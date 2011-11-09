One last ‘Muppets’ nudge… from Miss Piggy

Alright, so we all had our fun. With the news that Brian Grazer is coming on board to “save” the Oscars, one gets the feeling that the Academy is ready to just move along, swiftly. So I’m not betting on the most creative Oscarcast. Do your best and get the hell out of this year. That kind of thing.
So, no room to pay for and mobilize The Muppets to have a key role in things, no matter if all you really need is a chair with a hole in it. But earlier today, the @MuppetOscars Twitter account shot up by 6,000 followers (going from 700+ in the morning to over 6,700 as of 9pm PT), with “Muppets” trending at one point. The Facebook page blew up with “likes” and messages; 10,000 followers there. Members of the international audience even chimed in: “I’d actually watch it… at 4am!” Fan art. Etc.
So, you know, do what you want, Mr. Grazer and the Academy. Whatever you think is best. Really. Tough spot to be in. But, you know, consider…
And hey, if it’s no dice, then it’s no dice. But Miss Piggy over there looks mighty serious. At least given the @MuppetOscars campaign some air time? “We’re sorry, The Muppets weren’t available to host, so you get me, Ben Stiller.” That kind of thing?
In the meantime, here’s how the magic worked once before:
Alright, I’m done. Good luck, Mr. Grazer.
Brilliant.
If the Academy can hear the overwhelming anti Ratner attitude that swung in over the weekend, then surely they can hear this too.
This is one meme I am down with 100%.
Has anyone done the
“Rehearsing is for frogs” joke yet?
:-)
Talk about bringing in a younger audience that adults can relate to.
I would feel a little insulted if I were Melissa Leo.
I honestly believe that the Muppets hosting the Oscars would be the best thing for the ceremony. I could almost guarantee that it would be the highest-rated telecast in recent history, and let’s just assume that it would actually be *good* too. It’s like The Muppet Show returning for one potentially 4-hour reunion. Oh, and I guess they’ll be giving out some awards too.
If this confluence of events had coincided or come after “The Muppets” opening and it opened strong, then I could see this really happening. But to even consider this option, I’m afraid Grazer and co would want to be assured that The Muppets comeback has been blessed by boffo box office numbers. I’d love it if it would happen. Maybe they’ll wait until after Thanksgiving to announce the host…
Billy Crystal. We all got owned.
I think Miss Piggy should run for Best Actress as well.