One Direction tops Miley Cyrus to set Vevo record with ‘Best Song Ever’

One Direction”s “Best Song Ever” is now the best video ever, at least by the numbers.

In its first 24 hours on Vevo, the clip drew 10.9 million views, besting Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop,” which topped Justin Bieber”s previous record last month. “We Can”t Stop” tallied 10.7 million views, while Bieber”s “Beauty & The Beat” garnered 10.6 million.

[More after the jump…]

1D”s clip features the British lads in various roles, including in drag, as a flamboyant choreographer, a brown-nosing assistant, and even as a studio exec modeled after Tom Cruise”s now legendary studio executive, Les Grossman, from “Tropic Thunder.” They then go into an enhanced performance of the song. (Most 1D fans won”t recognize it, but the song”s intro is reminiscent of The Who”s “Baba O”Riley,” just as “Live While We”re Young”s” intro sounded like The Clash”s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go.”

The band even gets a plug in for its 3D movie, “This Is Us,” which opens Aug. 30. We’ll see if fans support it in the same big way.

Watch the clip below and help the numbers soar.