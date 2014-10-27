One Direction and Comic-Con descend on San Diego on same day in 2015, locals weep

Brace yourselves, One Direction is coming to San Diego the same weekend as Comic-Con in 2015. In fact, 1Directioners will be descending upon “America”s Finest City” on the VERY SAME DAY as the legion of con-goers.

July 9, 2015 will go down in history as the day the San Diego collapsed under the sheer weight of shrieking fans.

But fear not, fellow geeks! Instead of seeing these 1Directioners as interloping “Others,” we should embrace them as comrades in arms. After all, we have more in common than you might think. For example:

#1. We both pay for overpriced tickets and be grateful to even get one.

#2. We both squeeze 20 people into a hotel room designed for 4 to save money.

#3. We both gladly buy overpriced swag you could get online at half the price.

#4. We both sit in standstill San Diego interstate traffic for hours, silently hating all other fans

#5. We both get to the show(floor) and immediately forgot rage, instead constantly think “I have found my people.”

#6. We both scream ourselves silly when catching even the slightest glimpse of our favorite on stage.

#7. We both sleep outside in queue the night before, “for the experience.”

#8. And of course, we both drag along a parent or spouse that is indulging us, but has no idea what”s going on.