One Thing I Love Today: Donald Glover does stand-up in new DVD ‘Weirdo’

I’m not 100% sure the people who released the DVD version of Donald Glover’s one-hour stand-up special “Weirdo” actually watched the special. When you watch the disc, all the previews are for black-themed entertainment of the Tyler Perry school, very specifically targeted, and none of them remotely similar to the work that Glover does.
I first became aware of Donald and his work when I saw “Mystery Team” at Sundance a few years ago, and it’s amazing how quickly things have blown up for him. Little wonder, though. He is a prodigiously talented guy, and in many ways, he represents the ideal for how you have to be willing to work these days, doing any number of different things. He was a staff writer for “30 Rock,” he’s a star on “Community,” he’s releasing albums as Childish Gambino, and, yes, he’s got his own comedy material that he does.
I’m not sure I’d call him a stand-up by classic definition. He is much more of a storyteller, and his material is largely based on attitude. He’s not really building one-liner jokes so much as he’s presenting an overall persona that makes a nice complement to the other work he does. If you only know his work from “Community,” this is a primer in how much Troy is not Donald Glover and vice versa.
The special is gleefully dirty at times, but it’s also got some really sharp observations about race built in, including Donald talking about the entire incident involving him and “Spider-Man.” It’s the sort of special that really helps define someone, and I certainly finished it with a renewed sense of who he is as a performer. I particularly loved the final story he tells, about a weekend morning trip to Home Depot by him and his brothers, and so much of what works about his comedy is his character work. He is great at evoking a situation and bringing it to life, and there’s an unflinching honesty about himself that underlines the work that he does.
The big surprise of his musical work as Childish Gambino is that it’s not a joke, and I know that the first time I played the album “I Am Not A Rapper,” it shocked me because I expected something very different. In this case, not every actor who decides to do stand-up can make that jump easily, but I have stopped being surprised by how talented Glover is.
“Weirdo” is available on DVD April 10, 2012.
It should be mentioned that this special aired on Comedy Central several months back (and is hence not new)…that said I really enjoyed it too and the Home Depot thing had me Lizzing
Talented dude all around…his latest album “Camp” it’s pretty incredible..his lyrics are witty and funny
Does anyone know where I can find his music? I can only locate “Camp.” I know that he has mixed tapes out there, but I can’t find any of them.
One of his first albums was I am not a rapper. Culdesac isn’t bad either. One of my favorite songs is Freaks and Geeks.
Yeah, I looked for those albums, but was only able to find Culdesac. Every other one I tried to download gave me this website:
[www.mediafire.com]
Do you happen to know any links that will let me download it? I even tried Amazon MP3’s and iTunes, but no luck.
Camp is very good. I think Culdesac is one of his weaker efforts and shows is indicative of the young age he wrote it at, and Sicl Boi does have some ok tracks, but EP is four tracks of pure gold in my opinion.
[www.iamdonald.com]
Absolutely find his mixtapes. “Bitch Look At Me Now” is PHENOMENAL as he raps over Grizzly Bear’s “Two Weeks.”
“I’m wearing tight jeans and nobody’s laughin/More pussy than recycled sanitary napkins.”
I saw him perform live down here in Lawrence, Kansas a few months ago and he was hysterical. His bit about why he would rather have AIDs than a baby had me doubled over.
I have this special on my DVR and my wife and I have watched it roughly a dozen times by now.
In particular, I have watched the Cocoa Puffs bit probably 100 times, and never fail to lose it when he gets to, “But MOM! EVERYONE’S EATING IT!”
That bit killed too… At our performance, when he gets to the part about the number of Kix compared to the number of Cocoa Puffs, the said, “It’s kind of like me in Kansas…”
Donald Glover is just ridiculously talented.