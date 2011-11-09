Why the Academy needs to drown this controversy in a healthy dose of ‘The Muppets’

So I put the question out to you, both here and on Twitter: Who should host the Oscars now that Eddie Murphy has bowed out?
The replies include the usual wish-list picks (Neil Patrick Harris, Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey) to preferred returning emcees (Hugh Jackman, Steve Martin, Jon Stewart) to interesting original picks (Albert Brooks, Amy Poehler, Craig Ferguson). And while those are all nice and make sense for various reasons, I think the best option is staring us right in the face.
I have to come clean. I was not aware of the online campaign to get The Muppets to host the Oscars (which obviously lost steam once Eddie Murphy was tapped) until this morning. You can read all about it @MuppetOscars and at Facebook. And here’s the thing: BRILLIANT.
Let’s start broadly. The Academy is stepping out of one of its most unfortunate controversial episodes. It’s going to be hard to get anyone’s mind off of all of this no matter which direction you go, but what better way to divert all that attention than to line up Jim Henson’s fabulous contribution to comedy history for a good ole’ variety showcase?
It’s not arbitrary, obviously. A new film featuring the characters, “The Muppets,” is set to hit theaters just before Thanksgiving. The Oscars are on ABC, which is owned by Disney. Disney is distributing “The Muppets.” Synergy! And after last year, certainly there isn’t any reticence to have contenders from the season featured in that capacity.
Imagine the segues. Imagine the interlude when Kermit gets to sing Best Original Song nominee “Pictures in My Head” or when Jason Segel and Jim Parsons take the stage to join in the singing of “Man or Muppet.” Not to mention the rousing “Life’s a Happy Song,” which would get Amy Adams and more into the fold.
Then there’s the opportunity to have Fozzie up there offering up a few bad jokes before introducing this or that presenter. Cutaways to Statler and Waldorf in the balcony lamenting any number of things (thanks to reader Stefan for reminding me of that.) And hey, The Muppets have already successfully tried their hand at parodying one of this year’s potential contenders. This stuff is in their blood!
It’s a great way to just put this whole mess behind us. These are variety show vets! And I imagine it would broaden the audience for the show. That has been an obvious goal for the last couple of years.
I reached out to “The Muppets” screenwriter Nick Stoller (who I interviewed at length earlier this week — check back for that in the coming days) to get his thoughts on this admittedly outside-the-box potential scenario. And the more we talked, the more he got energized by the idea.
“I’d totally be on board,” he said. “You could have The Electric Mayhem as the house band!”
He says he thinks it would be best to have a real person host in addition, but I don’t personally think that’s necessary. The Muppets can carry the show handily. The thing is, logistically, is three or four months enough time to get something like this off the ground? Stoller seems to think so.
“As long as you’re not doing crazy, high production stuff,” he said. “The Muppets are a guy under a chair. You need a chair with a hole in it. If you try to do a big musical number, that’s where things start to get tricky. And the puppeteers are really good at improvising things if they need to do that.”
There you have it. Stoller said in our interview earlier in the week that every comedian owes a debt to The Muppets. With that in mind, he says he thinks the job of an Oscar telecast host is to “lightly rib Hollywood and just kind of expedite the proceedings,” and he mentioned Steve Martin and Billy Crystal as personal favorite emcees as of late. He was a big fan of what Ricky Gervais did on the Golden Globes, but he admits the Oscars are not necessarily the place for anything that harsh. Regardless, I don’t think anyone is going to get bent out of shape for being sent up by a Muppet.
There is a report out there that Tom Sherak has asked film producer Brian Grazer to step in and save the show. And much as I respect Grazer and think he’d be a handsome choice to produce, I say “boo” to that. Unless, of course, he likes this idea for a host. In which case, come on down.
The bottom line is this: I was kind of bowled over by “The Muppets.” I didn’t expect to be, but I was. I went into the film thinking, you know, whatever, The Muppets. But once the lights went down and the curtain drew open, I was shot right back to childhood. The memories took over and a big smile grew on my face and stayed there the rest of the movie.
The film is all about saving things for posterity. It’s about remembering something special, cherishing that and never forgetting. It’s also about finding your inner talent and having the courage to share that talent with the world.
Isn’t that the kind of thing you want for an Oscar telecast?
For year round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Absolutely! Hopefully, they go in the right direction and pick Kermit, Piggy and the rest of the gang to host.
And for extra awesomeness, put Statler and Waldorf in one of the balcony seats.
Maybe most importantly, Kermit has already done an “IT GETS BETTER” video (at [www.youtube.com] ) so hopefully we won’t have to worry about any more homophobic comments.
It would be even better if Fassbender gets nominated for Shame… Miss Piggy would be perfect to calm down the prudes by admitting that she loved his NC-17 performance! HA!
This idea is building steam fast, and everyone wants it. Not only that, it would get everyone that’s NOT watching the Oscars to actually sit and watch, and isn’t that what the Academy desires?
Wow, the more I think about it, the better it sounds. They would be perfect!! At first I thought it would come off as amateur and not prestigious enough, but then I realized…they are WAY classier than Brett Ratner and Eddie Murphy. Can you imagine the ratings if the Muppets hosted the Oscars?!? Especially if they do good box office, I don’t why people wouldn’t tune in.
Puppets are not in a position to be hosting the Oscars. Sorry.
Were Anne Hathaway and James Franco, frozenly reading ad-libs that had been written for them with an air of abject terror, significantly different from puppets? At least these ones will probably have better material.
Hathaway and Franco are not puppets. They are humans.
Thanks for clarifying that.
@M1 would you be against them co-hosting?? Maybe with Jason Segel and Amy Adams, or maybe someone like Neil Patrick Harris
I’m sorry M1 but on Oscar night last year, James Franco and Anne Hathaway were indeed puppets. The only difference was they had blood running through their veins.
@Squasher88: I wouldn’t be against them appearing as a cameo, or in one of those videos that they show at the awards ceremony. Those I would support.
You seem so curiously against this. Are only flesh and blood humans allowed to honour? You do realise there are people working the muppets, they’re not just lifeless puppets. Yeah?
You seem so curiously against this. Are only flesh and blood humans allowed to honour? You do realise there are people working the muppets, they’re not just lifeless puppets. Yeah?
Hello there academy. International audience over here. This idea is the only reason I would stay up until 4 in the morning to watch live rather than tape and speed thru the dull bits!!
Because I live in the UK I’ve never stayed up to watch an entire Oscar show. However if The Muppets were to host I’d definitely make sure not to miss it.
I repeat that I think Tracey Ullman should finally host the Oscars, because like Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes she’d provide a healthy dose of self-irony, celebrity-mocking and ESPECIALLY hilarious impersonations of the nominees.
She was brilliant at impersonating Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Renee Zellweger, Seth Rogen, Matthew McConaghey and Carla Bruni… see proof on youtube.
And this should be her audition tape: [www.youtube.com]
(I admit that Kevin Spacey would be great as well.)
Mr Sherak please read this post and consider this idea. I mean, why the hell not? Probably with the Muppets, it’d go down much better than last year’s telecast with Franco looking stoned and zoned out.
I think if they actually got The Muppets to host the Oscars it’d be the kind of coup that would get a lot of people to tune in who wouldn’t otherwise. It could, done right, be the best Oscars ever.
I have no idea how they could put it all together on such short notice though. It’s one thing to just hire someone to do jokes and whatnot but putting together an Oscar show with puppeteering and all that.. I’d certainly hate for it to end up half-assed. Also, I’ve never seen any kind of live Muppets performance with puppeteers visible, so isn’t there a risk that seeing people in black spandex could kill the magic?
I’m conflicted. I love the Muppets. But hosting? I actually see that alienating a lot of the millions who normally do tune in.
I don’t. At all.
I would find it a bit alienating, actually. It’s not that I don’t like the muppets or that I don’t think they can pull it off, I just think that it could only serve as a showcase for them and it will distract from the main point of the oscars.
No more than it would be a showcase for any other host. And even still, it doesn’t have to be. It’s all in the writing.
I have mixed feelings on it, too. Disney is so particular about their branding. Are they willing to let the Muppets be a bit more edgy/adult? I know it’s the oscars and I’m not talking filth. I grew up on the Muppets. Love them as much as anyone. I can see this being really cute and funny at first but then wearing thin rather quickly. It’s a 3.5 hour show, granted they’re not on for most of that time. Sorry, Kris! ha! I think it’s a great idea in a way but not sure I’m convinced, although anything would be better than last year.
I agree with houstonrufus, and the difference is that there’s one or two hosts vs how many muppets? there’s two many of them for it not to really dominate the show.
Blowin’ up: [blogs.villagevoice.com]
Seven words: Sam the Eagle presents Best Foreign Film.
Glad to hear your somewhat offhand words about the film itself. I see it a week from tomorrow and am quite excited (so is my mother-in-law who got my +1 ticket).
Amazing Idea!
Come on AMPAS!
IT’S TIME TO GET THINGS STARTED!
I honestly don’t care what movies are even nominated at this point – just let the Muppets host the ceremony! I honestly think it will be one of their biggest telecasts in history tbqh. This would be the best idea of all time – please let this happen!!!
This may be a stupid connection, but do you think the academy hiring Brian Grazer, who produced Tower Heist and the Nutty Professor films, is an attempt from AMPAS to try and reclaim Eddie Murphy as host? Grazer just seems like a weird choice given the current circumstances and his connection with Ratner’s latest film.
I certainly hope not. As much as I loved Murphy as a comic actor in his heyday, I hated the idea of his hosting the Oscars. Outside of SNL, I never cared for Murphy’s performances on stage. (“Raw,” anyone?) Clearly, Grazer needs to reach out to Billy Crystal first, but the Muppets would be a fine alternative.
This would be the best idea, and as of right now I could see it happening. I could see them interacting with presenters, but a human co-host is not really needed. If there are human hosts though, it would probably be NPH, Segel, or Adams.
I think they might pick Billy Crystal if they don’t go for the muppets, as they are familiar with him and he has said he wants to do it again.
The muppets hosting would be a sure-fire way to get me to not tune in for the first time since ’93.
Of course it would, Chad. Of COURSE it would.
I’m excited to see the muppets movie but them hosting the Oscars is a sure-fire way to make me not tune in for the first time since ’93.
I’m against it, they would be good to maybe host the Emmys, but the Oscars? they are too glamouros for stuffed animals. People who actually watch the Oscars now might stop watching. I would stop and get the results via internet afterwards.
Sorry Muppets.
I’m against it, they would be good to maybe host the Emmys, but the Oscars? they are too glamouros for stuffed animals. People who actually watch the Oscars now might stop watching. I would stop and get the results via internet afterwards.
Sorry Muppets.
Umm, from their initial plans, it didn’t sound like Brett Ratner and Eddie Murphy were going for glamorous. Kermit and Piggy are more “glamorous” than the crass Eddie Murphy would have been.
The Muppets have been in the movies for longer than James Franco and Anne Hathaway have been alive, so nobody can say they’re not cinematic entities or that “older audiences” wouldn’t go along with it. It’d all be a matter of making sure they work it right and hope that the audience goes along with it and can forgive any behind the scenes stuff that audiences wouldn’t see (strings, puppeteers, I dunno… stuff). Plus, can you imagine the two balcony sitters up there? Amazing. Miss Piggy being a true diva in every sense of the word. The Muppets reinactments of best picture nominees like The Artist right on through to… Shame? Oh my. I love it. LOVE IT.
The Oscars might be a tiny bit too adult for the Muppets’ image.
I always thought Ellen was perfect for hosting the Oscars. Still do.
The idea is great, and I would love it. But the Academy (or people who make the choices about telecast) may feel they would steal the show, and it would become a Muppets episode.
Kris, I’ve thought this for years but what about Tracey Ullman? Someone on another blog posted this great clip:
[www.youtube.com]