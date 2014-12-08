Off the Carpet: A ‘thin’ year? Not for the craft of filmmaking…

I've been trying to put my finger on just what it is about 2014 that has me reticent to embrace the “it's weak” narrative. First and foremost, it's a narrative that I do understand. Maybe there's something about the overall cultural impact of film product this year that feels beneath bars set in the past, I don't know. But as I've worked through my personal assessment of the year's best over the last few weeks, I've found that I'm revisiting films more often than usual. I'm finding that my favorites are a funky bunch and that the old top 10 isn't clicking into place as fluidly as it has before (not a bad thing). I'm basically just finding my passion for the year in interesting places.
And then it finally dawned on me. The reason 2014 doesn't feel “thin” or “weak” to me is less big picture than nuts and bolts: On a purely craft level, this has been an absolutely outstanding year for film.
Look at the design of something like “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” I didn't take to the film much on first viewing, but when I went back, I was sucked into the world Wes Anderson and his team created. “Moonrise Kingdom” was the director's high water mark for me two years ago, but this may well be the most immaculately crafted work of his career. At the top, Adam Stockhausen's production design is beyond reproach, the eponymous lodging serving as a character unto itself amid the film's sparkling ensemble. Milena Canonero's costumes pop right off the screen, almost as if they were conjured by, you know, a legend. Robert Yeoman's photography is warm and inviting, making the film a true pleasure to just sit with. And Alexandre Desplat's classically epic score is one of his best, which is saying quite a lot.
Turn to something like “Mr. Turner.” Here is a film I admire but that I find impenetrably dry; it's not one of my favorites this year. But Dick Pope's digital photography could fool anyone as the height of celluloid, its lush beauty a very extension of J.M.W. Turner's famed canvases. Suzie Davies' production design fills the frame with immersive environments, the spaces Turner inhabits blasting a whiff of authenticity off the screen. Ditto Jacqueline Durran's costumes and the subtle wizardry from the makeup department.
On the blockbuster side of things, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is a considerable leap forward for performance capture technology. “Godzilla” is a marvel of sound editorial and exhibits an enigmatic visual quality thanks to director Gareth Edwards' eye for effects novelty and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, who continues to float between intimate beauty and big-scale entertainment with ease.
Craft is so top of mind it has even led the story in negative ways, such as with “Interstellar.” Christopher Nolan's film has been criticized for muffled sound design and beclouded photography. But then, the visual effects progression in the film stands as milestone work in the realm of astrophysics according to theoretical physicist and technical consultant Kip Thorne, while the practical designs of the film are truly novel for a project of this scale.
Wade further afield. Bong Joon-ho's “Snowpiercer” is a monument to set design, each compartment of its barreling locomotive distinct and eye-popping in its own way. And the makeup effects on Tilda Swinton (also notable in “Grand Budapest”) are nomination-worthy full stop. The actress even took a moment while accepting a career achievement honor at last week's Gotham Awards to single out her “dental technician.”
The inventive costumes of “Into the Woods” and “Maleficent” (and I would even add the stop-motion “Boxtrolls” to that conversation), the tight and propulsive editing of “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Whiplash,” the tableau photographic beauty of “A Most Violent Year” (the cinematography field is positively littered with examples of greatness this season), the pristine sound design of “Fury” and, as ever, the latest “Transformers” extravaganza, the respective western grandeur and massage parlor creep of the “Homesman” and “Gone Girl” scores…this list is endless.
Oh – and, uh, “Birdman?” The movie that sums up the entire point here? A “magic trick” designed to pull the viewer along with an electrifying, immediate experience, shot like a dream by reigning Best Cinematography Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki (with a huge tip of the hat to steadicam operator Chris Haarhoff), painstakingly designed by Kevin Thompson and his team, outfitted by a legend in Albert Wolsky, invisibly stitched together by editors Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, riffed into jazzy rhythm by Antonio Sanchez's improvised drum score – it's a staggering achievement.
And I haven't even mentioned a few of my very favorite craft contributions this year: Alexandre Desplat's thunderous, adventurous “Godzilla” music; Robert Elswit's vibrant “Inherent Vice” cinematography capturing an expertly designed production; the meticulously reconstructed soundscape of originally unusable music selections in “Get On Up,” as well as the unsettling sound editorial of “The Babadook”; Matin Pensa and Jean-Marc Vallée's innovative, subjective editing of “Wild,” not to mention Sandra Adair's wrangling of 12 years of footage into what we know as “Boyhood”; Alex Ebert's haunting original song “America For Me” from “A Most Violent Year”; the eerie CGI flourishes of “Under the Skin”; virtually every below-the-line element of “The Immigrant”…
I should probably find a stopping point here. But you get the point. Let's just say the oldest Hollywood trade in town picked a fine year to finally launch a significant below-the-line initiative. 2014 is a marvel of craft and a reminder that artists are thriving in this industry. Just open your eyes and clean out your ears. You can't miss it.
Terrific post, easily among the best I’ve read thus far in the site, seriously. I feel the exact same way with you Kris. I think that the inventiveness and artistry to be found on the craft level this year prevent anyone with the minimum of serious knowledge around filmmaking to claim that this is a really weak for movies. It’s a great reminder that one has to be open-minded when it comes to judging the film product of any given year. There are so many cinematic pleasures to be found for sure.
I’ve seen most of the films you mention, and can only keep repeating ditto to that ditto to that ditto to that… and am highly anticipating the artistic pleasures in store from those few films you mention I haven’t seen yet. And agree with your inference that there would easily be much more to add if one didn’t have to stop the article somewhere. Fun!
You’ve been beating the drum for it Kris, but just thought I’d add Foxcatcher to the conversation as well. That thing is put together as precisely as a Swiss watch – if there’s a bad edit or shot in the whole movie, I didn’t notice it.
But re: your projected nominees,
how does Robert Duvall get in over either of the potentials from Foxcatcher? I still haven’t seen the film, but how has Foxcatcher fallen so far off the radar? It is still a Bennett Miller movie, and a great one from what I’ve heard.
I’m wondering if a lot of the platform/late releases have affected the narrative of this being a weak year.
Boyhood, Mr. Turner, The Imitation Game, The Theory of Everything, A Most Violent Year, Foxcatcher, Inherent Vice all have had not only have had some kind of staggered release, but most of them are arriving very late in the year unless you’re in a NYC or LA.
And then you have films like Selma and Unbroken that won’t be available until late December. I think it was a great year for blockbuster films (Edge of Tomorrow, Guardians, Winter Solider, etc), but unless you’re hitting the festival circuit or living in LA/NYC, you’re not seeing a lot of the awards players until very very late in the year. Maybe even not until early 2015.
I know every year is like this, but it seems especially late-stacked this year. The only two arthouse films I had to watch early in the year, I believe, were Boyhood and Grand Budapest Hotel. Could be wrong, but as someone who’s not in NYC/LA, it definitely feels that way.
“(Interstellar) has been criticized for muffled sound design and beclouded photography.”
I didn’t have much problem with either of those aspects, to be honest. The photography in particular I found to be absolutely stunning. I’m seriously hoping for at least a nomination in that regard.
I wonder if this will be a continual pattern for you, Kris, with regards to Wes Anderson’s films. They only seem to grab you on second viewing. Was this the case with any of his films prior to Moonrise Kingdom?
And it doesn’t surprise me in the least that Mr. Turner is “impenetrably dry”; that’s how I felt about Leigh’s Topsy Turvy back in 1999.
I have complex relationships with his films, all of which I have seen multiple times. “Moonrise Kingdom” continues to be the one that has a heart that speaks to me. Must be something about those kids.
You’re not alone in that, Kris. I’ve also had complex relationships with Wes Anderson films and right now I can safely say that Moonrise Kingdom is the only film of his I absolutely love. It must be because I connect with the themes. I’m having some trouble with Grand Budapest. Even though it’s endlessly inventive and the ensemble is phenomenal, in the end I don’t feel like it reaches for anything (but it is gorgeous to look at)…
True, not a weak year in terms of craft, but I think people are more referring to the films as a whole. It seems disappointing at least compared to the last few years. Few true knockouts that are top-to-bottom exemplary.
In any case, I will add to your list the cinematography and production design of “Foxcatcher,” courtesy of Greig Fraser and Jess Gonchor respectively. Rich, understated, and thematically potent work that deserves Academy recognition.
Also, the cinematography from two foreign language film contenders: “Nabat” and “Concrete Night,” two of the most visually astonishing films you will see this year or any.
There is no way 2014 is a weak year in film. It’s just that people are not seeing enough of the important films. I have about twenty to see or so, but here is a great list of films that have already been released:
I don’t necessarily agree with their sentiment. I understand where it’s coming from is all. And have my own rebuttal here.
For once, I have to agree with Sasha Stone. It’s not a weak year for films, it’s a weak year for Oscar films.
That’s the idea.