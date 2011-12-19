Off the Carpet: Setting the field with the precursors so far

In just three weeks we’ve gone from zero to a hundred on the circuit as the film awards landscape has been sculpted into a bit of a consensus in these waning moments of 2011. And now that I’ve consolidated all the announcements into an easy-to-navigate post, I can dig in and see what that consensus is.
Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” is considered far and away the frontrunner for Best Picture at the moment by a number of pundits, having won six Best Film prizes from various groups. But would you be shocked to know that “The Descendants” has just as many? And Terence Malick’s “The Tree of Life,” meanwhile, isn’t going away. It has landed four Best Picture honors and today was crowned the year’s best in a survey of critics and pundits at indieWIRE.
As for the directors, it’s Martin Scorsese and Michel Hazanavicius currently eking out the edge with six wins each for “Hugo” and “The Artist” respectively. But Malick isn’t far behind with four of his own. We can tip the scales back in Scorsese and Hazanavicius’s favor a bit, though, as both received BFCA and Golden Globe nominations, while Malick did not.
Lead actor is currently a dead heat between George Clooney (“The Descendants”) and Michael Fassbender (“Shame”), with both receiving five awards and each landing BFCA and Golden Globe nominations. Michael Shannon has managed four wins for his “Take Shelter” performance while Brad Pitt has managed two (both taking into account his roles in two films, “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life”). The Screen Actors Guild threw a wrench in the works, though, by snubbing Fassbender and adding another consideration, Demián Bichir in “A Better Life,” to the mix.
Leading ladies? It’s been all about Michelle Williams in “My Week with Marilyn” so far, leading me to wonder if she ought to be considered the frontrunner. The actress, who was also nominated by the HFPA, SAG and BFCA, has won a whopping eight prizes so far. Her closest competition is Tilda Swinton with four for her “We Need to Talk About Kevin” performance. Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”) has three and Viola Davis (“The Help”) has two. Williams will also win a Golden Globe because Harvey Weinstein shrewdly convinced the HFPA that her film ought to be placed in the comedy/musical category, so expect that to put her in the thick of the Oscar hunt all the more.
Best Supporting Actor has been dominated by Albert Brooks (“Drive”) and Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”). Brooks has the considerable edge with 12 wins to Plummer’s seven, but perhaps crucially, he was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild. They will compete side-by-side at the BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globes, so it could be a nail-biter all the way through. Despite Brooks’ strong showing on the circuit so far, though, Plummer is considered by most to be the favorite in the category. There has been some love sprinkled for Nick Nolte (“Warrior”) here and Michael Smiley (“Kill List”) there, but it’s pretty much been all about these two.
Things get a little crazy with the supporting actress field, which is deliciously all over the map so far. Currently, “The Descendants” star Shailene Woodley is out in front with five wins to go along with nominations from the BFCA and HFPA. But she was snubbed by SAG. However, the edge really ought to be given to Jessica Chastain, who has six awards. The thing is, they have been spread across her various films. Two of her wins have been catch-all prizes for her body of work, two have be awards for her performance in “The Tree of Life” and one group has spoken up for her work in “Take Shelter.” And yet, the BFCA, HFPA and SAG each nominated her for “The Help,” the one performance that hasn’t received its own award.
Still with me? Complicating matters a bit is Melissa McCarthy, who clearly has a bandwagon for her “Bridesmaids” performance as she’s nailed down three wins and received nominations from the BFCA and SAG. Two other actresses have multiple wins, with Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) and Vanessa Redgrave (“Coriolanus”) winning two apiece. And the rest of the field is spread pretty thin as Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”), Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs”) and even Viola Davis (“The Help,” considered a lead by most) have one each. Talk about an exciting race!
As for screenplays, which are sometimes split between adapted and original in the precursor circuit, sometimes not, “The Descendants” is on top with eight wins. “Moneyball” isn’t far behind with seven, giving me some hope that it could inch out a win over the former on Oscar night (though probably not). Both are nominated by the BFCA and HFPA, as is “The Artist,” which has three wins to its name. The only other scripts with multiple wins are “Midnight in Paris” (nominated by the BFCA and HFPA) and “50/50” (nominated by the BFCA but snubbed by the HFPA).
And nearly every time a cinematography award has been handed out, it has gone to “The Tree of Life,” which is 14/16 in the field (having lost to “Melancholia” on one occasion and “War Horse” on another). Yet I still expect the Academy to go a different direction in that category.
Which brings me to my point. If last year taught us anything it’s that the precursors can set the table, pour the beverage and place the meal, and the Academy will still crave something else. Why? Because the film awards season is a series of phases. It isn’t typically a runaway train. There are bends in the track and as I intimated this morning and in Friday’s podcast, that appetite can shift as a result of over-saturation.
Meanwhile, not a lot of members have seen “War Horse” yet, or “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.” Those are two films that could figure into the race in a big way and, most importantly, don’t need the seal of approval from critics as they are inherently populist titles. And “Hugo,” a film that has planted its flag in the season but hasn’t overstayed its welcome or come on too strong, could be biding its time, playing the under-sell.
I still see the Oscar race as “The Artist” vs. “Hugo” vs. “War Horse,” as I have for some time. “The Descendants” is making a go of it and will likely be rewarded for writing, maybe acting, but I don’t see it as a serious Best Picture contender. The critics, after all, were always going to spring for it.
But we’ll see.
Guy and I have run a comb through the Contenders section. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes. Meanwhile, keep up with the ups and downs of the season via The Circuit, your one-stop shop for all the precursor announcements as they land throughout.
Why is Michelle Williams still listed in “possibilities” and not good bets like Viola and Meryl, I mean it’s pretty clear she is getting nominated.
She’s listed as a “good bet.”
Melissa McCarthy has as many precursor wins as, say, Vanessa Redgrave plus a SAG nom on top of it. Can we really just write her off when only a few years ago Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for a mainstream, non-Academy friendly comedy?
Melissa McCarthy does stand a chance but I don’t think she’s comparable to Robert Downey, Jr. In my opinion, a lot of other factors went in to RDJ’s Oscar nomination–he was a previous nominee, he was much more famous, he had an AMAZING comeback when many thought his career would never resurface after his drug arrests/prison time, and he also starred in the monstrously successful Iron Man. It was more of a “welcome back” nomination, if you ask me. And no offense, but he was miles funnier than McCarthy, who is good in Bridesmaids but I don’t think she is even the highlight of the film (like Downey, Jr. was with his).
Melissa McCarthy isn’t having a comeback, but momentum is on her side this year. The Emmy, the nominations, the countless articles and magazine covers, etc. – clearly she has a lot of people in the industry rooting for her. Robert Downey Jr. did have the better performance, but I’m not trying to compare the quality of his to her’s. No offense taken. Never argued the point.
This is what I’m saying: She has the precursor support. Her film is loved. She is loved. Robert Downey Jr. had two of those going for him. She easily merits a mention in this piece, as well as serious attention paid for an Oscar nomination, and to write her off would be completely unfounded.
I’m not even sure she’d make my own personal ballot, but ignoring her outright when numerous groups have chosen to include her is bad prognostication.
Oscar pundits are claiming Davis for the win for months and some others saying it’s finally belongs to Streep. Then there is Williams slowing racking up the little awards (not sure if these critics awards matter). Kris what’s the deal here? Thank you!
In the end, I believe it will be Streep. There is no comparison, Streep blows it out of the water. Williams has been winning the awards Streep won 2 years ago and Streep has been her runner up most of the times. I do think Davis is NOT the frontrunner. This will be Streep vs Williams.
Davis will win SAG. I’m curious what the Globes will do?
I don’t know if Davis will win SAG…I do think it’s possible considering that The Help has the most nominations, but I think it will win Best Ensemble as a collective prize for all the actors. I really do think it will be Streep vs. Williams vs. Davis and it will boil down to Streep and Williams considering both will probably win Globe awards.
Just wait until you hear William’s give an acceptance speech lol Have you ever seen her in an interview, odd odd personality? You guys say that acceptance speeches make or break them winning future awards…just wait lol
Rango for original screenplay – with Bridesmaids, Beginners, A Separation, The Tree of Life, or Rampart (if The Messenger’s still fresh in their minds) around, why do you think they’d go for it? I know they’ve been nominating a bunch of animated films in the last decade (mostly Pixar), but I don’t know if this one has what it takes to the trend alive.
Stuff like The Artist and Midnight in Paris are already aiming towards their nostalgic sensibilities, so to have a third nominee which (going by your top 10 caption) also exploits feeling could be a bit redundant.
btw, it’d be awesome to see 50/50 nominated.
Mainly because I’m not sold on Bridesmaids, Beginners, A Separation or The Tree of Life as nominees, I guess.
I feel like the OS line-up could be ‘The Artist’, ‘Midnight in Paris’, ‘Tree of Life’ (here, rather than director), ‘Bridesmaids’ (for good will, Wiig), and ‘Beginners’ (I just feel it, a la ‘Away from Her’ or ‘Frozen River’).
I’d say…
– Midnight in Paris
– The Artist
– comedy screenplay 3 (Bridesmaids, Beginners, 50/50, Win Win)
– drama screenplay 1 (one for the breakthrough: Margin Call or MMMM).
– drama screenplay 2 (extra love: The Tree of Life, Rampart, A Separation).
Am I the only one that remembers how Hugo was NOT in the oscar conversation back in October, and now it’s one of the frontrunners. I love how quality of a film can still matter (sometimes)
It’s looking more and more likely that Fassbender will be snubbed come Oscar day. The Shame screening with AMPAS was a disaster. Kind of pathetic that a guy with that much critical support, more than Dicaprio and Dujardin, will fall to the wayside.
Wow. What happened? Can you divulge any more info?
But how much of that perception of a bad AMPAS screening stems from Bret Easton Ellis’ tweet/ the comment of a SAG voter ripping their screener out of glee? I’m starting to read lots of worried response about Fassbender’s chances because they read that AMPAS rejected it (coupled with the SAG snub) but I don’t think the screenings went badly overall. Sure, some of the detractors are LOUD about it, but I don’t think they are representative of the majority and most of all, it’s hard to deny Fassbender’s searing performance in it. He really rises above the material (which imo is already strong).
Second JJ1’s ques. Don’t leave us hanging!
It’s probably because the film itself is a hollow shell of nothingness only masked by McQueen’s faux-arty compositions and Fassbender’s committed performance. When all is said and done, though, it just leaves you rather empty.
:^O uh oh… I’m gonna go kill bill crazy if the Academy snubs Michael Fassbender! Say it isn’t so!!!! D^,:
Wow Kris. Melissa McCarthy has won 3 Critics Prizes and has SAG+BFCA and you don’t even mention her…bullshit. Why don’t you re-watch Bridesmaids and stop drooling over Rose Byrne.
An honest oversight. I have her right here on my list tallying the wins per contender.
Here’s a better idea, though. How about you unbunch your panties. FAST.
As it happens, I did watch Bridesmaids last night. McCarthy is great, no question. But Oscar quality? No way.
The site needs a “like” feature so I can do that with your comment, Kris. I think McCarthy is great in Bridesmaids but Byrne is deliciously understated and wonderful (and not that it matters, but I say this as a gay man who’s definitely not “drooling over any of the Bridesmaids cast) in her own way, I’d love for her more subtle work to be recognized.
*Melissa MCCARTHY as Megan in Bridesmaids (Universal)
-WINNER – Boston Film Critics Best Supporting Actress
-WINNER – New York Online Film Critics Best Supporting Actress
-DC Critics Nom
-Houston Critics Nom
-Chicago Critics Nom
-Dallas-Fort Worth Critics Nom
-Detroit Critics Breakthrough Performance Nom
-Womens Film Critics Circle Best Comedic Actress Nom
-*BFCA Best Supporting Actress Nom
-WINNER – Las Vegas Film Critics Best Supporting Actress
-Indie Wire Critic Poll – Best Supporting Actress Nom
-*SAG Nomination – Best Supporting Actress
Thank you for making sure your obsessive point was made, embossed and underscored. Now, you’re giving me the willies…
My thoughts as of now:
BP looks good for Artist, Descendants, Hugo, War Horse, & The Help. But I could see EL&IC sliding in, as well as Moneyball. Midnight in Paris is obviously loved (SAG ensemble). And oddly, I feel like Drive is inside the top 10 (at the back end).
Best Actor looks more & more like Clooney, DiCaprio, Dujardin, Fassbender, & Pitt. But DiCap or Fassbender are a tad vulnerable.
Best Actress looks like Davis, Streep, Swinton, & Williams. 5th, I think it’s between Close and Theron(betting on her, actually). I feel like Close will lack for #1s on Best Actress ballots. Could be dead wrong.
Best Supp. Actor: Branagh, Brooks, Plummer. The other 2 … God only knows (Nolte, Oswalt, Kingsley, von Sydow, Hill, Serkis, Cumberbatch, etc etc etc).
Best Supp. Actress: Bejo, Chastain, Spencer. The other 2 … I think McTeer is a strong shot for one of them. The other a toss-up btwn. McCarthy, Mulligan, or Redgrave (guessing her).
Who will win BP? I still think it’s The Artist. But War Horse or Hugo could surprise — I agree with Kris. The Descendants could win. But it’s hard for me to gauge because I didn’t care for the film, personally.
I too feel like Drive will show up in other categories besides Best Supporting Actor. The commercials for War Horse make me want to stick a fork in my eye… so…
I really wonder what the Oscar ratings will turn out to be. Billy Crystal + The Artist = ? None of my friends are interested in seeing The Artist, yet they know it’s the film everyone is buzzing about. It’s strange because once the mainstream crowd recognizes that The Artist is the one to beat, and remain uninterested (which I have a feeling might be the case), what will happen to the Oscars? What will the numbers turn out to be? Less than last year? I think so. Especially if each of the categories pan out the way they are at the moment– with an exception of Best Actor (3 extremely popular men)– consisting of elder actors/actresses or complete unknowns. Worth pondering, I think.
@JJ1 – I think you might be on to something about Drive. I have this bizarre feeling that it will be nominated for Best Picture and Best Director even though I know how insanely unlikely that will be. It probably won’t end up happening, but it’s just this weird intuition or something. And I agree with all your other predictions as well – I am just hopeful that the Academy decides to be daring and pick Fassbender over DiCaprio in the best actor nominees. They went out on a limb last year with Javier Bardem for a similarly severe film that was relatively divisive, so that gives me hope that they could repeat that this year.
@Laura Stewart – I LOL’ed at your fork in the eye comment about War Horse Laura! :^D (I couldn’t agree more tbh) Also, you could be right about the popularity of the Oscars this year with a potential windfall for The Artist. I’m curious to see how that film will be responded to in a widescale release… I’m curious if they are gonna have another Hurt Locker-size winner this year (if The Artist doesn’t end up taking hold with audiences after all)…
I’ve said it all along- Michelle Williams is the one to beat.
My heart dropped when I saw Charlize was out of the top 5 :(
I remember Williams’ being in a similar situation as Theron last year. This site and many other Oscar prognosticators did not have her in their top 5. In fact, I remember one of the Oscar podcast right before nominations were announced, in which Anne Thompson said she did not think Williams’ would get a nomination. Well what do you know? She gets in! Crossing my fingers the same happens for Theron. I can’t imagine actors nominating Close when most of them probably haven’t even seen her film. Seems more of a SAG move (take Hilary Swank in Conviction. Really?!). Hopefully the not-so-great box office for YA will not hurt Theron’s chances. It was made for “little” money, so it only needs a moderate shelf-life to earn its budget back. Plus, most of Reitman’s films start off slow. It’s not going to hit Juno or Up In The Air’s numbers, but it should make its 12 mil back pretty easily.
If you based box office on nom potential, you’d never have seen Felicity Jones, Elizabeth Olsen, or Glenn Close either.
Sorry, bad English. What I mean is, I don’t think bad box office is as detrimental as assumed for certain films/actors.
You make a fair point, but I think box office is helpful in Theron’s case because she’s in a polarizing film, playing a significantly unlikeable character. Big numbers would keep her and the film in conversation. Also, you have to keep in mind she’s fighting for that fifth slot (which is utterly unfair because she really does give the best female performance of the year but that’s a conversation for another time). When you’re vulnerable, any sort of positive attention the film receives is helpful. It has gotten raves, but again– highly unlikeable character, no redemption arc… not the Academy’s wheelhouse. Let’s be honest– we know Glenn Close is in contention because she hasn’t had a decent film role in years and she’s a screen legend that has never won an Oscar. She’s Meryl Streep minus the Streepiness. In other words, she’s in the conversation because her film was a passion project, not because it’s remotely good or her performance is exceptional. Jones was never going to make it to the Oscars– just not that kind of film or role (unless it was a weak, weak year). Olsen had (and possibly still does) a shot but again, bigger box office would have helped her stay in conversation. Olsen and Theron are in two critically loved, yet polarizing films. They need that “other” factor. I’m not saying it’s the end all be all, but it certainly helps. As Kris Tapley mentioned, late breaking buzz is beneficial and I think that plays right into the numbers games. The buzz has been building for a while now, on the critic’s side, but it is now up to mainstream audiences to keep the film in conversation so the buzz continues to grow.
My heart dropped too Laura Stewart! :^( Theron seems to be on the verge of being left out and that makes me so bummed. I wish I was more invested in the best actress race as I was last year, but the frontrunners are in films that I thought were either slightly above mediocre at best (The Help and My Week With Marilyn) or films that look like poison to watch (The Iron Lady and Albert Nobbs.) Tilda Swinton is the only saving grace as of now, but I’d really love for Charlize Theron to be added to the final nomination list (instead of Close) to give that category some much needed balance. If we could find a way to include Elizabeth Olsen and Kirsten Dunst as well then I’d really be happy (but I’ve long since given up on that pipe dream…)
Great points @ Knight. Glad you brought up the films budget… premature to write it off as a failure in terms of box office. It’ll make its money back, slowly but surely. Not sure what Paramount was thinking going from 8 to 900+ screens… they should have followed The Descendants expansion pattern. A movie like this needs slower roll outs.
@Mykill- get your cow ready, we got some sacrificing to do! Haha.
The person below me brought up a good point about media coverage– I think Glenn Close is the actor who hasn’t gotten a significant magazine cover/spread? Michelle Williams- Vogue, Charlize Theron- Vogue, Rooney Mara- Vogue, Meryl Streep- Vogue, Tilda Swinton- TIME… aw, I felt bad for Close for about 2 seconds there.
Critics awards have little impact on Oscar winners. Why are you paying so much attention to them, instead of studying the Oscar demographic more? They really don’t care about these regional prizes given by critics because Hollywood establishment is self centered.
What major prize has Davis won? Why is she a frontrunner? It’s all about Miramax now and Streep with Williams. The Academy will decide whose “time” is it now.
One thing does sway voters. Media coverage. Who’s been getting front page on magazines?
It’s just an exercise to establish trends, what people are liking, etc. I’ve been doing this over a decade. I know full well about the Oscar demographic, Aubrey.
These critic awards help get the contenders build up media buzz
The fickle zeitgeist of the industry, their demographic mindset, not critics awards, that fortell the Oscars. Like at Academy screeners–what they say, what they exchange in parties, are more indicative of who they rank as number 1 on their ballot sheet, not who receives what from wherever critic. For precursor awards, the ones that matter really are the globes (because they all attend and watch each other) and the guilds. Others a passing note.
More interesting than critics awards are the twists and turns of the Oscar campaign, and often the sly use of media for advantage.
“For precursor awards, the ones that matter really are the globes…”
Um, no. Not at all, actually. SAG, WGA, PGA, DGA, that’s what matters. The Globes ceremony happens after ballots are in, by the way, so it doesn’t matter what they see there. (And really, the BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, which happens a week before, is basically the same kind of thing, so it’s not really unique to the Globes.)
But Andrew, both you and Aubrey are sorely missing the point by insisting no one cares about regional critics awards. In and of themselves, no, they don’t matter. But they steer the ship in the early days and frankly give voters a reason to watch this or that film over others. And, more importantly, getting a consensus like this from a wide swath of critics is a good way to understand how we can come to generally agreeable frontrunners here and there.
But as I note, rather clearly, in the piece, the Academy comes around to things later, after the buzz and hype have worn off. And in that bubble, they often go their own way.
