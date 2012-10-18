Official ‘Iron Man 3’ synopsis teases ‘harrowing’ revenge mission for Tony Stark

Forgive me for dragging out an old cliche, but this time, it really is personal.

With fans breathlessly awaiting the film’s first teaser, Marvel has released an official synopsis for “Iron Man 3,” the forthcoming superhero threequel that will see Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man a.k.a. Robert Downey Jr.) facing off with Ben Kingsley’s diabolical Mandarin. While the abstract is unsurprisingly brief and non-specific (it refers to the Mandarin simply as “an enemy whose reach knows no bounds”), it does serve as a further indicator that this latest big-screen showdown for the billionaire industrialist will hit closer to home than ever before.



You can check out the full synopsis below. After reading, let us know what you think in the comments.

“Iron Man 3” is slated for release on May 3, 2013.

Marvel Studios” “Iron Man 3” pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Stephanie Szostak, James Badge Dale with Jon Favreau and Ben Kingsley, “Iron Man 3” is directed by Shane Black from a screenplay by Drew Pearce and Shane Black and is based on Marvel”s iconic Super Hero Iron Man, who first appeared on the pages of “Tales of Suspense” (#39) in 1963 and had his solo comic book debut with “The Invincible Iron Man” (#1) in May of 1968.

“Iron Man 3” is presented by Marvel Studios in association with Paramount Pictures and DMG Entertainment. Marvel Studios” President Kevin Feige is producing and Jon Favreau, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Victoria Alonso, Alan Fine, Charles Newirth, Stan Lee and Dan Mintz are executive producers. The film releases May 3, 2013, and is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

