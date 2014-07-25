Oliver keeps fighting in first look at ‘Arrow’ season three

(CBR) Comic-Con International brings many new looks at some of the most anticipated projects in pop culture — and in the case of the CW's “Arrow,” it brings a brand new sneak peek at season three that includes a recap of the events of season two, a first look at Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, a budding romance between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) with many more teases for what's to come in the anticipated third season of the DC Comics-based series.
And while the trailer might tease dire straits for Felicity Smoak, it also sees the return of the iconic five words from season one: “You have failed this city.”
Check out the full trailer below. “Arrow” returns to the CW this October.
Looks good, I especially liked the shot of Ray Palmer presenting what looks like a proposal to rename Starling City to Star City.
I also find it interesting that initially it was Ted Kord rumoured to be in the show and then it became Ray Palmer aka The Atom.
Is this DC wanting to get a shrinking man character out there before Marvel releases Ant-Man?