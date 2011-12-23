Oklahoma critics march in step, spring for ‘The Artist,’ Clooney and Williams

12.23.11

The Oklahoma Film Critics Circle has spoken up and added nothing to the precursor conversation, going with a slate of typical winners. Most annoying, they totally got their “Obviously Worst Film” and “Not-So-Obviously-Worst-Film” awards mixed, but whatever. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “The Artist”

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist”

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Documentary Film: “Page One: Inside The New York Times”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”

Best First Feature: Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Obviously Worst Film: “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Not-So-Obviously Worst Film: “The Hangover: Part II”

Best Guilty Pleasure: “Fright Night”

Top 10 Films (in order): “The Artist,” “Drive,” “The Descendants,” “Hugo,” “Shame,” “Moneyball,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Melancholia,” “The Tree of Life” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

