Off the Carpet: When to strike

For films that don’t have deep pockets or any number of other elements stacked up against them in an awards season — genre bias, early-year release, etc. — muscling into the conversation at the end of the year can be tough. You use what’s at your disposal, of course, and you seize the moment when you can. And make no mistake, there’s always a moment to be seized. Because an Oscar season isn’t a preordained thing. It’s constantly shifting, giving slack, taking it in, ebbing, flowing.
This year, for instance, there is softness in the lead actress category to be capitalized upon. Of course, it seems like there is always a fair share of complaints to be lodged against a minimal amount of Best Actress contenders in a given season, but often enough (in my opinion), we have a strong field. And nevertheless, I think that blame lies first and foremost with a dearth of quality female roles than it does a dearth of quality female performances. So you get something like “Hitchcock” showing up with Helen Mirren in tow, or the possibility of multiple foreign nominees (which means, thankfully, they’re getting a look as a result of wanting elsewhere), or you see a campaign excited about the possibilities of a Sundancer like Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Smashed.” The doors crack a bit and whoever wedges in a foot gets the shot.
This year, there are a number of films that are either coming back around or daring to dare when they might have otherwise played it conservatively. Richard Linklater’s “Bernie,” for instance, has stuck around long enough with enough of a critical stamp of approval that Millennium has stepped it up for the writer/director and particularly star Jack Black. I’d say it’s valid, as Black gives one of his best performances to date in the film. The two will be in New York next week to get the motor going on the east coast.
“Arbitrage” is another film that has kept interest up for quite a while — since Sundance — and finally started its theatrical roll-out this month. Richard Gere has and will continue to grace his share of tastemakers in the coming weeks on both coasts as Roadside Attractions gives it a go with the company’s most viable contender. Hey, sticking with it helped Javier Bardem get there for “Biutiful” (as it did for Demián Bichir in last year’s “A Better Life” from Summit Entertainment).
Speaking of Summit, that little pair is well-liked enough that breathing wind into the campaign sails makes some sense. Naomi Watts is already off to a good start (particularly given the competition) in “The Impossible,” while “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is well-liked by even the biggest grouches and could be seen as something unexpectedly relatable (despite what my Oscar Talk colleague Anne Thompson might think, sight-unseen).
A film like “End of Watch” you wouldn’t expect to land in an awards hunt, but Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña’s names are mentioned enough to make it real. Meanwhile, Open Road is making good on its promise to bring around a campaign for Joe Carnahan’s brilliant “The Grey.” No re-release seems to be in the cards, but it’s not really necessary. Bringing the film back to voters via screenings and Q&As is enough. But will it stick this time around?
Then there are the new additions, like the aforementioned “Hitchcock,” and Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land.” You don’t make moves like that this late in the game if you don’t think you have something to work with. Some have argued the commercial implications more than the awards prospects, and indeed, that’s obviously part of the equation, too. It is, ultimately, a symbiotic relationship (among the two elements — awards and box office — that should matter least). I dare say if Relativity had found a way to release “Out of the Furnace” this year, they may have dropped a bomb on the acting races.
And that’s what’s so interesting, to me, about an awards season. Every year is different. I may have made this point before, but it’s all about the environment into which a film is released. If it was “Million Dollar Baby” that had waited for 2005 rather than “Cinderella Man” (pre-telephone), it might have been a different story than “Marty vs. Clint.”
So what else could use a little primping to get it out into the spotlight with the big guns, anyway? Well, I mentioned “Smashed,” which I just caught up with, and it’s a perfect place to start. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is amazing in the film and deserves the goodwill of a campaign. Judging from some of the internal rhetoric, it looks like she’ll get it.
Sticking with Sony Classics, how about “Damsels in Distress,” which our own Guy Lodge singled out for its writing in our list of the top Oscar contenders of the first half of the year? “The Intouchables” from The Weinstein Company? It made decent money and is a foreign film selection to boot. That can be an interesting combination. Rachel Weisz sure does have her “Deep Blue Sea” fans.
The point is, there’s always hope for films that can generate passion. I’m in love with “The Grey,” for instance, and I imagine others are, too. Tapping that base can be a powerful thing, and if you’ve got talent just as hungry for it, big things can happen. Just ask Terrence Howard, Sandra Bullock, Melissa Leo, Tommy Lee Jones and the aforementioned Bardem and Bichir.
I really believe that unless there is some performance in an indie film that really unites critics (like Winstead, for example) they could really bring back the buzz for Rachel Weisz. I’m specially thinking of the LAFCA who most of the time give their Best Actress award to a performance outside the circle of contenders. If they at least got people talking about Kim Hye-Ja and Yolande Moreau, I imagine more could happen with Weisz. But of course, Music Box needs to get screeners out there or at the very least take out ads saying The Deep Blue Sea is on Netflix Instant or something.
I’m thinking the grass roots, Jackie Weaver style campaign will work best for her. First out of the gate with screeners would be smart imo.
After seeing “The Master,” I just have to shake my head at the complete idiocy of categorizing Hoffman in Supporting Actor. Genuinely one of the biggest category frauds I can think of. Maybe the Academy will be smart and nominated both men in lead?
Agreed, I think him and Phoenix are both strong enough to be put in Best Actor, like William Holden and Peter Finch for Network. Admittedly I haven’t seen all of the possible nominees in the supporting actor category, but at this point I’d say that Hoffman would be my choice to win. I thought he gave the best performance in the film.
Hoffman will squat in Supporting and love it. This is Phoenix’s Oscar to lose and internal competition won’t be a reason.
It’s pretty egregious category fraud.
I love PSH, but if he ends up stealing DiCaprio´s Oscar through category fraud, I will write him a very stiff letter indeed.
Auntie must be Jeff Daniels or Bruce Willis, that or QT/Weinstein gave her an exclusive sneak peek at Django.
Nope, no sneak preview. And if DiCap isn´t worthy of a win, no-one can “steal” the Oscar from him. That goes without saying.
Liam Neeson was great in Taken, but the genre aura of that fan will keep anyone from voting for it.
Sorry, I meant to say The Grey. The advertising must be working.
Jack Black for BERNIE at least seems a good bet for a Golden Globe Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) nod.
The Grey should be nominated for picture, director, score, cinematography and supporting actor (Grillo).
Go The Grey and Bernie! Particularly Jack Black!
How come the praise for The Grey? The portrait of the wolfes are pathetic as evil, and attacking humans and hunting them.
Pure shite.
The wolves are a metaphor.
Pity Matthew had to state the obvious. Really ready to put that tired criticism to bed.
Plus it’s not as if wolves have been known to approach unknown humans with welcoming gifts on the reg
The Grey was your regular thriller with the same dynamic as a horror movie, where each cast member predictably dies every 10 minutes until the star ofthe film is left alone….or is he? Is it better than your standard horror film? Yes, at least production-wise, but everything else felt the same.
It deserves zero recognition from the academy and far more than being disappointed in the film I was disappointed in you guys for making me watch it as I chose to believe your hype. Same thing with Guy and Damsels in Distress.
If you see The Grey as a thriller or horror film you’re watching from the wrong perspective.
It is nothing but a thriller/horror film. There is nothing in you can interpret. It is just Agatha Cristies “And then they were none”” in a very bad way.
When Neeson brought out the broken whiskeybottles and scotch tape, I just was waiting for the wolf to bring out a sawed of shotgun and yell “c’mon mothafucka!”
There is nothing YOU can interpret. I found plenty to savor.
What Matthew said. And I didn’t “make” you do anything. If you’re a sheep who gloms on to what others are thinking then perhaps you’re not built to perceive the riches beneath the surface of a film you callously dismiss as mere genre. What can I tell you?
Sorry you didn’t enjoy it. To me it’s still easily one of the year’s best.
Another Grey fan here, but I’ll say, yes, it has a lot of different things going on at different levels, but at one level IT IS a horror/thriller; a darn fine one. Let’s not dismiss that.
I think one of my favorite little details in the entire movie was the fact that the big bad wolf DROOLED, he actually DROOLED. In that moment I thought to myself he was a 50/50 mixture of B-movie monster and art house metaphor.
Seriously, I cannot believe how much I love the fact that wolf DROOLED.
Kristopher: So just because i don’t nothing more than a b-horrormovie in The grey and don’t agree with you, I’m just a sheep who just follows other? Whoo, nice arguing – “You don’t like the movie as much as I, therefore you must be stupid”.
..and if it is an allegory or a metaphor, then you can have an allegory or metaphor that makes sense, and not using wolves that are behaving just like a common b-monster with LED eyes. It’s like the movie has been sponsored by some hunting association.
Crossie: Of course, it’s a thriller. But to use that as a pejorative is silly and short-sighted.
Johansson: The “sheep” comment wasn’t aimed at you so I guess you missed the language it was referring to. I’ll try again: I called Shekwanda a sheep because he/she apparently looked to us to give him/her a reason to see the film and then BLAMED us for ruining his/her life as a result.
The metaphor makes sense to pretty much everyone else, by the way. I’m sorry it didn’t work for/make sense to you, though.
“The metaphor” thing seems to be taken, so that the film should seem to have more bearing than it seems, and that it makes sense to “pretty much everyone else” it’s not true. Here in Sweden the reviews have been pretty flat with mostly 2 stars out of 5, and an occasional 3, and also in the filmcommunity I am a member of there, and I haven’t seen a single comment/review about that the wolves are metaphor for something else.
@Tapley: Did I come off sarcastic? Sorry, I can kind of see how you could take that sarcastically, but I’m being dead serious. Well, okay, I was trying to be funny, and probably failing, but I was being serious.
Johansson, who’s last post makes it seem he hasn’t even seen the movie, and the original poster are obviously dismissing the movie because of its genre, but a lot of the defense of the movie seemed a bit dismissive of the genre, too. Like its a good movie “despite” being a horror/thriller, it seemed to me.
Johansson, b horror movie monsters have ALWAYS been metaphors. The reason why there have been no comments reviews explaining the major metaphor for the wolves is that it is so obvious that it didn’t need pointed out, and yet you somehow missed it.
Wow Kris, very exaggerated response…and then more exaggeratios below about you ruining my life because I watched the Grey and didn’t like it.
I don’t know where you get the part about me automatically hating the movie because of its genre. The thing that automatically makes me roll my eyes and start doubting the film is the horror/thriller way of killing off characters in very predictable ways one at a time until, of course, the hero, the star, the cliche leader is the one to outlive them as if we didn’t know it would happen. If there is a metaphor in there somewhere, then so be it, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that there is nothing original about how this extremely predictable film (and character) goes.
And Kris, we come here because we like your reviews, opinions and your taste, so I decided to give a shot at something that I wouldn’t have considered.
I was disappointed in The Grey and your opinions that yes, made me or led me to watch something because every now and then, you need a little push when you consider that what we’re talking about is now the annual Liam Neeson january/february movie that exists because Taken was a hit.
All this disappointment is elevated when somebody with a pretty good track record starts telling readers before its premiere, that had it come out when it was originally planned it might have been or deserved to be a contender for awards and nominations. Really? THAT movie? Well, maybe I should give it a shot, who knows?
And now, eight months later, we’re are it again for next year’s awards and the movie is still a disappointment and it’s still NOT going to get anywhere in the awards race.
I don’t dislike horror movies, I just dislike movies where monsters kill off the characters one by one.
You don’t like horror movies, dude. It’s okay; they’re not for everybody.
I agree that The Grey could be a sleeper hit with the Academy if campaigned right, early and often. Bernie, while a fun movie featuring a fantastic Jack Black performance and great screenplay, is one of those I just don’t see having the juice to make it through.
Also, though it is off topic, I really don’t understand the category fraud claims with PSH in The Master. That film is clearly about Joaquin Phoenix’s Freddie Quell and his post war journey. PSH’s Dodd, while undoubtedly a major character, is more of a catalyst for the path we see Phoenix undertake as a result of their relationship. The movie begins and ends with Phoenix, who not only gets the lion’s share of screen time but it can also be argued that the film is told through his own perspective given the recurring image of waves breaking off his WWII ship and the journeys into his past as well as the asides focusing completely on him. PSH is being correctly campaigned both in terms of award potential, internal competition and role within the story.