Could ‘Community’ star Donald Glover play Spider-Man?

UPDATE – February 10, 2015. They've just made the announcement that there will be a new Spider-Man. Again. And based on the way “#DonaldForSpiderman” is trending everywhere today, things haven't changed that much.
I doubt Marvel's going to jump right to Miles Morales, but I would imagine that if Sony is going to make spin-off movies, they're going to need to rely on the very popular character in the near future. I would guess it's only a matter of time until we will see a black Spider-Man, and seeing the way some people are reacting to even the thought of that, we felt like it was worth revisiting the original piece we wrote and having this conversation again.
It will be lovely when we don't have to have this conversation and we fully internalize the idea that the default should never just automatically be “white male.” We're not there yet, though, and so whether it's female Ghostbusters or a black Spider-Man, we find ourselves having that conversation.
Here's the original article:
Here's my first question for you: why is Peter Parker white?
My answer to that question would be “Because the comic book was published in the early '60s, and there was no way Marvel was going to make their main character anything BUT white at that point in publishing history.”
Aside from that, there's no inherent story or thematic reason for Peter Parker to be white. None at all. But you wouldn't know that looking at the reaction this weekend online to what started as a bit of a goof and has now blown up into a typhoon-force internet meme that is forcing an interesting and always-explosive conversation.
Donald Glover, who you used to be able to follow on Twitter under his name @donglover (and, yes, he knows exactly how else you can read that), has been building a following this year with his work on the show “Community.” He's also a member of the group DERRICK Comedy which I wrote about last week, and he's an active member of LA's stand-up comedy community, a former writer for “30 Rock,” and the star of “Mystery Team,” which just got a DVD release. I'd say his audience is still a cult audience, but a passionate and growing one, which is probably why he changed the Twitter name to @MrDonaldGlover.
Over the weekend, as people were publishing more stories speculating about the casting process on Sony's “Spider-Man” reboot, Don started a campaign via Twitter, using a simple hashtag. Actually, here's how it started on May 30 at 2:45 PM:
RT wittyallusion : @io9 wrote a post about casting a non-white #Spiderman for the reboot. some1 suggested @MrDonaldGlover. I agree with this
Okay. So iO9 started this with an article that simply asked why Spider-Man needs to be white. It's a fair point, especially in the year 2010. Donald's response a minute later was simple:
You guys. Let's make this happen. #donald4spiderman
Like many people his age, Donald was raised on pop culture, and Spider-Man is one of those great Everyman characters that many of us felt kinship to as we were growing up. Marvel's entire company was built on a simple narrative innovation, the idea of giving superheroes real-life problems that made them feel like normal people who just happened to have amazing powers. Peter Parker was a perfect example of that, a teenage kid who was given these amazing abilities that did absolutely nothing to help him solve all the problems that regular teenagers deal with every day. Parker's love life tortured him more than the supervillains he had to fight, and dealing with hiding the truth about himself from his loved ones gave him angst you could measure on a Richter scale.
So now imagine you're a comic fan, you've grown up reading about Peter Parker and identifying with him, you've started to build a Hollywood career for yourself, and suddenly they're casting Spider-Man, and you're the right age and in good shape. You figure a little grass-roots campaign might actually get you in the room for an audition, and honestly… you can't ask for more than that, right?
Well, fast-foward a few days, and now look where we are. Look around at the message boards and comment sections under all the articles out there that have detailed the situation. Many of those articles were half-kidding, half-curious, and unfortunately, the response from fandom is exactly as bad as I feared it might be. Over the decade plus that I was at Ain't It Cool, I learned some very uncomfortable truths about fandom, and a situation like this just highlights those things once again. One of the core truths about many fanboys is that they have a very limited imagination, which seems odd when you consider that they are drawn to works of fiction that are all about imagination. People get hung up on the strangest things when it comes to new versions of the things they like, and when you start talking about casting, and especially when race becomes a factor in that conversation, things can get ugly. And fast.
Here's what I personally consider important about Peter Parker: he's a science nerd, he has trouble with girls, he is great with a camera, he loves his Aunt May and his Uncle Ben, and he is a wise-ass in a major way. Beyond that, I don't really care what color his skin is. The Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” films featured Tobey Maguire in the role, and he got certain aspects of Parker right, but not all of them. In fact, I'd argue that all three of Raimi's films really missed the boat on the “wise-ass” side of Parker, which I consider WAY more important than whether or not he's white. I've always loved the notion of Peter using his sense of humor to anger and distract villains in fights, and certain writers have nailed that. The Bendis run on “Ultimate Spider-Man” frequently made me laugh out loud, and there was one particular encounter with The Kingpin where I couldn't stop laughing after I read it. Even with Raimi and his various screenwriters totally missing that key element of Parker's personality, I was able to enjoy the films as interpretations of “Spider-Man,” knowing full well that any adaptation is going to be filtered through the sensibility of whoever makes it, and that no adaptation will ever do every single thing that I, as a fan of that character, would want done.
So we've had three films now where Spider-Man is a humorless mope who looks perpetually ready to cry. Great. If casting Donald Glover means that we get a Spider-Man who is as comfortable cracking a joke as spinning a web, then I'll gladly accept a non-white Peter Parker and never look back.
However, just the idea of a black actor WANTING to play Spider-Man… and keep in mind, he hasn't auditioned or spoken to Sony or done anything official except say he sure would love a chance at the role… has made the fanboy nation crazy, and I wonder how many of them even fully understand the implications of what they write when they rail against the idea. It's a big deal to call somebody a racist, and it's not a word I throw around lightly. I think there are many people who are opposed to the notion of Donald Glover playing the role because he doesn't fit their interpretation of the character, and I can see that. Casting an icon like this is never easy. But there's a difference between knowing Donald's work, considering that work, and deciding that you'd rather see someone else play the part and flat-out rejecting the notion that any black man can EVER play the role, and that's the position that many people have taken in this debate.
And that, in my opinion, is absolutely racist.
We're not talking about a historical figure. We're not talking about a character whose race is essential to the story being told. We're talking about an audience surrogate, someone who is supposed to be us, and while I see a white face when I look in the mirror, I consider “us” in the year 2010 to be an inclusive word that reflect the post-Obama reality of our country. I wrote recently about the reasons I miss Jim Henson, and the subtle but effective way he tore down notions of racial inequality on “Sesame Street” is one of the things about him that I treasure. Seems like that lesson didn't really sink in for everyone, though. I want to believe that “us” reflects a multi-cultural multi-racial reality. I have a South American wife and I'm raising my kids (one who looks very gringo, one who looks very Latino) bilingual, aware of their heritage on both sides. And as they get older, I want them to actively be aware of what it means to come from two cultures. I am doing my part for the Great American Melting Pot, and my whole life, I have struggled with the way society pushes us to think about race versus the way I want to think about it.
Part of that struggle comes from being a pop culture addict. The default hero in most fiction is a white, heterosexual male. That's just the way it works. And as a culture, we are all expected to identify with the white heterosexual male. We are all supposed to be able to see ourselves in that character. It is lazy and arrogant and presumptuous, but it's also been the default for decades, and Hollywood certainly doesn't seem to be in any hurry to change it. To be fair, though, I don't think it's a uniquely American issue. For the past few years, I've been dealing with international financing on a film I wrote, and the main character has been incredibly difficult to cast. He's an ex pro-wrestler, and we always knew we needed someone of a certain size and heft. At one point, we got Michael Clarke Duncan to say yes to the role, and as far as we were concerned, that was a completely victory. I think he's exactly right for the role physically, but beyond that, he has a vulnerability that would fill the character out in the right way. Unfortunately, we were told that the financiers wouldn't accept him in the part because… and I quote… “there's no international audience for black actors.”
That, by the way, is the real reason Donald Glover won't be playing Spider-Man.
It won't be because a bunch of vocal fanboys have trouble seeing past one ingrained visual image of a character, but because there's no way Sony bets their mega-franchise on a black face when they use the exact same grotesque international money charts and graphs as everyone else. Next time someone tells you America's got problems with race, you can point out that at least in this country, we seem to have room for actors of many ethnic and racial backgrounds, while internationally (Europe is evidently the worst about this), that is not true at all.
Trying to have this conversation on Twitter today, I was amazed at some of the responses I got, and from people I consider very smart and decent and not remotely bigoted. Over and over, I was asked if it would be okay to cast someone like Tom Cruise as Black Panther or Sam Worthington as Luke Cage. That argument just makes me sad. Those characters were created as a direct reaction to the overwhelming ocean of white faces in the world of comic books, and while I think there's something vaguely condescending and slimy about throwing the world “Black” in front of a character name, I can see why it was important for the characters to exist when they were first published. Their race is a central part of who they are, why they fight, and how they were written. The issue of Captain America came up again, too, and I'm one of the people who had trouble understanding the talk of Will Smith for that role when that was a rumor last year. Again… it's a story issue. Captain America was created as a symbol in WWII to lead American soldiers, and he had to be the ideal for the time period in which he was created. In WWII, there was no way they were going to make him African-American. No way at all. Even Jesse Owens, with his amazing victory at the Berlin Olympics, failed to convert many of the most entrenched racists of the day. Certain characters exist to explore ideas of race or to offer up a counterpoint to the traditionally white faces under those masks, and denying that or altering that seems to me to be willfully obtuse.
But with a character like Spider-Man (who, I should point out, is covered head to toe when he's in costume, meaning in much of the film he would be red and blue just like he always is), race has never been an issue. I can't think of a single key Spider-Man story that would be affected by casting a black actor. There's nothing about the character that you have have to fundamentally alter. Peter Parker would still be Peter Parker, defined by the same problems. Several people have countered, “Well, if it doesn't matter, then why do it? It's just political correctness.” No… not really. The truth is, there's a big talent pool out there, and excluding talented actors because of a default decision made 40 years ago feels wrong to me.
Before this conversation began, I didn't really have much opinion about Spider-Man and the casting. I hear they're getting closer and closer to choosing Josh Hutcherson, and he's even evidently shot some tests for the film. I'm not sure if they've had anyone else in front of the camera yet, but with Hutcherson, they've already seen him in action, an important part of making the choice. Hutcherson's fine. He's a decent actor, and he might be able to pull off wise-ass in a way that Maguire never could. But is he the absolute best actor for the part?
Until Sony is willing to consider ALL actors for the part… and until fandom gets over their preoccupations with surface characteristics… we won't know, because the playing field remains uneven. In cases where race doesn't add or subtract anything from a character, it is my sincere wish that casting directors and studios would simply look past skin color and judge talent. It won't happen on this film, and I guarantee we're all talking about this more than the studio ever will, but that's still what I wish.
In a perfect world, every conversation about Glover as Spider-Man would be focused on his work, his talent, his ability to handle an action scene, and whether or not Sony would consider him “bankable.” Instead, here we are in the year 2010, seriously debating whether or not the color on the outside of someone has anything whatsoever to do with the character within. Seems like a real shame to me.
Can't get enough of Motion/Captured? Don't miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don't miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I'm DrewAtHitFix.
“There’s no international audience for black actors.” This, to me, is one of the most relevant – and saddest – points in this discussion.
Thank you for pointing it out.
Great, thought provoking article Drew. One of your best. The only problem I’d have with Donald playing Spider-Man is that I think he’s a little too old for what they’re going for. The whole movie’s supposed to take place in high school and I’m sick of watching actors in their late twenties or early thirties play high schoolers.
yeah but if you have an actor under 18 you have limited time to work with them for day and night shoots and parents must be with you at all times. it much more easy and cheaper to cast someone in there 20’s
I agree that whoever they cast as Spider-Man/Peter Parker will probably have to be over 18 just because of the time constraints. But Donald is 26. I think they can cast a little younger than that.
This conversation is pure fanboy online masturbation. It never ceases to prove amusing at how important fandom feels its opinions matter in the world of Hollywood and to the greater film audience at large. Every time fandom gets over-the-top hot for a movie or something like this concerning casting (even if generated by an actor using the internet) it is a clear sign that the championed film will have a difficult time finding an audience (or meeting the overblown expectations) or how the “controversial” casting was all just hubris playing in an echo chamber. I wish Don Glover would just write his own superhero character and pull a George Lucas (who couldn’t get the rights to Flash Gordon) and go make a cool ORIGINAL film for all the reasons Drew mentions and go sell it and hopefully make a zillion bucks while giving Hollywood the finger.
Fanboys do matter the studio because if you piss them off your film is toast. Studios hate bad word of mouth and negative fanboy chatter.
Fanboys are the ones who will see a film the first weekend when the studio wants a winner.
So the fanboys get treated like a toddler who won’t eat their dinner.
Cadfile, I guess that’s why SNAKES ON A PLANE and KICK-ASS were huge hits.
Fanboys are only important if a film can reach out to a larger audience. If it can’t reach beyond the fanboys it’s dead as a Hollywood Hit goes. Get over yourself. ;-)
“There’s no international audience for black actors.”
Nonsense.
If there isn’t a market for black actors outside the U.S. what can possibly explain the international box office returns of Will Smiths movies?
His movies make much more money OUTSIDE the US than in it.
Will Smith is absolutely the exception. Not the rule.
I must agree that Will Smith has excellent international box office returns. But why is he the only African American actor to do so?
As a person who lives OUTSIDE the US (but is currently enjoying the last of my vacation in it), I can honestly say that, at least for the side of my world, we are still (subconsciously) dictated by the idea that the color of ones skin makes you superior or inferior to another. Through some odd twist, this makes the rest of the world very incapable of relating to most Black actors.
It’s a damn shame.
Will Smith is the only black actor under 40 with any box office clout outside the US and one of the only black actors (period) with any box office clout IN the US. Look at the roster of movies this Summer and the awards-fodder next Fall and Winter, prove me wrong. You won’t.
There are a handful or actors who manage strong careers in comedy or dramatic roles, but there’s only one guy Hollywood banks serious bucks on to topline a mainstream blockbuster.
You could simply google this, as there have been many articles online detailing this problem in the last couple years, or you could simply spout off with your lack of knowledge on the subject.
These days, how many actors/actresses are dependably bankable internationally? Very few. This trend has been noted and discussed a lot lately.
The number of “big name” box office draws has dwindled significantly. In the 80-90s, Mel Gibson, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, et al., were, more often than not, predictably brought in audiences. It’s been that way throughout much of the history of cinema.
Now days, having a big name star in your film does not guarantee big name success, domestically or internationally: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, etc.
It’s this changing dynamic that has prompted studios to shift towards lesser and unknown actors for roles that would have formerly been offered to the big names. Why pay the massive salaries when they don’t insure big returns.
So all this to say, Will Smith is one of the very few actors who has any predictable box office clout.
Yeah, Will Smith was HUGE at playing the part of James West in THE WILD WILD WEST. What a hit that was! And probably the greatest example of why Hollywood will NOT cast a character differently than how that character was originally presented. No matter what you think, Hollywood uses box office failures to guide its current casting. Can you see the new movie version the A TEAM with a gruff big white actor playing Mr. T and Hannibal played by a black actor? I can but…the studios would never go for it.
I don’t particularly like this trend of casting black actors in character roles that have been historically depicted as white. Most recent example being Sam L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Iron Man 2. I understand that many of these characters were created in the lily white days of comics, but instead of changing the race of the character, why not portray an already established black character? Or make a NEW character who is black and portray him?
Nick Fury is actually black in the Marvel Ultimate universe. Not only is he black, but he is also drawn with Jackson as his inspiration. The movie isn’t based on any one Iron Man comic, let alone universe. I don’t hear you complaining about how young Sam Rockwell is in the movie. Justin Hammer has always been an older gentleman in the comic.
normally i dont do this but…..idiot.
There’s two things that I think would stop him – His delivery of humour that has always kind of been a bit too … deliberate? I don’t know if that’s the right word for it, but it works for him – but I would have thought of Spidey as more off the cuff, than Donald’s delivery in Mystery Team or Community.
And secondly, he seems a little too old for the role, if they want to give the character a few films in High School – which is what they should be wanting to do if they want to reboot the franchise at all.
I’d still love to see more of him in something though.
Glad you decided to step into the ring on this one. I’m glad the issue’s come up and I’m glad it’s being discussed. And I’m VERY glad that you were far more discerning in tossing around the “racist” label than some of your colleagues/hordes of the Internet Armchair QBs.
To Joe/Comment #4 – are you being purposely obtuse? Will Smith is an anomaly of epic proportions.
Gee Drew, I thought, according to you, Logan Lerman was playing Spider-Man? What happened to that?
Hutcherson is a dreadful, dreadful choice. He may be a good actor, but his look and persona are absolutely all wrong for the role. And as such, he is invariably going to be cast.
Why couldn’t Drew have been right in April about Lerman? Now there’s a great choice. And we would have avoided this silly debate.
Is it really the fault of Lerman’s reps? The Spider-Man role is so colossal that I have a hard time believing they would’ve just passed over it if they had a chance, especially for a Paul Anderson movie (either Paul Anderson, frankly). More than likely, it was Sony that did the passing, a completely inexplicable decision, especially considering the eventual, unimpressive shortlist of five.
Besides, Anderson’s The Three Musketeers will finish shooting by November at the latest. If we look at the previous Spider-Man movies’ shooting schedules, and adjust for release dates, then this new one won’t even start filming until well into 2011 – March or so. Lerman could easily still do it if they wanted him to (Chris Hemsworth went from Red Dawn, Oct.-Dec 2009, to filming Thor in Jan. 2010 – and this wouldn’t even be as tight a schedule as that – not nearly).
@flialf agree that if Logan Lerman was cast then there would be no debate about this and fans would for the most part be happy with the choice. Hutcherson while a good actor just doesn’t give off a Parker vibe and is a tad too short and hefty for a USM parker. Latest word on the web is that Jamie Bell is a new sony fave.
with Lerman’s latest interview for the MTV Movie Awards he appears to be really distancing himself from the project and some sources claim that Sony just took forever to give him the go ahead that the guy couldn’t pass up two sure projects. While I have plenty of misgivings re Â£ Musketeers, it has a good cast and is a major Summit release but more than Musketeers I suspect Lerman really wants to do the Perks of Being a Wallflower movie. He’s always been more comfortable in indie films. Just a shame that perhaps the best candidate to play a teen Peter Parker with the biting sense of humor has slipped thru Sony and Marc Webb’s hands
There isnt an international market for black actors..
but when you put an actor in a spiderman outfit, that wont matter much. People go for the heroics, not the color of the person’s skin in regards to superheroes.
I think the biggest problem with a black actor in a major-studio Spider-Man would be that the end result will either be a white-washed black Spidey, or worse, a cheap attempt to “blacken” him up. You only need to see the American version of “Death at a Funeral” for proof. Donald playing Peter like any of the black kids I knew growing up in a 50/50 neighborhood? Sure. But Aunt May threatening the switch (this happened with Glover’s character on Community)? No thanks. Hollywood can’t be trusted to take race out of the equation.
Excellent observation, they would most likely turn it into stereotypical “black” tripe instead of just a normal kid.
@ Joe: Will Smith was known as an musician/Rapper long before his foray into acting. That in itself helped him early on, but if you notice the African American male actors that do well internationally are usually in comic or action roles. Serious dramatic films with black actors that are the leads don’t seem to do well in any market place. You do have exceptions I Am Legend for one but how did say Book of Eli do overseas? Lets say that the international marketplace prefers non-ethnic leads in their films okay? Why are people of color always the bridesmaid but never the bride? We can be sidekicks , flunkies, victims but rarely heros. Its a sad thing , there are extremely talented men and especially women of color that don’t work, pigeon-holed because of their skin color. Internationally, domestic or both its wrong and damn small-minded. And why should roles be written or made for one race or sex? The world is pretty big and very diverse why can’t we see this reflected in our favorite pastime. Drew, THANK YOU for speaking up .
im all for it! this a reboot right? REBOOT IT LIKE A MOTHERF@#KER!!!!. i really think they should give him an audition and even a test shot, see how well he fits the spidy suit!!
This is absolutely the best, most fleshed-out and thoughtful article I’ve seen since the whole stir began. Thank you, Drew, for taking the time to really pick this thing apart for the right reasons.
In many ways, this is like Ang Lee’s Life of Pi. that film will quite probably never see the light of day because no Hollywood studio wants to invest in a story with an Indian boy as the protagonist. Ang Lee said the same thing to some journos.
And I agree with the stance you have taken on this issue, even though the odds of seeing Don Glover or any black actor play Peter Parker are astronomical, to say the least.
Hutcherson is a dreadful choice though. Jamie Bell would be much better.I think the role should go to the best actor but it might not go down well with the viewing public if a black actor was cast. The franchise needs to make money and pissing off the comic book geeks right from the get go is not a wise move. History associates the role with a white actor and it is just too much to ask for people to accept a black actor for political correctness. I feel the same way about the casting for Last Airbender and Prince of Persia where the casting was wrong.
a) Question: What is the percentage of the over all number of viewers of any movie related to comic books were comic book “geeks”? I highly doubt that the first few Spider-Man flicks only made money from said “geeks.”
b) And why shouldn’t we ask people to go beyond what is already established? Society can not progress if we fear offending people by asking them to look beyond what is status quo.
c) The point of the argument, I think, is that there are many minority actors that are potentially being ignored in the casting process simply because Spider-Man has been traditionally white. It is not about political correctness. It’s about fairness, to working actors who deserve auditions, to the audience who deserve a guy who can bring it and to the the character of Spider- Man itself. Doesn’t old Peter Parker deserve the best actor around?
Glover is more Peter Parker than anyone I’ve seen mentioned for the role, and more than anyone that has played Parker on film/TV previously. He also makes it clear that this is a new version and not a continuation of the old franchise with new actors and not an extended rehash of the first half of Raimi’s first Spider-Man. As a long time Spidey fan, Marc Webb is more of a problem than Glover for me.
I dunno Drew, the black spiderman ruined the last movie.
On a more serious note, im completely open to the idea. But these things always come around, campaign for a black James Bond, Dr Who, Captain America… etc. As long as its not done just to tick some PC boxes, but then go for it. M C Duncan was an inspired choice for kingpin, he was just so RIGHT for the role (shame the movie just wasnt a bit better) so if its done to make the movie better, then all casting should be open. If the kid has the ‘tude, the wit and the charm then skin colour matters not.
Thanks for this article, it’s great. Ive been following this and giving it a lot of thought and tho I disagree with some of your points, the “international audience” was one I hadn’t thought of. I remember hearing about Tyler Perry trying to expand his franchise(?) to Europe and being told it wouldn’t work. Or did that have more to do with the black *christian* elements of his movies? Either way its true that racial inequality is a bit worse there than it is in the US and I’m not surprised that studios would hesitate.
I did want to point out though that not one person anywhere that I’ve seen has suggested making Peter Parker an Asian teen (or Native American or Indian or whatever). There’s something ironic about this anti-racism movement for Spiderman that argues for a Black or Latino actor because thats what people argue fits in with the urban upbringing of the character. There are still some limitations to the way people are talking about race in the context of superheroes.
Someone also mentioned not wanting a “white-washed” black Spiderman character, which I thought was interesting because I assumed the initial suggestion for Donald Glover was based on his “black nerd” stand-up routine, where he talks about growing up with middle-class white kids. I saw one white guy on facebook comment something like “I’d normally be against this as a comic purist but I’ve seen your stand-up and we see eye-to-eye. So if you were spiderman, it’d be just like ME doin it.” Just my opinion, but I think class has a LOT to do with why Donald Glover is such a popular choice.
The most interesting argument I’ve run across that was against changing Spiderman’s race was a fanboy I know asking why change the race of established characters when they should be making movies based on really GOOD existing comics with black characters, like Black Panther and Power Man. He said “doing this will basically give a message that black superheroes aren’t worthy of a movie unless they have first been established as being white.” I disagree with the logic but wouldn’t call him racist for it.
BTW, I mean no offense by any of this – I’m not outside any of it for sure. Just some observations, subject to criticism like everyone else. Thanks again for the article :)
You mean no offense, yet you state that “its true that racial inequality is a bit worse there than it is in the US” in regards to Europe. If it wouldnt be too much trouble could you link to the statistics which make that fact “True”?
I’m with you, man. I thinks it’s interesting that people are still on the black-white angle and are not even talking about other races within the discussion. Talk about racist. When someone uses “black” does that stand for Asian, Indian, Native American, Latino, etc?
I mean, if we’re going to debate it, why must it just be about black vs. white?
The invisibility of Asian Americans, Latino Americans and Native Americans in discussions that relate to minorities has always been a problem. I don’t know if it’s so much about racism as it is about ignorance.
@Drew: I don’t think one person suggesting one actor on Twitter exactly solves the issue, but I might be nitpicking the original iO9 article more than anything else – its nothing personal against you. I think the point is that even in trying to be anti-racist, people are still constrained by these paradigms of white vs. black, or more importantly black=urban (poverty/violence/etc). I saw one person on facebook react with “Spiderman as a gangster movie. YES!”. I think in the “post-Obama era,” that kind of ignorance isn’t as common as it used to be, but I DONT think we’re past the point where an Asian actor would have to do martial arts at SOME point in an action film. I’m not criticizing anyone in particular (like I said, I’m not outside of anything), just pointing out that studios have a reciprocal relationship with the way we think about race as a society.
@PJ: You’re right, that’s a gross generalization that’s not exactly falsifiable. We’d have to go in circles of what is “racism” and what is “worse”. Culture can’t really be summed up in a single graph or statistic. But to get you started, I recommend looking up the “Macpherson Report”, which is about institutionalized racism in the UK. There’s also a highly-cited 1995 article by Lincoln Quillian called “Prejudice as a Response to Perceived Group Threat: Population Composition and Anti-Immigrant and Racial Prejudice in Europe” that is quite comprehensive. Or if you want to prove me wrong, you can always download the Eurobarometer dataset for free at icpsr.org and run your own regressions. I’ll come back if I find any more accessible, simple stats/graphs.
@Mike: I’m a woman btw ;) but thanks!
Where to start, Drew?
With your false statement of facts as truth, like how race relations in the US are worse than in Europe?
Or your typical left-wing tactic of labeling people as racist who aren’t as “enlightened” or as “progressive” a thinker as yourself?
I’ll start and end with the latter. I’ll leave the former to others, as I don’t have the time for that debate.
Why is it that the most “progressive” people I know (or in your case, don’t know) are always the most intolerant I know?
So quick to label people with slanderous names like “racist” or “intolerant” or “homophobe?”
How about THIS you big jerk?
I know it’s unscientific, but unlike your claims I’m admitting that, but let’s say for argument’s sake, the majority of fanboys are caucasian.
Go to DragonCon or ComiCon. See any brothers walking around dressed like Spock or Hobbits? Didn’t think so.
What makes this an issue for the fanboys isn’t a lack of imagination, Drew. It’s about who and what they IDENTIFY with.
What makes Peter Parker so important to fanboys? They IDENTIFY with him. His problems. His foibles. His using humor to get over on bullies to dumb to understand sarcastic wit. He IS them. But the ultimate wish-fullfillment of what they want to be.
So in identifying so closely with Peter Parker, they see him as themselves. And they’re white. He’s white on the page. They’re NOT identifying with Luke Cage, because they aren’t meant to. Inner-city black fanboys identify with Luke Cage. That’s why he was written the way he was written and made a black character on the page.
But they IDENTIFY with Parker. He’s the geeky, lower-middle class white kid who is always picked on in school who loves science and who has the hots for the girl next door who is out of his league.
In that way, his ETHNICITY (stop saying race, it’s scientifically WRONG, we are all ONE race, the HUMAN RACE) is absolutely paramount, to those fan boys who identify with him.
So Drew, instead of labeling these fanboys as racist, which is the typical liberal thing to do, how about you put down your left-wing flag for a second and see things through THEIR eyes. Not YOUR fanboy eyes, but the eyes of those who do care about this kind of crap.
You picked the one super-hero where you claim race doesn’t matter, but it kinda does.
Now the majority of the DC characters or say, the X-Men, race doesn’t matter.
I’d love to see Will Smith as Clark Kent. Why can’t Batman be black? Cyclops could certainly be someone like Nick Cannon in the new X-Men movie, and why not?
But Peter Parker? No, Drew. You’re WRONG. He’s the quintessential lower-middle class white kid that all of these fanboys (who are white) identify with. And yeah, it does matter. And saying that doesn’t make me racist. And wanting that doesn’t make them racist.
It makes you kinda an a-hole (in this circumstance) though.
I advise that you get down off your high horse before you fall and hurt yourself.
This is a fun excercise, though.
Pick the comic book character where a different ethnicity WOULD work.
The WHOLE DC Pantheon, pretty much. They’re all these specific “Greek God” archetypes.
Every single one of them can be made into a black character, and the story doesn’t really skip a beat.
The color of their skin is definitely inconsequential.
The X-Men at Marvel were always stand-ins for race-relations, so accept maybe Wolverine (not many black Canadians, not any whose family were super rich Canadian land owners in the 1870s), all of the X-Men could be black.
Luke Cage could NOT be white. Tony Stark could be black. Steve Rogers could NOT be black, because the US Government would not make a black man Captain America in the 1940s.
And here’s one that’ll shock your mind. Peter Parker could be black.
I know, right? What I was arguing above was that it was wrong to label those people who are against him being black as racist. I’m sick of that word getting thrown around be people who use it as a tool of fear. Don’t agree with me? You’re a racist! Don’t believe what I believe? You’re a racist!
But yeah, Peter Parker could be black. Depends on what part of Queens he lives in, I guess. :-)
Bug Killer, Drew said that European race relations were worse not better than the US. And while I agree that the term racist is sometimes overused, it is kind of hard to deny that some people who coming out against this are indeed racists.
Also, demonizing something as “liberal” or “conservative” just shows someone’s inability to form their own thoughts. As much as we may want it to be, nothing is ever that cut and dry.
Yup. We all rascialist now in backwards Yurope.
Exactly. As a french fanboy, reading this article made me scream out loud at my screen(that’s how we deal with our feelings here.) First of all:
[www.comicsalliance.com]
You can read the comments, too: Point is, that’s a fairly important comic book website, and the author of this article(as well as the readers) don’t care about Dong Lover’s skin color. But, obviously, you should just take the idiotic AICN’s readership as a fair representation of the geek community, or, even better, just random anonymous forum users or commenters. Yes, there are racist fanboys, but who exactly do you think participate in he Facebook campaign? And if you think Derrick Comedy’s demo and Community’s are totally devoid of comics fans, then I don’t know what to say anymore. I’m pissed off at the racist geeks who make us “look bad”, but I’m no less pissed off at you.
Second, your sentence about Europe is just plain dumb:
-You say Europe is the worst, but apart from Canada and Australia, there isn’t any “White Country” that isn’t in Europe. And ethnic minorities are represented like s*** there. So I don’t think you’ve reread yourself, but that’s okay, I didn’t really expect you to.
-I’m gonna speak about France here, cause I don’t know a whole lot about other European countries: Most of last year’s Cesars (french Academy Awards) went to A Prohpet, including best Actor and Best Hope (for young actors) to Tahar Rahim, a french man of Algerian descent. The movie was one of the most talked about of the year. A sitcom that is considered by many as the best french tv show ever, “H”, had three male leads, two of them of Arabic descent, the third one of Guadeloupean descent. It ran for four seasons, from 1998 to 2002, on the most successful not government-owned channel, Canal +. I could go on (News hosts, talk show hosts…), but I think you understand what I’m trying to say.
You can go ahead and start throwing me under the bus on this one, Drew. It sounds like people are confusing my comment with your article, and I obviously should have been much more careful. I think we can all agree that “Europe is more racist than the US” is a pretty gross generalization deserving of more a more specific critical conversation about culture, critical borders, race relations, economic mobility, etc.
My comment was more about institutional racial inequality on a very broad social level (in terms of access to resources like housing, education, income, etc.), which has VERY little to do with individual Europeans (or Americans) being racist. But I can see why its caused so much confusion.
This guy is perfect, he looks young (watch mystery team) decent actor, funny, and awesome!
@everyoneelse have a look at the current backlash of casting Idris Elba as Heimdall in Thort
asd,
wouldn’t the backlash in the case be understandable?
in the same way that Luke Cage couldn’t be white and Captain America couldn’t be black based on their back story…
when was the last time you saw a black Norseman?
Once again it’s got nothing to do with race here. We now have black actors playing Shakespearean roles to critical acclaim (Adrian Lester as Hamlet is a perfect example) – it’s about the ACTING not WHO ACTS. Personally I think Idris Elba would make a great Heimdall.
Somehow movies (and comicbook movies especially) are unable to embrace this logic just yet.
Once again it’s got nothing to do with race here. We now have black actors playing Shakespearean roles to critical acclaim (Adrian Lester as Hamlet is a perfect example) – it’s about the ACTING not WHO ACTS. Personally I think Idris Elba would make a great Heimdall.
Somehow movies (and comicbook movies especially) are unable to embrace this logic just yet.
Race is a human characteristic. Gods aren’t human. Therefore, the fanboy reaction to Elba’s casting in a minor role was completely stupid.
I disagree with your article and resent being labelled a racist because I believe Spiderman should be played by a white actor. Nobody wins an argument or discussion when their immediate thought is not to listen to the other person but to call them a racist becvause they dont agree with you.
If you don’t want to be labeled as a racist then why don’t you try to explain *why* you feel Peter Parker can only be played by a white actor aside from the fact that he happened to be painted white in the comics. I’ve been reading comics for 35 years and I can see no fundamental character based reason that he should be *have* to be white.
I think Drew’s heart is in the right place, but his thinking is way too complicated. To me, the simple reason is that comics are a visual medium, and when you cast an actor to play a comic book character, he or she should LOOK like the character– especially with the iconic ones. When Cathy Lee Crosby played Wonder Woman as a blonde in a pantsuit, it didn’t work; when they recast with Lynda Carter and put her in the costume from the comics, they had a hit.
It’s why Zack Galifianakis can’t be Superman, and Lea Michelle can’t be Captain America. It has nothing to do with racism, and everything with fans wanting their beloved characters to come alive and step off the page. And also, for some context, one might also consider that fans are super-sensitive to this because of the several decades of they’ve had to put up with Hollywood adapting their characters without paying any attention to the source material at all. Comics fans, in a way, feel that these are THEIR characters, and want to see them presented as the characters they know.
I think CGaijin has a valid point about people wanting to see iconic figures come to life. Depictions of comic characters are malleable – to a degree – but the look doesn’t change all that dramatically, regardless of the artists involved. Superman is always dark haired, blue eyed, and strong-jawed. Captain America is similarly rendered but blond. The look may be twisted or innovated a bit, but Superman is unlikely to be presented as a short, light-haired bearded man with a gut. And should he be, the fan community probably wouldn’t view the change favorably.
I read somewhere that it would be a insult to make a characther like Luke Cage, Storm or Black Panther white, but it would be ok to make Spider-man black. How does that make any sense? Call me a tradionalist, but stop messing with the race of these character. Spider-man has always been white and to change his race now would be insane. Why? Is it a PC move to give the black community there own super hero to root for. I can see that, but how about writing a character that fits that description instead of hijacking a character that has been white for way over 40 years. It makes no sense and idf the roles were reversed it would be deemed insulting.
As a kid while watching the Electric Company, I always assumed Spidey was EZ Reader in costume since they had the same body shape. That would’ve made Morgan Freeman Spiderman in my young mind.
Good article.
I think a black actor could provide interesting perspective on Peter Parker, the eternal outcast. What if he was in a predominately white school, trying to make it as a chemistry geek? I actually think there’s something about Peter Parker that would really work with a black actor.
And I think Donald Glover’s funny as hell.
I’m a comic geek and I’m all for his casting, although I realize it’ll never happen for reasons enumerated by you.
I totally agree. The more I think about it, the more I realize that it makes almost too much sense for Spider-man to be black. His whole character schtick is that he’s always the outcast, always overlooked, made fun of, never given the opportunity, right? Wouldn’t that just be magnified if he’s black?
In fact, I think they lost a golden opportunity by not making him black in the Ultimate Comics line. I mean, the more I think about it, the more I’m thinking why the hell didn’t they do it?
What if there were TWO Spideys? The storyline would cut between Donald and Josh, , both a Parker-like characters and as crime fighters, until eventually, they meet up to defeat the evil villain and during the fight, only one of them survives and we don’t know who until the next movie installment. What if?
I like Donald Glover on COMMUNITY. I actually think his character is more consistently funny than Abed on the show. He would’ve made a more interesting Peter Parker than Tobey Maguire IMO. He’d at least be funny. I don’t think the studios would take that risk though but it’s a nice to hear some close-minded fanboys get rattled for a while anyway.
Very interesting topic that you started Drew. As I’ve recently come to a discussion with a friend about something similar that I’m still trying to wrap my thoughts around.
There’s something interesting going on with Audience Ownership. While Drew, you advocate that Peter Parker could be black because it wasn’t a factor of what makes “Spiderman”, other commenters have identified with Peter Parker being white for a long time, and themselves being white makes it THEIR ownership of the art.
Both sides have equal right in acknowledging why they see that character that way, and in NO WAY makes either side “racist” like someone else already pointed out. It’s not about racism.
And that’s the problem I’m having lately with my friend, and I’ll explain:
I’m Chinese and grew up on a healthy dose of Miyazaki and Jet Li/Shaw Brothers all you can eat kung fu culture in its native language, while I pretty much grew up in Canada.
So then I saw “Avatar: The Last Airbender” a couple years ago. I thought it was brilliant on all levels of storytelling. I recommend it to my friend and he also loves it, he’s not asian btw.
So then I mentioned to my friend how I’m disappointed that the movie version coming out will have its main characters not Asian. He said.. “well, I don’t think it’s that important, since if they act well, the story will be just as good”
In my Audience Ownership view: The Asian heritage and culture that they reference played a HUGE part in MY enjoyment of the show. Thus I feel it’s an element that, if changed, just simply won’t be Air Bender anymore.
My friend’s Audience Ownership view: “the story is very well thought out, but if you cast white people as leads, it’s cool, it won’t make me feel the story isn’t Air Bender”
So here’s the thing, I honestly feel there is something monumental about focusing on source material and why it works. To me, I believe the makers of Air Bender wanted to make the show all Asian because that’s part of their creation, it’s THEIR world.
I, as an Asian, had another level of appreciation because of that (a show sending up Asian culture) and feel that’s ingrained in why it makes that show work.
My friend on the other hand, doesn’t have that same background as me, and doesn’t really have that same reaction to the film version casting non-Oriental Asians as the leads.
So to bring this back to Peter Parker: like my friend, I’m on the flip side of things– I’m on the position that isn’t as emotionally attached to having Pete as white. Whereas others are.
I think what Drew is trying to point out, and try to engage intelligently, however, is unlike Air Bender, the culture/ethnicity/race of Peter wasn’t that big of a role, or at all. And in trying to convey to others of this distinction, it leads to some anger and frustration.
I’m going to repeat the comments I made over at io9.com:
For some characters I’d agree with you, but Peter Parker as black, (or less so, Latino or Asian) changes a lot of shadings (so to speak) of the character, for fairly subtle reasons.
There’s a different meaning and set of expectations seeing a white Peter Parker being raised by his Aunt than if he’s black. A black kid who’s the smartest kid in school and a science genius – that creates a different set of reactions to and burdens on the character than the Peter Parker we know.
And besides “Black Peter Parker/Spiderman” has been done really, really well already; I would love to see a live-action Static movie. Look for some of the early issues, if you’ve never read it.
I hope they cast Glover just for the ensuing nerd rage. Watching grown men whine and cry over comic book characters is the most hilarious thing ever.
This reminds me of my the Green Lantern.
I am not heavily into comics, but I did used to watch The Justice League on comedy central after school about 10 years ago.
In that variation, the Green Lantern was black. I therefore extrapolated that the Green Lantern (who I do realize has been a number of different characters with the ring passing from one to another) had always been black and always would be black.
Flash forward to the Green Lantern movie. I started to hear about casting choices and they were all white actors which made me confused. Of course, once I read up on the subject, I understood.
At lot of it is inertia, but given that our only black superhero movie is basically Hancock (unless I am forgetting something), it would be nice to have another join the fray.
Great article, and wryly amusing to see plenty of people still completely missing the point.
Word. Up.
Word. Up.
I would love it if the characters were just portrayed as they are fucking written and not used as platform to make a fucking social argument. I don’t give a fuck about race issues and neither should anyone else. I do however respect the source material and unfortunately, Peter Parker is white END OF FUCKING STORY. I resent the shit out of making Kingpin and Nick Fury black guys because neither one works within the context of the universes they operate in. But, since we’re on this stupid fucking subject, why not have Tom Hanks play Martin Luther King? Keep the characters as the creators intended them. If you want racially diverse characters, here’s a novel idea: WRITE SOMETHING NEW! How about that?
a) Have you ever been in a room full of people who don’t look like you and end up being the token person of color? Has that ever made you uncomfortable? People give a fuck about race issues because there are too many people in our society that have been made to feel left out because they don’t look like everybody else. People give a fuck about race issues because minorities are still paid less that Caucasian Americans (and let’s not even talk about the interaction of race AND gender on the wage gap; simply google race wage gap and you’ll find some pretty decent sources). People give a fuck about race issues because people SHOULD give a fuck about it.
b) I think the point of Drew’s argument is that story wise, it doesn’t really matter what race Peter Parker is; when he puts on that full costume, he’s red, white and blue.
c) MLK Jr. is always going to be portrayed as a Black man because it was his experiences as a Black man that led him to become MLK Jr.
Wow, I’m starting to realize how stupid I sounded when I went through puberty. Throw in as many “fuck”s and “shit”s as possible, because IM MAD! Now they’ll HAVE to take me seriously.
The thing is, casting Glover wouldn’t be a social commentary. If they did it right, his race would never be an issue. He’d just be Peter Parker living in the modern world. He would be cast because he fits the part. He has shown he is capable of portraying nerdy, funny, and athletic. He fits the part better than Tobey ever did, and if the script comes in as bad as Spider-Man 3, he could re-write it too.
Just a side note to “Max” (If that’s even your real name!!): Fury was actually turned black in the comics, in essentially a reboot of the Marvel Universe which goes under the slogan of “Ultimate (Insert book title)”. They didn’t just randomly get a wild hair up their ass during the filming of Iron Man and say, “Lets see if we can’t get Sam Jackson to be Fury.” It was a conscious decision and honestly it works today. Colin Powell I guess would be a good comparing counterpart for Fury becoming black. Personally, what the fuck does it really matter man?
Glover for Spidy!
You said you didn’t want things “used as platform to make a fucking social argument.” Have you read X-Men? The entire comic is a platform to make a social argument.
I’ll start off by pointing out that, while there are a lot of Caucasian geeks, the idea that the ‘majority’ is white/right just blows my mind. Geeks are generally the most open-minded people I know, accepting each other because we like the same things and because, regardless of how we look, we’re considered the outcasts. The idea that no white fanboys will go watch a black Spiderman just blows my mind. The idea what white fanboys are the ones out there, right now, saying there can never be such a thing as a black Spiderman is incredibly depressing. My faith was in ‘the geek shall inherit the Earth’, but now a vocal minority are proving that we’re no better than the people that tormented us in high school.
Peter Parker’s pain is based on being isolated and misunderstood; does anyone really think that a brilliant, nerdy, lower-middle-class black kid wouldn’t feel those stresses at least as much as his white counterparts? Come on.
“there’s no international audience for black actors.”
This is the most salient point. That some people don’t get this is unfortunate, but this is really the biggest problem for films starring black actors. For smaller movies, international sales aren’t a huge concern; but for a re-boot of a comic book franchise? It’s terrible, but that is why Glover wont be cast as Peter Parker.
I live in Chile and the three most recent releases here with black lead characters were all in and out of the theater in one week (Precious, The Princess and the Frog and The Blind Side – which had the double whammy of including a fair amount of American football). To be honest, given my experiences here, I’m surprised these films were even released at all. Tyler Perry’s movies have not come out here, nor will they in the future. One channel tried to show re-runs of The Wire, but bailed halfway through the first season after no one watched.
I can’t speak for Europe (though I know that soccer fans in Germany, Italy and Spain are known for sometimes racial taunts), but in the most developed country in Latin America, I’d be surprised if audiences put aside the fact that Peter Parker was black. And that’s why the studios, at least for now, wont hire a black actor to lead a franchise where the character is presumed to be white.
Astute analysis, Drew.
the way you could write Will Smith as Captain America is as a tribute to the African American soldiers who fought and died in WW2, many of whom were spurned by racists upon returning home.
That could certainly be an interesting story, but it wouldn’t be Captain America… who was recruited/created by the 1940s military to be a symbol of America. No way those men give that honour to anyone other than a white guy (and interestingly, they chose a very Arian guy to boot).
Or they could tell the story of the first Cap-Isaiah Bradley. The army developed and tested the first serum on him during the war before giving it to the current Cap. See “Truth: Red, White & Black” from Marvel.
Both Michael Clarke Duncan and Samuel L. Jackson have played Marvel characters that were white in the comic books (Kingpin and Nick Fury, respectively). Both were excellent casting choices. I don’t see the big deal.
I think geeks are open minded enough to be able to identify with Peter Parker even if his skin is a bit darker than the Peter Parker that they’ve been identifying with thus far (and a bit darker than their own).
At least I hope so.
I know that they won’t, but I wish Sony would cast him (assuming he gives the best audition, which seems at least plausible). They would have to do it right though: Cast Glover as Peter Parker and cast his family to appear related to him, and then make no mention whatsoever about their skin color. Ever. Don’t change the script at all. Don’t call any attention to it. It doesn’t matter, so don’t make it matter. I wish Sony would do that.
As for the financial bankability of movie stars angle: it’s a Spiderman movie. The star is Spiderman, not the actor playing him. Same goes for Batman or Superman. You don’t need a star to play Superman, because he’s Superman. While it may be true that “there’s no international audience for black actors” there is certainly an international audience for Spiderman.
Interesting and thoughtful essay, Drew. You bring up a valid point. Is it that big a deal that green lantern has been both black and white men? No. And there are different interpretations of Spidey within Marvel itself (Like the Indian Spiderman that debuted not too long ago).
These types of knee-jerk reactions are what is wrong with the current fanboy community. If people really cared about telling thoughtful and interesting stories with the best possible talent, then color shouldn’t be as much of an issue.
Right now there seems to be a growing concern over the difference between political correctness and common sense. Thanks for showing that a move like this could possibly be the latter rather than the former.
Thank you for writing this. So very well said and I agree with everything. I know nothing will change for this next franchise but hopefully one day fanboys and movie studios alike will be able to look past small distinctions like race or gender and actually cast a role with the best suited actor not who is more likely to bring in the most money.
“There’s no international audience for black actors.”
What about Denzel Washington and Will Smith, two of the few bankable actors on a global level?
While I agree about Will Smith, I can tell you that in the Philippines, I highly doubt Denzel Washington’s last movie did that well.
I’ve been reading comic books for over twenty years now. Spiderman was the first real comic series I ever got into, and when it comes to comic book movies I totally fanboy out. I am a white (Jewish) kid from the suburbs, and there isn’t a single part of Donald Glover as Spiderman that I don’t like. In fact if he doesn’t get the role (which he probably won’t) I might be too disappointed to actually go and see the reboot. Glover is perfect for the role. we shouldn’t mistake the heart of the character, his appeal, with his skin color.
Y’know why at least the next Spidey MUST be white? Because the movie will bomb anyway. It’s just too soon for audiences to accept a restart. Right now audiences want a sequel, with at least the same cast. A NEW adventure! Not the same story that has been told not too long ago. So if Spidey 2.0 is black and the movie bombs, Hollywood will think it’s the fault of the star’s ethnicity and therefore won’t cast ANY non-white actors in tentpole movie for the next 10 years or so. But if the lead is white? Whatever.
Write a comment…
Well I can’t login to hitfix so I’ll post as a guest. I LOVE Donald Glover as Spidey. I agree 1000% that the smart-ass Spidey was missing from the awesome SRaimi films; and that you need someone that is really funny to pull it off. Color, doesn’t really mean much to me (I’m a total Heinz 57 baby) but seeing a non-caucasian in huge role like that could literally change the world. People that are arguing about the need for such and such to play the part because they “look” the part; obviously don’t care about acting ability or the actual character. Sure you need blonde and blue eyed for Thor because he’s a NORSE GOD; but look at what changing the skin color of Nick Fury did. That said, I get that the asshats that think the international community won’t support a person of color as a marquee idol, as the reason that he probably won’t be cast. That doesn’t mean that they are right, or more importantly should care. Tough financial times should inspire us to try new things, not stick huddled in a corner of the world scared of what isn’t safe.