Oscar winner Danny Boyle has no plans to direct a James Bond film

12.11.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

One of the most memorable moments of the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony  as directed by Danny Boyle was James Bond (Daniel Craig) escorting the Queen to the games in spectacular fashion.

After the scene aired, speculation mounted that Oscar winner Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “127 Hours”) could one day direct a proper 007 feature. 

The director recently appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and put those rumors to rest.

When asked if he’d ever want to helm a Bond movie, he replied, “No, I’m not very good with huge amounts of money.”

“Don’t trust me with huge amounts of money anybody,” he continued. “I did a film, ‘The Beach,’ which was a proper Hollywood scale budget and it didn’t suit me.” The 2000 film cost a reported $50 million and starred Leonardo DiCaprio. Although it turned a profit at the worldwide box office, it fared poorly with critics. 

“Certain people can handle that and I love watching those kinds of films,” Boyle added, “but I’m much better with a smaller amount of money and trying to make it go a long way.”

Other low-budget films he’s directed include “28 Days Later,” “Trainspotting” and “Millions.”

“SkyFall,” currently in theaters, was directed by Sam Mendes and is breaking box office records. Mendes is reportedly already plotting out the sequel

Boyle’s next film,  “Trance,” stars James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson and Vincent Cassel, and will be released sometime in the spring.

