Oliver keeps fighting in first look at ‘Arrow’ season three

(CBR) Comic-Con International brings many new looks at some of the most anticipated projects in pop culture — and in the case of the CW's “Arrow,” it brings a brand new sneak peek at season three that includes a recap of the events of season two, a first look at Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, a budding romance between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) with many more teases for what's to come in the anticipated third season of the DC Comics-based series.

And while the trailer might tease dire straits for Felicity Smoak, it also sees the return of the iconic five words from season one: “You have failed this city.”

Check out the full trailer below. “Arrow” returns to the CW this October.