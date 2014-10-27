Off the Carpet: Enter Nolan – ‘Interstellar’ has arrived

Observing Christopher Nolan move further and further into macro territory with larger and larger canvases that couldn't be more removed from the imposed modesty of his debut, “Following,” one thing has become increasingly clear: he's a master of the big picture (as in the greater takeaway from a project, not scale and scope – though that's obviously applicable, too). This has never been more the case than with “Interstellar.”
It's a shame, though, that he is a filmmaker who holds things so close to the chest (i.e. screenings) that a number of critics who came away negative on the picture – and there are quite a few – won't have an opportunity to catch it again before needing to file their reviews. Because I imagine some of them would find a number of loose ends either tied up or, at the very least, singed into reconciliation. At least, I did.
First and foremost, anything you've heard about the sound in that packed-to-the-rafters 70mm IMAX screening at the TCL Chinese Theater Thursday night is absolutely true. Take a proprietary IMAX sound mix and speaker configuration that can be pretty inferior and add in the fact that Nolan's mixes tend to be muddied historically (then consider that for some reason the system was turned up to 11) – it was a recipe for disaster. I couldn't understand full stretches of dialogue and the IMAX of it all with the pitch darkness of the celluloid (too dark, I'd wager), it just wasn't settling.
My second look was in a smaller studio lot screening room on 35mm with a traditional mix and maybe five or six other people in the room. Night and day. And that's just on a technical level. Going back also allowed some of the clunkiness of the narrative to settle in a more satisfying way. It was just nice to see it again after knowing what it was, and this mystery box mentality sort of precludes that for many critics.
So I've already had two very different experiences with this film.* And for whatever it's worth, when it all settled by the end of the weekend, I came away counting this marriage of Heinlein and Clarke** as one of three films this year, alongside “Boyhood” and “Birdman,” that flirt with the “M” word. It was a massive pendulum swing. Some of it remains ham-fisted to me. The oppressive exposition still riles. It's imperfect. But again, you can pick at the rougher edges, but you would lose what's happening on the broader canvas.
All of that, funnily enough, recalls the thematic brilliance of this film. “We found that the more you explored the cosmic side of things, the further out into the universe you went, the more the focus came down to who we are as people and the connections between us,” Nolan said at a press conference last week. That macro/micro quality is a defining characteristic of “Interstellar,” like quantum mechanics versus astrophysics. To reconcile the imperfections you have to recognize and accept the larger context, and the larger context here is a compendium of ideas few have ever been so bold as to sit down and attempt to convey cinematically. For that, Nolan gets my utmost respect.
But few will have the luxury to see it twice, including and perhaps especially those in the industry who will soon be casting a ballot for this or that. It's worth mentioning because the potential for this film to be confounding is all too real. For those reasons, instinctively, I'm skeptical about its place as a game changer in this year's Oscar race. But I do know this: in a Best Actor race marked by an embarrassment of riches, you can add Matthew McConaughey to the mix. I'm not sure you can call someone a revelation just six months after winning an Academy Award, but McConaughey is sort of phenomenal here. He's tapped into a whole new swagger, a movie star presence surprising even for him, and he's delivered a specific, emotional performance to perhaps rival the one that found him on red carpet after red carpet last season. Imagine that.
Paramount is high on Jessica Chastain's chances in supporting, but they'll potentially need the help of a thin category and the actress's gung ho commitment to work the circuit for them to get her there; while it's a great piece of work that serves as the source of a lot of those emotional beats, it doesn't necessarily stand out from the whole. (And if A24 shifts her over to supporting for “A Most Violent Year,” and they might, she'll suddenly be competing with herself here.) Hathaway is doing great work, too. Michael Caine gets his moments. Casey Affleck is hugely effective in his limited screen time, and a famous actor whose cameo apparently isn't widely known despite the fact that he's talked about it on camera (on Letterman and here at HitFix), well, he's pretty memorable, too. But those are all pieces of the equation. McConaughey is the story here. He's killing it lately.
Unsurprisingly, the below-the-line achievements of the film are significant and ought to be in the thick of the awards race. Right at the top, Hans Zimmer's score is probably the best one he's ever done for a Nolan film, inspired by church organ motifs and going to places I just wouldn't have expected. Interestingly enough, the score's beginnings share in that macro/micro thematic construct that appears to be evident in so much of the movie. Here is what Nolan had to say about it:
“One of the things I did was I didn't want him to know what the genre was when he started working. I wrote out a page of what I considered to be the heart of the story, the relationships, the idea of a father having to leave his children. I gave it to Hans and said, 'Work on that for a day and give me what you've got at the end of the day and that will be the seed,' and indeed, the finished score came from that creative act.”
The visual effects are also a marvel. But it's there that I do wonder if the film will compete with a certain space adventure from last year. Because, look, I thought of “Gravity” a number of times while watching this film, and indeed, I often thought about it in terms of what that film did better. Others may be in the same boat. Then again, “Gravity” was a very different film and visual effects were used in a very different way there. The effects in this movie end up going in wildly different directions and on their own terms, are pretty special. I still believe something like “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is a more significant accomplishment for this industry, but “Interstellar” might be a more significant achievement for another: astrophysics. How do you argue with a process that fed equations from Kip Thorne into a computer to maintain the integrity of reality and how physics govern the real world, and thereby supplied a guy like that with the kind of observed information he feels can inform at least two papers on the subject of black holes? That's some next-level stuff right there.
Elsewhere, Nathan Crowley's production design is pretty functional and great. It stands out and never gets lost in a sea of CGI. Hoyte van Hoytema fills Wally Pfister's shoes well, though much of the film's aesthetic value is CG-influenced (I can't speak to the DP's involvement in all scenarios but I look forward to talking it through with him). I did think the real-world imagery was unnecessarily dark, but it's clear Nolan prefers the deeper hues you can achieve with celluloid.
The sound, as noted, is typically soupy – Nolan seems to like what he likes in that arena but it continues to be a drawback in his work in my opinion. Nevertheless, I suspect the film will still find support within the branch. And Lee Smith's film editing, well, I expected him to win for “Inception” and he wasn't even nominated. I could talk about the tightrope walk of zipping back and forth through time and inter-cutting with effects scenes and plates, etc., but at the end of the day, I suppose it depends on how well the film is received by the Academy in general. He deserves it, though.
I'm not sure if I've said what I wanted to here. I already have a bit of a complex relationship with the film, which I prefer to my initial mixed/negative takeaway, certainly. Not because I want to love the movie, but because just liking or not liking something can be a bit staid.
Anyway, the movie has arrived. And it's a big player for Paramount; studio head Brad Grey is hosting multiple screenings on both coasts – you don't get that every day. It's a relationship with a filmmaker they would surely like to maintain. But the campaign will need to walk that line between in-your-face and modest confidence amid all that scope. Hey, look at that. Macro/micro again.
Fascinating.
“Interstellar” arrives on film in theaters Nov. 5. Everywhere else Nov. 7.
*For what it's worth, I personally think non-IMAX 70mm would be the optimum way to see the movie. Here are those specific locations.
**In his HitFix review of the film, Drew McWeeny mentions Peter Hyams' adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's “2010: Odyssey Two,” and that's a great comparison, too. Ditto “Contact.”
Thanks for the format recommendation. I wish I had a 70-mm-only location near me, but it’s only 35mm or IMAX. I guess I’ll stick with the former, just to avoid potential sound problems.
Also, Kris, do you know when we can expect “Unbroken” reactions? Will it be around Thanksgiving weekend, or later in December?
Thanksgiving yes.
The Guarian has a different angle on the acting:
“The actors – even those of the calibre of McConaughey and Hathaway – are script-delivering modules, there to output exposition and process emotional data”.
I also noticed this paragraph in particular:
“The solemnity makes the journey hard-going and the film sporadically sways into the absurd, like a M Night Shyamalan film shackled with the responsibility of maintaining its intelligence. Not every film need address the possibility of human extinction with the gung-ho silliness of Armageddon, but at least that was a space adventure. This is a science report.”
Kris, any comments?
Beyond the 1500 words I wrote and particularly the note that I think this film would be better served by a second viewing? No.
Well, time for me to eat a crow pie. I was stanning for this like crazy but reviews killed Oscar chances. Like, to the point of missing expanded field nomination. Only below the line and that’s it.
lesson learned. Never trust early tweets, early inside buzz,etc. Not that I didn’t know but sometimes one wants this time to be exception and it ain’t. Oh, well. Genre will win one day but not today.
So Imitation Game is our winner? Or Boyhood (once in a lifetime achievement)?
I don’t see how the (mostly appreciative) reviews have yet moved the needle for the film one way or the other. What am I missing?
OK, not to piss on Kip Thorne (the guy is damned smart, and has made huge contributions to the field of Relativity), but he’s not going to get two scientific papers out of this. Solutions to the equations he cites literally go back 35 years, with people making movies of flights past (and into!) black holes for years now. (Google “luminet black hole movie” or “andrew hamilton black hole movie” and you’ll find examples.) And in the field, when we read about 100 cpu hours to render a *single frame*, there are codes out there now that do in on GPU in almost real time. (OK, scale that up to IMAX resolution, and at least the ray tracing on an IMAX frame should take an hour, tops.) So, no, getting the science right, although greatly appreciated, isn’t going to change how we view that science, or whether this deserves and effects Oscar.
As soon as Mr. Thorne wipes your piss from his face I imagine he’ll respond.
I guess this means I should thank Taylor Swift for causing the traffic jams that led to my missing the screening at the Chinese on Thursday.
I wonder if that influenced some of the negative reviews? I don’t follow a lot of critics on Twitter but the few I do were whining about the traffic and probably went into the screening in a bad mood.
I think this might be a film where you can’t really trust any of the reviews. You’ll have the Nolanites who will defend it sight unseen and will overlook any of it’s flaws. You’ll have the critics who still haven’t forgiven him for Dark Knight Rises and/or don’t like him on a personal or professional level. And like Kris said, this seems like a film where it takes multiple viewings to get a handle on.
I’ll be more curious to see what the reaction to it becomes months or years from now.
“You’ll have the Nolanites who will defend it sight unseen and will overlook any of it’s flaws. You’ll have the critics who still haven’t forgiven him for Dark Knight Rises and/or don’t like him on a personal or professional level.”
Are those the only two categories? What about the positive reviews from level-headed critics who haven’t given Nolan a lifetime pass? Or the disappointed ones from past admirers? Both are out there. And it goes without saying that no professional critic is reviewing the film “sight unseen.” Seems to be you’re conflating film criticism with fan reaction.
Guy-
Is it appropriate to use a Twitter hastag in a comments section? #NOTALLFILMCRITICS. Obviously there’s more than just those two categories.
Now that I think about it, I was conflating film criticism with fan reaction. I’ll rescind my earlier comments.
So Drew highly recommends the IMAX 70mm experience and Kris recommends the opposite? What’s a fella to do?!?
Well, I already long purchased my tix for the New York Lincoln Square IMAX screening. I’ll have to hope the sound system there is better than at the Grauman, I guess.
People are mostly talking in terms of visuals when they recommend IMAX. But seriously, it’s an inferior sound configuration and Nolan’s films tend to have wonky mixes as it is. Combine the two and it’s just no good. I like to HEAR.
And it’s more about the mix itself than the specific venue. Grauman is supposed to have the best IMAX sound system. But if the film’s IMAX mix is muddy, it’s going to be muddy no matter what IMAX theater you see it at.
Which is why I recommend the happy medium: 70mm non-IMAX. See it how you like, but that’s how I would prefer it personally.
How did the movie LOOK considering Nolan’s preference for shooting on FILM and projecting it that way??
Did you notice the deeper black levels and shadow detail?
35mm vs 70mm?
thank you
I think all of that is more or less covered. It’s definitely dark.
Couldn’t agree more about the sound. Was able to see it in two different formats and it was night and day. As for the film itself…admired the ambition and visuals, but it’s a very flawed picture and I’m not even sure it will get a picture nom.
While I would certainly prefer not to pay $20 for a showing, I really don’t want to sacrifice the 1.44:1 imagery. TDK and TDKR seemed vertically cramped (claustrophobic) during the IMAX sequences in 35mm.
And I didn’t have difficulty understanding 99% of the dialogue during the IMAX presentation of TDKR (just the bit with JGL on the bridge).
So I think I’m sticking with IMAX, should I choose to see the film.
Go with God.
What if I don’t believe in Him? ;)
So much noise. While this doesnt look to be the OMG Best Picture winner that many of us hoped/thought it would be, it still is getting mostly positive reviews (early) and looks to be a powerful cinematic experience.
Ooh, some BAD reviews, uh-oh.
Wahhhhh, say it aint so!!
Its not at 98% on RT?!?! Wahhhh ;)
So early, people.
I’m a little confused by all this talk about mixed reviews killing Interstellar’s Oscar chances when the reviews for The Imitation Game and Theory of Everything aren’t significantly better.
Interstellar – Metacritic: 77; RT: 75% (7.3/10)
Imitation – Metacritic: 67; RT: 84% (7.4/10)
Theory – Metacritic: 68; RT: 79% (7.1/10)
I realize that Boyhood and Birdman have critical acclaim, but the former won’t have the support of the tech branches, and the latter is simply too audacious for Oscar voters (in my humble opinion).
Unless Unbroken turns out to be a masterpiece (which I am skeptical of since Jolie is fairly untested as a director), it still seems like this race is up for grabs. If anything, I figured The Imitation Game would lose its ‘frontrunner’ status since no one knows who the hell Morten Tyldum is (no offense, I LOVE Headhunters).
By my count, Interstellar is still on track to get nominations from the PGA, DGA, and very possibly SAG for ensemble. The writing nod seems like an iffy prospect, but that didn’t hurt Titanic way back when. When I hear critics complaining about clunky dialogue and hokey plotting, I usually see that as a plus on the Oscar front since mainstream audiences (as well as Oscar voters) will (theoretically) eat it up.
And who knows, when newspaper critics get wind of the online community’s ‘mixed’ reviews, maybe they’ll come to the rescue. It’d be nice symmetry to how they shred Inception to pieces after the online community jizzed over it. I’m sure it’s been said before, but Nolan is the new Spielberg: a superstar who’s so popular that it’s become cool for a select group of snobs to shit on him. But hey, Spielberg has 3 Oscars…
This movie should be a good test of his “superstar” status. Inception was coming off The Dark Knight, and this is coming off the less-well-received sequel. I don’t think it’ll do Inception numbers, but it’ll probably do better (at the box office) than something like Edge Of Tomorrow.
It IS interesting, though, that the two films of his with the most prominent sci-fi elements (this, and The Prestige) seem to be getting the most mixed reviews. With the latter, that seemed to be the most prominent complaint: “Did they have to include a sci-fi/fantasy premise?”
It’ll also be interesting to see if his core audience shifts a bit, what with this supposedly being considerably more sentimental than his earlier work. I’m also hearing rumblings that a lot of female critics are responding strongly to the central father-daughter relationship.
I don’t think Tyldum’s lack of being well known won’t hinder the film. What I think could easily happen, however, is that the directors don’t nominate him but as proven more recently, they still give it BP and split director.
*will* hinder the film. sorry for the double negative.
Edge of Tomorrow barely crossed $100 million domestically. Interstellar is poised to earn $60+ million on its opening weekend, about the same as Inception. Inception, released in the summer, topped out just shy of $300 million, so I’m predicting Interstellar reaches at least $200 million. I am a little worried though if it’ll be deemed an embarrassment if Interstellar doesn’t gross as much as Big Hero 6 on opening weekend, which is a very real possibility.
Unless a director makes a visionary breakthrough, like Cuaron did with Gravity, Best Picture and Best Director almost always go hand in hand. Even Argo’s win two years ago wouldn’t have happened without Ben Affleck being the man of the hour. His not being nominated was just a weird fluke (maybe the directors branch voters assumed he was a shoe in and thus went to bet for Haneke and Zeitlin).
If Tyldum gets nominated, TIG is a threat for the win. That’s still a big If.
Sorry for earlier posts. I’m on a dumb computer
Anyway….
This race is seriously looking wide open right now. Assuming “Selma” or “American Sniper” don’t seriously shake things up, IFC Pictures needs to be revving up its engines right the hell now. Also, Birdfans unite!!!!
“The Imitation Game would lose its ‘frontrunner’ status since no one knows who the hell Morten Tyldum is”
Did most people in Hollywood know who the hell Michel Hazanavicius was at the start of his Oscar season? Or Tom Hooper? If they love a film, they don’t give a shit about its director’s profile.
If he doesn’t get nominated, the film’s chances are shot. And big name directors often get in over the unknowns, like Scorsese last year. Given the number of big name directors, Tyldum could easily not make the cut.
Also, Tom Hooper had 3 Emmy nominations (and 1 win) prior to King’s Speech. Hazanvicus’s film made a giant splash at Cannes and was clearly a unique achievement. They had momentum in their favor. Tyldum has what, a Toronto Audience award?
He could very well get nominated, and win. I just wouldn’t be shocked if it doesn’t materialize.
The film’s definitely not outright “done for” if he doesn’t get nominated. There’s been plenty of precedent lately for the academy approaching BP and BD as isolated achievements as opposed to a packaged deal. Also, it’s very silly to think that if the Academy as a whole likes the film enough, they’re going to let one of the more insular branches ignoring that films director impact how they vote for it. That’s what happened with “Argo”, the only difference is Affleck’s snub was much more surprising than Tyldum’s would be.
“They had momentum in their favor. Tyldum has what, a Toronto Audience award?”
The not-insignificant Toronto award, plus loud buzz from the fall fests, plus Cumberbatch mania, etc. Of course the engine could lose steam, but I’m not sure why you’d suggest he and the film don’t have momentum.
Good assessment.
Tons of influence from Heinlein juveniles like Time for the Stars and Farmer in the Sky.
I wonder whether Nolan’s ambitions are banging up against his movie-ever-two-years schedule. For example, Kubrick in his prime was on an every three or four year schedule (e.g., Dr. Strangelove in 1964, 2001 in 1968)
I saw it at a run of the mill theater in standard format and the sound mix was fine. Perhaps there is something wrong with the Imax version?
Just got finished catching the film at the Ziegfeld on 70mm film. Looked great besides some slight blurring on the left edge and a moments of being unfocused (did not look intentional, I assume during reel changes). But the sound was definitely up to 11 and the music was way too loud in mix, there was dialog I missed, looking forward to another watch. Over all I loved it though. I think having a young daughter if my own helped w that and changes my perspective in the film compared to some friends of mine.