Miley Cyrus stomps Justin Bieber’s Vevo record for most-viewed clip in 24 hours

They may have had a flirtation going on a few weeks ago, according to the tabloids, but now, Miley Cyrus is definitely coming out on top. Her odd video for “We Can”t Stop” broke Justin Bieber”s record for most views in 24 hours on Vevo.

Vevo broke the news via a tweet. It was a close race, but on June 19, its first day of release, Cyrus”s Diane Martel-directed video drew 10.7 million views, slipping ahead of Biebs” “Beauty and The Beat,” which tallied 10.6 million views, according to Mashable.

But in the long run, Bieber”s song, which came out eight months ago, has a wide margin on “We Can”t Stop.” As of today (26), “We Can”t Stop” is at 33.9 million page views on YouTube and “Beauty and The Beat,” featuring Nicki Minaj, has 257.4 million views.

If you want to up the count, we’ve embedded them both below.