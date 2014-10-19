Off the Carpet: So let’s talk about that crowded Best Actor Oscar race

Let's start with a broad assessment that may or may not be true, but can be taken as close enough for the purposes of this column: there are four Best Actor slots spoken for. What are they? Steve Carell in “Foxcatcher,” Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Imitation Game,” Michael Keaton in “Birdman” and Eddie Redmayne in “The Theory of Everything.” Only one of those films, mind you, has opened and screened for the Academy (“Birdman”). But if I were a betting man, I'd say that quartet is secure. So who slides in besides?
First and foremost, we've been in this place at least since the Toronto Film Festival, when Cumberbatch further solidified himself after “The Imitation Game” debuted at Telluride and Redmayne jumped onto the scene as part of a new wave of contenders that included “Nightcrawler's” Jake Gyllenhaal and “St. Vincent's” Bill Murray. But as one of the most competitive Best Actor races we've seen continues to march through the season, there remains very little room to maneuver.
I've gone back and forth with a number of assumptions. I know, for instance, that while it might not be an overtly vocal contingent, there is real Academy/industry love for “Mr. Turner” among those who have seen it since its Cannes debut. Timothy Spall has been a notable character actor for years and has plenty of peers who'd love to see him recognized in this capacity, to say nothing of how much the British voting bloc could help propel that movie along. He's a real contender.
Bradley Cooper is also a definite threat as Warner Bros. primes “American Sniper,” perhaps the studio's only major Oscar hope, for latter year release. Taking on a real-life figure in what's sure to be an emotional story, he could absolutely negotiate his way into the running. But it's rare for an actor to be nominated three years in a row, so that could be too tall an order. We'll see.
Also still to show is “Unbroken,” which might bring Jack O'Connell into the fold. He's made a strong case for himself this year in films like “Starred Up” and “'71,” but it could simply be too soon. And co-star Miyavi is said to give a showier performance that could draw a lot of the conversation.
Then there's “Selma,” which is getting there. David Oyelowo could be more than viable in a film very different from Paramount's other pushes this year (which includes “The Gambler” and another contender in this race, Mark Wahlberg).
Let's go outside the box, though. I have some recommendations. How about, say, Macon Blair in “Blue Ruin?” One of the best movies of the year, Jeremy Saulnier's thriller builds with expert precision assisted by Blair's low key but focused portrayal. He might find love at the Spirit Awards but he deserves to be in this conversation as much as anyone else.
Since Gyllenhaal is in the mix for “Nightcrawler,” we might as well mention his dual portrayal in Denis Villeneuve's “Enemy.” The actor has already said that project was the birth of a new ambition in his career, and it's evident in the performance, which is dialed down and precise. Tommy Lee Jones, meanwhile, is excellent in “The Homesman.” It may be one of the best performances he's given, and with a lot of focus being paid to Hilary Swank, he ought to be part of the chatter, too.
How about Philip Seymour Hoffman? Look, talking about things in terms of sentiment when an actor dies before his time is gross, and I'm not going there. But there will be an urge to show him a little love and frankly, it's warranted, because his performance in Anton Corbijn's “A Most Wanted Man” is one the best ones he ever gave. It's an uncanny portrayal that he made look easy. He'll land his share of votes and they will, each of them, be deserved.
“Whiplash” made its way into theaters earlier this month and a lot of attention has rightly been paid to J.K. Simmons gnawing on the scenery with a vicious supporting performance. But after really standing out in “Rabbit Hole” a few years ago and, most notably, last year's “The Spectacular Now,” 26-year-old Miles Teller has landed with a massive splash in Damien Chazelle's feature. The film is one of the year's most satisfying, sure to pick up votes in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and, indeed, Best Actor. Could Sony Classics find a way to push him into the fold?
And there's always Ellar Coltrane. Who else can say they gave a 12-year performance?
The Golden Globes will make things interesting, as I imagine names like Chadwick Boseman (“Get On Up”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Inherent Vice”) and Ralph Fiennes (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) will jump into the mix with Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical nominations. But honestly, I might keep my eye on the guy who should have walked away with the award last year.
“A Most Violent Year” from director J.C. Chandor is set for an AFI Fest bow on the horizon, but it has been seen and a lot of love is being thrown Oscar Isaac's way. After missing for “Inside Llewyn Davis” (a film that clearly did not appeal to the Academy on the whole), and with “Star Wars” on the way, he could be primed for industry recognition. I've been told he's more or less Pacino-in-the-'70s good in this thing, so it could be an interesting antidote to the roll call of names everyone has been chewing on for a few months now.
All things considered, the field is wide and full of great work. Pity, though, that minorities are so underrepresented. But if indeed four spots are already reserved at this table, it's going to be a real slug fest to decide who fills the last seat. Just like last year, when Tom Hanks found himself boxed out for a pretty stellar performance in “Captain Phillips,” we – and some unlucky frontrunner – may be in for a surprise when the announcement is made on Jan. 15.
Where are you putting your chips?
I know this column focuses on Best Actor, but what’s the early word on Chastain in “A Most Violent Year?” Good enough for recognition?
Good write-up Kris. I think because this Lead Actor field is so crowded (as usual), it’s still too early to say 4 of the 5 spots are accounted for. Just last year around this time Hanks and Redford were widely considered locked in for their nominations.
Cumberbatch is the only one who feels like a definite at this point, but that’s working off the assumption that TIG ends up being a Top 3 BP player (which I feel good about along with Boyhood/Interstellar). Having Harvey in his corner also doesn’t hurt.
I think of the four you have as secure, Carell feels particularly vulnerable to me. This is a borderline supporting role in a bleak film that’s going to leave a number of voters cold. He also has Tatum being campaigned in his category who several critics/pundits have argued gives the best performance in Foxcatcher. And he’s not a previous nominee in a field that’s full of newbies. I know he’s got the deglam/transformation advantage here, but that’s a lot of things working against him. He’ll obviously get the Globe nom and could easily see him hitting SAG (Cooper/Oyelowo could be hurt by late screenings?), but the BAFTA field will be real tough for him to get into this year.
Micheal Keaton is the only one that’s film has been seen, every year this happens, all this hype, by studios and publicists, and some of these guy are not going to live up to the expectations.
On another subject, The Grand Budapest Hotel is the most ridiculous film I’ve had the misfortune to see. I thought I would like it, but I was embarrassed for the actors, one of the worst films ever made. Such a waste of talent.
You’re definitely in the minority on that one LULU.
This is one of the reasons it irks me that they’re forcing Carell into the lead category. Tatum should be lead and Tatum alone, while Carell should be supporting. It’s not even “category fraud” because the film is primarily through Tatum’s perspective. Carell would also be an easy victory in supporting. I hope they change their mind, but they’ll probably be too stubborn. Maybe by some miracle, they’ll do a whole Winslet/Reader switcheroo.
If Carell was out of lead, that’d leave:
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
And then two of these contenders are the most likely to round it out after that:
04) Channing Tatum, “Foxcatcher”
05) Jack O’Connell, “Unbroken”
06) Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
07) David Oyelowo, “Selma”
08) Oscar Isaac, “A Most Violent Year”
09) Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
10) Brad Pitt, “Fury”
11) Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
12) Ben Affleck, “Gone Girl”
13) Philip Seymour Hoffman, “A Most Wanted Man”
14) Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”
15) Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
16) Chadwick Boseman, “Get on Up”
17) Miles Teller, “Whiplash”
18) Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
19) Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”
20) Matthew McConaughey, “Interstellar”
21) John Lithgow, “Love Is Strange”
22) Alfred Molina, “Love Is Strange”
23) Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”
24) Tom Hardy, “The Drop”
25) Mark Ruffalo, “Being Again”
(Okay, those last few May not have any real chance at all, but seemed worth mentioning as much as Macon Blair. Thanks for bringing that film to my attention, by the way!)
It is pretty awesome, however, that the lineup is most likely to be primarily, if not fully, comprised of first-time nominees.
In any event, I just think Foxcatcher is sacrificing an opportunity and a more wide-open supporting actor field that Carell could even win (against Simmons and Norton).
I’m glad to see someone keep mentioning names like Fiennes, Gleeson, Lithgow and Molina. The latter two might cancel each other even if the film had a higher profile, but I saw it just last week and it definitely lingers. To say that most spots are locked away this early only propels the “inevitability” narrative that usually has all of us bored with the whole thing by early January. Let’s keep those lists inclusive until actual votes start coming in.
Going from feedback from a couple of colleagues who have seen a few of the films mentioned in the article I’d say Cumberbatch is a lock and also Keaton. The Theory of Everything isnt that good a film so I’m not sure Redmayne will make the final cut. My gut feeling is only Cumberbatch/Keaton are locks and the other slots are up for grabs.
While I don’t expect it to get a whole lot of attention by any means, I thought Jason Bateman was terrific in Bad Words earlier this year and would like to see him get a Golden Globe nod at the very least.
As for the actual race, I have Spall, Keaton, Carell, Cumberbatch, and Redmayne. If Carell is moved to supporting then Tatum could take the open spot.
I am 100% sure that one of those actors :
Cumberbatch
Keaton
Redmayne
Steve Carell
Is going to be snubed even if they are nominated for all the other Tv awards (Globes, BFCA, SAG and BAFTAS)
Whiplash isn’t Chazelle’s debut feature. He also directed Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.
I wish that there were some way that Tom Hardy could be considered for his amazingly good performance in Locke.
Has no one here seen The Judge??!!
Look at the BO. Pretty much no one anywhere saw The Judge.
Um, It seems like its doing just fine with B.O.
This isnt Men, Women, & Children, is it?
I don’t know what MSP is talking about. It’s box office has been fine. It’s the films’ reviews that have been lacking.
Despite a HUGE marketing push, opening Toronto, one of today’s top grossing stars in the world, 3000+ screens opening, and an expected $16-18M, The Judge only grossed $13.3M in its opening weekend, and is sitting at a domestic total of about $27M.
Sure $27M may be more than some other films out there, but the other films do not have that screen count, RDJ, or as much marketing. Unless this movie pulls some surprising staying power (who knows) then it will be considered a minor flop in the books. Films with these elements are simply expected to do better.
And yeah bring in those reviews and there is your reason why no one is talking about RDJ getting into Best Actor.
I’m surprised more people aren’t talking about Matthew McConaughey’s chances. This site in particular seems pretty gung-ho about Interstellar’s Oscar chances, and Oscar winners frequently get nominations right after their wins. I understand that it’s a pretty stacked year, but I’ve barely heard his name in the conversation.
Backwoods bimbo is no threat to any of this year’s competitors in Best Actor. His win last season was an all encompassing career victory.
I’m rooting for Tatum and Teller to land. Both highly unlikely. Hoping for one though.
Carell should go supporting but SPC doesn’t want him ruining Simmons’s chances at a win. Redmayne, Cumberbatch, and Keaton are locks. Oyelowo, Cooper, Carell, Isaac, McConaughey, Teller, and Spall are the only others with a chance of a nomination
I actually feel like only Keaton and Cumberbatch are locked.
Carrell? Yes, its a strong possibility, but Foxcatcher is an apparently cold movie, he can be viewed as Supporting, and Ive read many accounts from people who prefer Tatum.
Redmayne? Seems strong. I really admire the actor. Hed be deserving. But I wonder if Theory of Everything could come and go with little fanfare and he could just miss; especially with other Strong Brit contenders muscling around.
Timothy Spall? I’ll take Kris’ word that the Academy is digging it and the actor certainly deserves a nod after so many years and so many good performances. But I wonder if he can weather the storm. I wonder if he’ll be the Hanks/Redford.
From there, I think that people like Cooper and Isaac realllly realllly benefit from having late buzz (December, January).
Im a little unclear on Oyelowo just because it seems like theres little-to-know info/buzz about his performance except for its “potential”.
I dont see people like Wahlberg, Miles Teller, Gyllenhaal, Feinnes (didnt he seem like a sure bet this Summer :-( ) making one of those 5 slots for one reason or another. Though, Id love to be wrong.
Those are my thoughts as of now :)
Dang, I forgot about OConnell. Hes another one Id put with Cooper and Isaac as a late-breaker who benefits from being … A late-breaker.
Boseman, great perf, but nahh. Affleck, very good perf, but nahh. McConaughey, not feelin it at this moment in time,
Yep, I completely agree with you that at the moment Cumberbatch and Keaton are the only “locks”.
Redmayne, Cumberbatch, Spall, Oyelowo, O’Connell, Fiennes: it may be worth noting that last time three UK actors were nominated for Best Actor was 1993 (Day-Lewis, Hopkins, Neeson) and before that 1983, when there were four (Caine, Conti, Courtenay and Finney).
And add Molina, Gleeson and Hardy to the mix. Why not?
Best Actor is always a bloodbath, but I was just thinking that this year, the London critics will have a hell of a time even narrowing down their “British actor of the year” lineup. Crazy good work (though I’m personally not a fan of Hardy’s perf).
O’Connell would be a likely choice, given his massive year.
Brendan Gleeson is from the Republic of Ireland, unlike Neeson (NI) and Day-Lewis (ROI and ENG), who do count as Brits.
Would be great to see him nominated.
I see the nominees as being five of the following ten: Cumberbatch, Redmayne, Keaton, Carell, Oyelowo, Cooper, Spall, O’Connell, Isaac, and Fiennes.
I have a feeling that some “secure” nominees like Carell may not be as secure as we think. Carell benefits from being a veteran among very young and less well-known competition, but the film has not garnered as much attention post-Cannes as I thought it would.
Spall also benefits from being the veteran (and will likely get a Globe nomination), but I just don’t know that the excitement will be sustained for that film.
I also have an inkling that Unbroken will hit it big, that folks will respond to the intensity he brings to his performances, and that he may scrape buy with a nomination despite his very young age.
One other thing to remember: acting nominations have been increasingly centralized in Best Picture nominated films over the past couple of years.
do you really think Robert Duvall is going to be nominated for The Judge? Is that how light the supporting actor race is this year?
I don’t. So yes to your second question. Waiting on a few shoes to drop.
Keaton and Cumberbatch are the only locks of this category. Carell may miss, he is supporting and people who’s seen the film prefer Tatum, also the film is not for everybody’s tastes. Redmayne can also miss, the reviews aren’t that good and Jones seems to be MVP of the film, but I think he is safe right now. I have more faith in Timothy Spall, we must consider that Mr Turner is a film likely to be nominated for cinematography, costumes, art direction and screenplay, so Actor, director and Picture aren’t that difficult to achieve. Then we have American sniper that is likely to be the surprise of the Globes being nominated, probably for Picture, director and Actor and Sup Actress, I even can see Sienna Miller winning suporting actress and becoming the frontuner considering how weak is the competition in that category.
So, I guess the 5 nominees, for me, will be Cumberbatch, Keaton, Cooper, Spall and Redmayne.
I’m pretty sure one of those three UK actors (four, if you think as I do that Spall and Oyelowo are neck and neck in contention) will be replaced by Carrell or Tatum.
Im seeing this occur right now ( at this extremey early stage):
Keaton wins BFCA, SAG, and GG Comedy.
Cumberbatch wins BAFTA and GG Drama.
A race between these two.
Then again, given so many categories with the BFCA, Cumberbatch could win one there, as well.
I’m not sure why anyone besides Keaton and Cumberbatch would be considered locks.
Also it’s worth pointing out that there’s not been a best Actor lineup with no previous acting nominees in a very, very long time. Part of why I’m thinking Cooper has a strong shot.
I’d be just fine if Channing Tatum got in over Steve Carell. He was MVP of “Foxcatcher” for me.
I think last year taught us it was too early to claim that Keaton, Redmayne, Cumberbatch and Carell are all locks. Last year at this time Hanks, Redford, Ejiofor, McConaughey, and Dern all looked like locks. Only 3 of those 5 made it.
On a side note Emma Thompson also looked like a lock and didn’t make it on the actress side.