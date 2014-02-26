Only Seth Rogen would reference Doritos tacos during an Alzheimer’s testimony

When you think “Alzheimer's disease,” what's the first name that comes to mind (you know, after “Alzheimer's”)? If you said “Seth Rogen,” that would be odd but also understandable, considering that Seth Rogen has been speaking out about the disease's devastating effects for several years now (his mother-in-law was diagnosed at a relatively young age). In any event, the comedian continued his push to increase funding for Alzheimer's research on Capitol Hill today, and it's probably the most entertaining Congressional testimony you'll see all year (and also probably the only one to actually reference Doritos Locos Tacos).
After watching Rogen's full speech above, be sure and check out the official website for his Alzheimer's non-profit Hilarity for Charity.
That was fantastic. It’s a pity, though, that he looks and thinks others look to their government for hope of all things. That mindset is why we have the bloated mess of a federal government that we have and the belief by them that monitoring its citizens and generally treating us as subjects rather than the People and frankly, their bosses, that the Founders intended.