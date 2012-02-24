Oscar Guide 2011: Best Actor

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
On Sunday, five of our leading men will don their tuxes and walk down the red carpet at the top of their profession. Earlier this awards season, it seemed as though this would be a battle between two A-list movie stars. Since then, however, a silent Frenchman has proven himself very adept at charming everyone in sight, and will be difficult to beat.
After predictable nominations for leading turns in three Best Picture nominees, the Academy threw us some curveballs in this category. It ignored another movie star with an Oscary-role in a maligned film directed by a legend, and an up-and-coming British actor who topped off an incredible year with a tremendously acclaimed, if controversial, performance. Instead, we find in the final five a Mexican actor, who has rarely acted in English, in a small message film, and a British stalwart whose nomination-less status had become infamous.
The nominees are…
Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”)
George Clooney (“The Descendants”)
Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)
Gary Oldman (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)
Brad Pitt (“Moneyball”)
Michael Fassbender: take a bow. With his extraordinary performance in “Shame” topping off an outstanding year, 2011 will always remain his. On the note of movie stars, I”m going to state an unpopular opinion: I preferred Leonardo DiCaprio”s always engaging and deep work in “J. Edgar” to the performances that led to two other A-listers being shortlisted. The epitome of a non-showy turn that nonetheless carried his film was Ewan McGregor in “Beginners,” and I need to cite the best lead turn by a man who has potentially revolutionized acting: as Caesar in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Andy Serkis created a historic character, and gave us possibly the best line reading of the year.
Demián Bichir“s SAG nomination for “A Better Life” seemed like a very union thing to do – cite a hard-working actor, for playing a hard-working man who represents a story we have all heard but so frequently becomes dehumanized. Lo and behold, however, Oscar bit as well! I do not find Bichir”s work as worthy as that of his fellow nominees, but it is impossible not to be touched by it. By citing him, the Academy also tipped their hats to the plight of illegal immigrant workers in the United States. Bichir is clearly going to need to be content with his nomination, being the only nominee from his film, not being due for an Oscar and not having won any precursors, but it’s nice to see him in the mix.
George Clooney“s third Best Actor nomination predictably came this year for Alexander Payne”s “The Descendants.” Also nominated for writing “The Ides of March,” Clooney now has seven nominations overall and this is his fourth for acting. A typically charming performance, he was tremendously sympathetic. A leading statuette seems likely some day, and after BFCA and Golden Globe triumphs, it looked like it might just be this year. Since then, however, the film seems to have stalled a bit. Like “Up in the Air” two years ago, I could see it finishing with zero wins. (I have since backed away from my earlier opinion that this will happen as I now believe it will win screenplay.) There also seems to be a realization that this performance is not that much of a stretch for this modern Cary Grant. I wouldn”t rule him out entirely but his biggest problem of all seems to be…
…Jean Dujardin, who came out the gate with a Best Actor win at Cannes and cruised to frontrunner status in the lead-up to the awards. Despite carrying much of “The Artist” on his shoulders, he tended to be second fiddle to the film”s director, Michel Hazanavicius, and producer, Thomas Langmann, in the early awards circuit. But beginning with his Golden Globe win a month ago, Dujardin began charming everyone in sight. There is no denying that his interviews and speeches have been delightful. More importantly, these awards have highlighted the fact that he carries the Best Picture frontrunner with humor, energy, grace and charisma while (almost) never using his voice. Now with BAFTA and SAG awards, the Oscar seems his for the taking.
Say it out loud: Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman. Feels good, no? While not my favorite performance of the final five, Oldman is nonetheless the nominee I was happiest to see announced. As George Smiley in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” he put thirty years of acting experience into crafting the wise, observant protagonist of John Le Carré”s novels, making every line reading count and saying so much with both his voice and his face, despite never showboating. After his failure to win the BAFTA, it is safe to say that he should merely be seeking to enjoy Sunday night. But a nice night in Hollywood he deserves. Here”s hoping this nomination leads to more great roles heading the way of the man who gave us Sid Vicious, Joe Orton, Lee Harvey Oswald, Count Dracula, Sheldon Runyon, Sirius Black, Jim Gordon and many, many more.
There is no doubt that Brad Pitt“s fine effort is much of the reason we cared about Billy Beane, the protagonist of Bennett Miller”s semi-biopic “Moneyball.” When combined with his (even better, in my opinion) work in “The Tree of Life,” it adds up to a great year for the actor, who earned LAFCA and NSFC awards for his two performances. I have little doubt that Pitt, also nominated for producing the film, will win this category eventually. But after losing the BFCA and Golden Globe to Clooney, and the SAG and BAFTA to Dujardin, this does not appear to be his year. Like Paul Newman, another great actor who was also frequently considered a great movie star and humanitarian first, I suspect Pitt may have to wait a while before his colleagues finally give him his due.
Will Win: Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
Could Win: George Clooney in “The Descendants”
Should Win: Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
Should Have Been Here: Michael Fassbender in “Shame”
This category is honestly killing me more than it’s killing other people. I feel like this is the year that’s going to break the 4/4 Oscar-SAG winning streak of the last two years, and I want to say that this is the category that will usher it in.
At the same time, I feel like Gary Oldman’s nomination will capture a lot more of the “due” status votes, which was one thing George Clooney had on Dujardin.
Clooney’s hardly “due” anything, is he?
Could have been Clooney, but this one goes to Jean Dujardin for me. This is for technical difficulty.
Technical difficulty? Maybe for someone like Forest Whitaker or Tom Cruise, but this is completely Jean Dujardin’s style. He is charming and sexy and comedically flexible. Had this film been a 100% sound film, both Judardin and the film would not be as popular as it is. It would have been outed as the coard board, cookie cutter, light, overcompensating for bad times movie that it is. I agree that it makes you feel good, but that is not the mark of a good movie. Nor is the word “depressing” (as it has often been applied to The Descendants and Moneyball) the mark of a bad film.
Something that challenges you and toys with your various emotions is an accomplished film and a film that directs its narrow attention to simply making you feel good (only for you to leave the theatre and realize that your life is still semi-crappy and that the film lied to you) is flat, one-dimensional, simple and if anything, just “good” not “GREAT”.
I’m assuming he meant to write *DuJardin
Lame comment. The “had this film been…” line is tragically overused and not at all a salient critique. Obviously the film is silent, and obviously that’s what the film is all about. If it were a sound film it wouldn’t be the same film at all.
agree with you wholeheartedly jlpatt, with the rote, stock opinion criticisms for “The Artist” It’s like “Avatar is Dances with Wolves in space” all over again. It’s perfectly fine to critique the film, but don’t insult it for lacking originality or depth when the talking points of your criticisms are equally lacking in those departments.
Different film = different awards potential and results.
Regardless, people won’t remember the artist in a few decades. I’m 24 and I mention old movies like “The Best Years of Our Lives” and “A Man for All Seasons” and people my age that don’t study movies have never heard of those films. The same can be said of The Artist and just about every other best picture contender that isn’t Avatar, The Wizard of Oz and Titanic.
You Stupid Butt, maybe that’s because people your age simply do not take cinema remotely seriously?
Must we make this about age? I know as many 50 year-olds as 24 year-olds who don’t have much interest in cinema.
You’re right Gerard, “Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman” does feel good to say, but you what feels even better to say? “Academy Award winner Gar… oh, who am I kidding. Gotta keep things in perspective.
Will Win: Jean Dujardin “The Artist”
Could Win: George Clooney “The Descendants”
Should Win: Gary Oldman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should be Here: Michael Shannon “Take Shelter”
Halleuljah, Dylans! Finally, a sane perspective by someone who bothers to think and be challenged by something more than the delicious bon bon that is The Artist
Argh! My computer…I meant to say: “Hallelujah!”*
Agree every single word of this comment. #TeamOldman
*Agree with
Shannon and Fassbender should have been nominated. Oh well.
I’m much less keen on the Fassbender performance than everybody else is (and, it seems, him as an actor). Shannon was brilliant in “Take Shelter”. A performance that hasn’t been brought up ni the conversation that I would liked to have see gain some traction is Antonio Banderas in “The Skin I Live In’. I was quite struck by how differently he functions as an actor in his native language, and how much of a riveting screen presence he can actually be. There’s an intensity and a sense of genuine terror that’s really striking about that performance.
Shannon’s was my fravorite male performance of the year followed closely by Fassbender. So, yeah. I wish one of them had made it in.
Finally someone that agrees with me on Banderas. An amazing performance, should have won Cannes over Dujardin and be on the Oscar list. It’s a crime he has been ignored by every award out there.
@The Dude….true that!! If anything was made for Cannes, it is Banderas’ performance in that film. Unfortunately, this year there was a French actor in contention, and well…
I agree completely, although I think Dujardin was really good in “The Artist” (almost top 5 consideration). And now that I know Pitt and Oldman can’t win, he’s become the performance I’m rooting for.
I’m hoping for a Pitt or Oldman surprise, but not counting on it. :)
Will win: Jean Dujardin, The Artist
Could win: George Clooney, The Descendants
Should win: Jean Dujardin, The Artist
Should have been here: Tom Cullen, Weekend
Tom Cullen and Chris New should share a Best Actor prize for that film. The relationship they shared on screen was the performance and they equally contributed.
I totally agree, but I was being strict with myself.
Will win: Dujardin
Could win: Clooney
Should win: Oldman or Pitt
Should have been here besides Fassbender: Woody friggin’ Harrelson
I’ll also throw in Ryan Gosling in Drive over Clooney.
I really don’t get why Ryan Gosling’s work in “Drive” gets included in these conversations. He was fine, but I didn’t see anything Oscar-worthy there (though that’s my impression of the film as a whole).
First time I watched Drive I didn’t pay that much attention to Gosling, and found him quite mediocre. Second time around I found his performance very, very impressing. One couldn’t have played this kind of character any better.
Will win: Jean Dujardin, The Artist.
Could win: George Clooney, The Descendants.
Should win: Jean Dujardin, The Artist.
Should have been here: Ryan Gosling, Drive.
Unfortunately, Brad Pitt will only win an Oscar when he uses heavy makeup to look ugly, I’m afraid. If he doesn’t win this year, with two great performances, and two that were, in my opinion, better than the likely winners (though I prefer Brooks in supporting, and haven’t seen Shame yet), he will never win.
True that. He’ll either have to use a fake nose (Ala Nicole Kidman) or tap dance and flash his jazz hands (ala Jean Dujardin) while doing nothing of importance on screen
“Brad Pitt will only win an Oscar when he uses heavy makeup to look ugly”
Yeah, because he wasn’t ugly at all as an ancient 8 year old boy in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Should have been here: MICHAEL FUCKING SHANNON
I would have been happy to see Nick Swardson for Bucky Larson over Jean DuJardin….ugh, which makes me sick any way you look at it
I would just like to say that I will be genuinely happy for whoever wins on Oscar night in this category, which is such a rare feeling to have. All five nominees gave great performances and deserve to be here, even if we think others might have deserved it a little more.
Personally, I’d like to see Brad Pitt win, or Gary Oldman, but I’ll be glad for Dujardin when he walks away with it. And if Clooney, or by some freak occurrence, Bichir, swoops in for the win, I’ll have nothing to complain about.
It’s so nice to have a category where the reason I don’t have a dog in the fight isn’t because I’m apathetic about the nominees, but because they’re all so good.
Puh, after reading all those comments I wonder… Has there ever been a frontrunner in the acting categories who didn’t receive any kind of backlash? I prefer Pitt over Dujardin, Chastain over Spencer, Nolte over Plummer, and Streep over Davis..but I don’t unterstand the necessities of certain people, to condemn everything that’s not your own favourite as well.
Day-Lewis, Bardem, Waltz, Ledger, Bale, happens all the time.