And the goal of diversifying the AMPAS' ranks seems to be paying off as, more and more (“Gravity's” craft dominance notwithstanding, since it's clearly a special case), sweeps feel a bit uncommon as the group finds a number of places to reward a number of films.
If it's not clear enough, I'm just pretty, well, happy with this Oscar season's outcome. I'm certainly not hung up on predictions this year; as noted in a previous column, everyone was pretty much guessing within the same range. 22/24 and 21/24 was the norm this year, which is typically a great year for anyone (my best was 21). Basically, if you didn't get at least 20 of these right, you were doing something drastically wrong. Over-thinking it, maybe.
There were illuminating spots, though. The win for “Mr. Hublot,” which was my initial gut instinct, might just prove that, even though the shorts categories are open to the entire Academy, that doesn't mean they'll simply vote for what's most familiar. Indeed, they may well skip them altogether if they haven't seen the films (which is something I was coming across here and there). That's not to say that the film doesn't appeal to a wider audience, but I do think it appeals to the kinds of people – animators – who would certainly bother voting here. It's interesting, that's all.
We can chew on all of these wins and what they mean in a generalizing sense if we want to, but let's not. We have the movies, and it was an amazing year for them. They will live on. The Oscars are already but a memory.
So goodbye to the 2013-2014 film awards season. It was a treat, if a long and drawn-out one thanks to the Olympics. But it was packed with tons of wonderful people who deserved the recognition, the kinds of people I truly enjoyed bumping into throughout the year. You can only hope that each season is so lovely. We'll see what next year has to offer in due time.
Relive all the ups and downs of the year at The Circuit, and then take a break from all of this. Watch a movie, perhaps. That's what it's all about, isn't it?
Nicely put. I’m glad the Academy recognized (what I think are) the two best films of the year, 12 Years and Gravity, with the awards they deserved. A very satisfying outcome indeed.
My favourite of the year, if it’s nominated for anything, frequently takes home the Best Original Screenplay award, and this year was no different. I would’ve also given Her Cinematography and Song, at the very least. I think it’s a marvelous film, on all levels, and the only movie I’d give a 9/10 to from 2013 (plenty of 7.5 and 8s, though).
I’m conflicted a bit on a film like Gravity winning something like Cinematography, because there’s so much green screen and CGI animation involved (the actors are often CGI models, from what I’ve heard), but it’s not as egregious as something like Avatar (which was mostly an animated feature) taking home the prize. FTR, I’ve no issue with Gravity’s other technical wins: obviously it deserves Visual Effects and Sound Editing/Mixing. The score is effective, but I often wonder if the film would’ve been more captivating without one; I think the filmmakers hedged their bets a little there, in fear of turning off filmgoers with ADD.
when it comes to the cinematography issue, I do what’s the simplest and judge the images i see on screen as opposed to speculating about how they were achieved. The cinematographer has to create a consistent visual look for any film he works on, whether achieved naturally or digitally , and I feel as though Lubiezki did just that with “Gravity”. “Avatar”, in spite of some pretty visual effects and a colorful production design, was not all that interesting on a pictorial level. I think there’s a discernible difference.
I would suggest looking into the process of shooting Gravity. You’ll see there’s really nothing to be conflicted about and Chivo deserved this award.
Oops…just realized Her wasn’t up for Cinematography (though it should have been), but rather Production Design.
Gatsby is certainly fancifully designed, but it’s so utterly artificial on every level that it keeps me at a distance from its world rather than drawing me into it. I’m never able to BELIEVE in its universe, and it isn’t just down to the facile script.
Her, on the other hand, had the most organic world building of any (sort-of-) sci-fi film in recent memory. Virtually everything felt bang on to me, and it was the most visually captivating (shot-for-shot) film I saw all year. As much as I enjoyed Being John Malkovich (possibly my fave of 1999) and Adaptation, Jonze is progressing very nicely as a visual artist.
Three Kings is one thing, but I don’t think Russell wants to make another movie as bad as I Heart Huckabees again. Nor should he.
Pity. It’s a work of art.
It’s an amusing mess. I think David O Russell has found something very vital in his authorial voice in his move towards more mainstream filmmaking: purpose. For all its ideological rambling, Huckabees is a movie that can’t decide what it’s actually trying to say. It feels very much like Russell was making the entire thing up as he went along (which I get the sense was the case) and the writing as a result feels very amateurish. He does his best work when taking on genre conventions (such as his last 3 and “Three Kings” before it) because, much Robert Altman’s best films, he still gets to play jazz without it all feeling aimless. but of course this is only one man’s opinion.
You pretty much just echoed my feelings about Russell and his filmography.
Nothing beats Flirting With Disaster, imo.
American Hustle is a bigger mess than Huckabees and at lest Huckabees had heart, not a cynical attempt to win Oscars. Sadly, I think DOR’s loss will have the opposite effect. More than one person told me he was “joking” at the Governor’s Ball that “obviously my next movie has to be slaves in space to win one of these things.”
Russell did not make American Hustle just to win Oscars and to declare that is insulting. And if he did say that at at The Governor’s Ball (and based on how pompous your comment was, I would bet that these supposed people that you mention are purely fictional), it was a joke, just as you said. Russell does not make movies to win Oscars. In fact, very few directors make films solely for the purpose of winning an oscar. Silver Linings Playbook was not a typical Oscar movie and the fact that it turned into one was a surprise.
Not for nothing, there are plenty who will tell you he’s been vocal about wanting an Oscar.
I have no doubt that Russell wants an Oscar. It’s what actors, directors, editors, producers, etc. strive for because they feel it is the highest honor they can receive. But there are very few movies I can think of that were made simply because the director wanted an Oscar. Of course it’s always in the back of his or her mind and it is one reason why they are making the film, but it is no where near the only reason and definitely not the main one.
I think it can be both at the same time. Sure, Russell wants to win an Oscar, and he’s shifted his style in a more mainstream direction so his films might gain more widespread popularity (which they undoubtedly have) and make money (which they undoubtedly have) so he can continue to make films (It’s easy to idealize being a “pure” artist when you’ve never had to get someone to finance your personal vision), but I don’t think he’s betrayed his instincts. The notions of “Oscar Bait” are pretty facile to begin with, as many good to great movies have been made under that banner, but I don’t think Russell’s last few films, which are all essentially screwball comedies centered around more humane subjects, play straight down the middle to the academy’s tastes, which may reflect why they have yet to win HIM any awards. These films are actor’s fodder, sure, but they’re still idiosyncratic and clearly the work of a singular filmmaker.
Well put.
I won’t argue much of that. Simply noting that, indeed, the guy wants to win one (and slings his “Oscar nominee” moniker around on set, as far as I’ve heard from stars IN his movies). But while betraying instincts is one thing, diluting them is another. I don’t think this last bunch is anywhere near the potency of his earlier work. Maybe he’s just getting older.
In any case, I do hope he wins one one day.
I actually don’t think that Russell has “shifted his style in a more mainstream direction,” but rather that the mainstream itself has gotten less boring over the years. I’ve never considered his work to be particularly avant-garde or non-commerical, just independent and personal, especially at the start of his career.
I have a feeling that American Hustle not winning anything will create an even bigger argument that David O. Russell is overdue for an Oscar. If he can make another hit after three fantastic movies, I think he will be standing on that podium sooner than we think.
This and I also think that McQueen will never repeat this success. It was a perfect bland of several favorable circumstances that won’t be repeated ever again. He peaked with 12YS and the rest of his career will be in the shadow of that movie. I don’t see him ever getting nominated again.
God, Fishnets, give it a rest.
I’m ECSTATIC that American Hustle won 0 out of 10 Oscars.
