Oliver keeps fighting in first look at ‘Arrow’ season three

#SDCC #Stephen Amell #Arrow #DC Comics
and 07.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Comic-Con International brings many new looks at some of the most anticipated projects in pop culture — and in the case of the CW's “Arrow,” it brings a brand new sneak peek at season three that includes a recap of the events of season two, a first look at Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, a budding romance between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) with many more teases for what's to come in the anticipated third season of the DC Comics-based series.

And while the trailer might tease dire straits for Felicity Smoak, it also sees the return of the iconic five words from season one: “You have failed this city.”

Check out the full trailer below. “Arrow” returns to the CW this October.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Stephen Amell#Arrow#DC Comics
TAGSarrowCOMIC-CON 2014david ramseyDC COMICSemily bett rickardsSDCCsdcc2014STEPHEN AMELLthe cw

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP