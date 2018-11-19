Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FOX recently revealed that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds shot new scenes for a PG-13 cut (“with zero F’s given”) of the sequel, due in theaters on Christmas Day. We soon learned that The Princess Bride‘s Fred Savage would (oddly) be reprising his former role in the new cut, and a new trailer pieces everything together. Savage is officially on hand — although he really doesn’t understand the reason why — for storytime with the Merc with the Mouth.

Aaaand the joke’s on Deadpool. Although he’s apparently restrained Savage as a means of recruiting a new “sidekick,” Savage remains reluctant. In addition, he’s possibly more sarcastic than Deadpool himself, which means that a slew of insults should be forthcoming. The trailer reveals a fairly decent one already, with Savage saying that he prefers Marvel tales, and Deadpool pointing out that he is Marvel, but Savage fires back with a Nickelback joke regarding FOX’s licensing of the antihero. All fair points, and everyone’s a winner.

Once Upon A Deadpool will be much like Deadpool 2 with the story staying largely the same, yet bonuses will be sprinkled throughout. Fittingly, the limited engagement will support a cause close to Deadpool’s heart with $1 for each ticket sale going to the F*ck Cancer charity. ‘Tis the season for giving, so why not do so while watching Reynolds wearing his red body condom again?