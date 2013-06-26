Miley Cyrus stomps Justin Bieber’s Vevo record for most-viewed clip in 24 hours

They may have had a flirtation going on a few weeks ago, according to the tabloids, but now, Miley Cyrus is definitely coming out on top. Her odd video for “We Can”t Stop” broke Justin Bieber”s record for most views in 24 hours on Vevo.
Vevo broke the news via a tweet. It was a close race, but on June 19, its first day of release, Cyrus”s Diane Martel-directed video drew 10.7 million views, slipping ahead of Biebs” “Beauty and The Beat,” which tallied 10.6 million views, according to Mashable.
But in the long run, Bieber”s song, which came out eight months ago, has a wide margin on “We Can”t Stop.” As of today (26), “We Can”t Stop” is at 33.9 million page views on YouTube and “Beauty and The Beat,” featuring Nicki Minaj, has 257.4 million views.
If you want to up the count, we’ve embedded them both below.
One Direction’s “Best Song Ever,” recently broke this record.
well one direction just blew past both of them with 10.9 million… beat that… happy 3rd year anniversary 1d, we love you so much, hope you liked your present
Sorry to say that this record refers to VEVO.COM videos….NOT YouTube VEVO videos! As of right now, One Direction only has 8 M on VEVO.com So spread the word!!!
Actually the one that holds the record is PSY with Gentlemen he got 38,409,306 views on YouTube within the first 24 hours
[www.guinnessworldrecords.com]
oh wait never mind this is for vevo my bad guys so sorry
