Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Picture – Is it really a two-horse race or will something shock the world?

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
It all comes down to this. A Best Picture race at the tale end of a season that brought with it an intense competition boiled down from one of the best film years in recent memory. Predictions are mostly scattered between two films on the list, but really, a number of the nominees would make for handsome winners and in the end, the journey has really been the reward. Whoever takes the stage Sunday night, it's just epilogue, really. Not that that will stop people, on whatever side of the line they may fall, from getting bent out of shape about it. It's the Oscars! Misplaced passion is sort of a must. I, for one, will be excited to see whomever it may be win the industry's top honor, because this has been one for the ages.
The nominees are…
“American Hustle” (Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Megan Ellison and Jonathan Gordon, Producers)
The fact is, “American Hustle” could be a huge shocker at the end of the show Sunday. Yes, it looked pretty formidable when it lapped up a SAG win some time ago, but all the fire went away as two other films dominated the precursor circuit. That doesn't mean the simmering passion wasn't still there, and simmering passion can be a beast with a preferential ballot. The film has surely picked up plenty of #2 votes along the way and is really well-liked picture. That kind of broad acceptance is what this balloting system is all about, so watch out. (Check out our interview with Roven and Suckle here.)
“Captain Phillips” (Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti and Michael De Luca, Producers)
When the nominations were revealed, it seemed Paul Greengrass' “Captain Phillips” showed some weakness. Tom Hanks wasn't able to crack an admittedly stacked Best Actor field and Greengrass was left on the sidelines in Best Director. But then the circuit kept its course and the film landed big wins from the WGA and ACE. It's a hugely respected piece of work that will get its share of votes, no question. But as these things go this year, it feels like it's on the second rung of power plays.
“Dallas Buyers Club” (Robbie Brenner and Rachel Winter, Producers)
If “Captain Phillips” showed unexpected weakness when the nominations were announced, “Dallas Buyers Club” showed unexpected strength. A makeup nomination is one thing (it was in the mix, obviously, given the bake-off list), but picking up a film editing nod was something no one saw coming. As a result, it has six nominations total and looks to win half of them. Best Picture is obviously a pipe dream, but the film is very fine send-off for Focus Features as we've known it, fully in that prestige factory's wheelhouse. Seriously, congrats to all involved. (Check out our interview with Brenner and Winter here.)
“Gravity” (Alfonso Cuarón and David Heyman, Producers)
We at HitFix are placing our bet on Alfonso Cuarón's landmark emotional study “Gravity” for the Academy's top honor, largely because we haven't picked anything else all season, but also because the logic is there to back it up. It tied for the PGA, won the DGA, is clearly a bellow-the-line beast with lots of support there and, like “American Hustle,” will probably get lots of top-of-ballot support to help it through any additional rounds in balloting. If it happens, fantastic. If it doesn't, we won't cry. No one will ever forget it, no matter how much those with a weird bone to pick with it would wish otherwise. (Check out our interview with Cuarón here and with Heyman here.)
“Her” (Megan Ellison, Spike Jonze and Vincent Landay, Producers)
Spike Jonze's “Her” was obviously a huge critical success, winning prize after prize (well, those not gobbled up by “12 Years a Slave”) throughout the precursor circuit and serving as a rallying cause in the Oscar race. It made it to the Best Picture ranks, making Megan Ellison a double-dipping nominee this year (and Jonze a triple-dipper with original screenplay and song notices). But while it obviously has plenty of passion (which got it here), it seems like it could be the film with the least amount of #1 votes when the first round of voting is finished. So it's obviously not going to win, but the question is, what film(s) will be at #2 on all those ballot? Hmmm…
“Nebraska” (Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa, Producers)
“Nebraska” is a film very well-liked by the Academy, so don't sleep on its chances elsewhere. It was a “little engine that could” all year long, beginning its long journey at the Cannes Film Festival in May and keeping the pump primed through Telluride and New York before a mid-November release that drew raves. It landed six nominations and will certainly get some votes here, but a Best Picture win obviously feels like a tall order. Maybe it'll have better luck at the Independent Spirit Awards, but again, don't sleep on it in other categories. It could be a real shocker in Best Supporting Actress or Best Original Screenplay.
“Philomena” (Gabrielle Tana, Steve Coogan and Tracey Seaward, Producers)
The film few predicted for a Best Picture nomination, even though we were all aware it had a passionate fan base, was Stephen Frears' “Philomena.” The film slid on through in the final analysis, and by some logic, may even have been one of five nominees under the former paradigm. It will get votes, probably quite a few, but the Oscar is out of its grasp here. Moreover, the film kept Harvey Weinstein from sitting out the Best Picture race for the first time in seven years.
“12 Years a Slave” (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen and Anthony Katagas, Producers)
The question is in the air: can “12 Years a Slave” pull it off? To be honest, there have been a couple of steps along the way where the Oscar commentariat didn't expect it to pull through. The Golden Globe win was one. The BAFTA prize was another (though we saw that coming around these parts). But both of those wins felt curiously like afterthoughts, no? At the end of long nights that didn't bring too many other wins, if, in some cases, ANY. That could easily be the way things go down on Sunday, too, but come what may, the film doesn't need an Oscar to stand out for what it is: an engrossing achievement from one of the finest filmmakers working today. (Check out our interview with McQueen here.)
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joey McFarland and Emma Tillinger, Producers)
Like “American Hustle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” hit the ground running at the last possible moment and that paid dividends. The film weathered the storm of accusation as some decided to take it to task for reveling in the debauchery it presented, but we all know that wasn't the case. The filmmakers defended it appropriately and moved forth, but it stands as a powerful document of our time regardless. It's also a love it or hate it kind of thing, meaning it's dead in the water with a preferential ballot. But getting here was the prize, really, making Paramount Pictures a double dipper with major studios like Warner Bros. and Sony this season. (Check out our interview with DiCaprio here and Scorsese here.)
Will win: “Gravity”
Could win: “12 Years a Slave”
Should win: “Gravity”
Should have been here: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
It's a real bummer that a jewel like the Coens' “Inside Llewyn Davis” got the Academy shaft this year, but c'est la vie. If that couldn't cut it, surely such brilliant efforts otherwise as “Mud” and “All is Lost,” etc., had no chance. At the end of the night, we're banking on “Gravity,” but that brings with it no confidence, mind. This will, refreshingly, be a bit of a nail-biter until the final envelope is opened.
What do you think deserves to win Best Picture this year? Vote in our poll below.
What should have been here instead? Have your say in the comments section.
Yes, “Gravity” will be always remembered and be cherished for a long long time whether it wins or not. If anyone just writes it off as a technical movie or VFX movie, that’s their loss.
I still think BP will probably go to “12 Years A Slave” but hopefully Cuaron gets BD.
Will win: “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: “Gravity”
Should win: “Nebraska”
Should have been here: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
To snub Inside Llewyn Davis even with 10 nom possibilities is a grave error.
When all these 9 movies have faded away, ILD will bloom and blossom and morph into one of the best films of recent years.
It indeed was the best film of 2013.
totally agree
Why does the fact that someone doesn’t much like Gravity mean we have “a weird bone to pick with it?” I appreciated its technical achievements, and it was quite beautiful to look at. But I found the story lacking and was a bit bored even though it’s only 90 minutes. I’m a huge Cuaron fan and therefore will be happy when he wins the directing Oscar–his previous films are wonderful and I appreciate the work he did on the film. But for all it’s technical wizardry I don’t find the film substantial enough to be worthy of Best Picture, especially compared to something like 12 Years a Slave. Is that a weird bone to pick? (Although the Academy has certainly picked insubstantial movies many times….)
Yeah, I mean. When I saw Gravity the 1st time, I was wowed. I saw it in the theater a second time and I admired it. I then saw it at home and while I still obviously think it’s a very good movie, I waasn’t as wowed. My fascinating/excitement dissipated a lot. That’s not to say that I don’t think it deserves major wins or that I know suddenly don’t like it. But for me, I realized that it doesn’t have that staying power that so many “greats”, in my mind, have. There are a few other films this year that I’ve seen that improve upon viewings and I find more to chew on. So, I am not on who “has a weird bone to pick”. Not at all. I just think that there are other movies, for me, that mean more to me this year. Simple as that.
I totally agree with you. I liked Gravity and thought it was a GOOD film, but when the credits started rolling, the first thought to come to mind was, “that was it?” When I saw 12 Years a Slave, I knew it was great while I was watching it. I don’t have “a weird bone to pick” with Gravity – it’s a good movie. I just think 12 Years a Slave is a better one.
Right there with you, I have no problem with Gravity. It was one of the best experiences I had at the theater all year. Great movie, great technological achievement/cinematography/directing/etc. And I thought Bullock was fine, I thought Clooney was Clooney but I think it’s a perfectly valid opinion that the story/script aren’t there in the ways that other elements of the film are.
I think that Gravity should win Cinematography over 12 Years a Slave, but it doesn’t mean I think any less of 12 Years a Slave. I have no “weird pone to pick” with Gravity, I just wouldn’t even include it in a field of five nominees. But I also think that speaks more to the quality of the year than my problems with Gravity.
Will win: Gravity
Could win: 12 Years A Slave
Should win: Gravity
Should have been here: Blue Jasmine
I’m just glad we finally have a Best Picture race where we’re going to have no idea. Especially if Captain Phillips wins editing.
The only things that might kill the suspense a little is if McQueen or Russell win director or either of their films surprise and win editing.
I’m not sure what I’m dreading more: The lame “she’s too successful at too young an age so now I don’t like her” Jennifer Lawrence backlash if she wins or the “The Academy is racist!” outrage if 12 Years a Slave doesn’t win Picture and loses Supporting Actress or Screenplay as well.
Lawrence winning a consecutive Oscar will be counterproductive. There’s nothing inherently wrong with her having two statuettes. But back to back before the age of 25 will instantaneously ruin any goodwill she had with the public and the industry. That’s how this shit works when you’re earning a coveted career award at the start of your career no questions asked.
“Ruin any goodwill she had with the public and the industry”?
For winning an award where she has no control over the outcome and that she doesn’t even seem to want to win?
I don’t get the mentality some people have that once anyone or anything achieves too much success, you have to create a backlash.
Can someone explain to me why would JLaw’s consecutive win be worse than Lupita’s win for very first movie role ever? At least JLaw proved her win was not a fluke while we don’t know if Lupita can be effective in any role but abused damsel in distress.
Moreover, JLaw has 2 more THG movies and 2 more X Men movies to keep her boxoffice streak hot. By the time they finish, any grudge over her second win (if she wins) would be forgotten.
OTOH, winning for very first role puts a huge pressure. I don’t think that’s a desirable scenario for any actress (though Lupita’s relentless campaigning shows she wants to win and settling for a nom is not an option). There’s no other way but down from there. So, yeah, I think Lupita’s career would suffer from the win while JLaw one wouldn’t since she has at least boxoffice security in next 3 years.
THIS IS NOT A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD PEOPLE…we’re not awarding careers, we’re awarding performances. jennifer lawrence’s performance in AH was child’s play compared to lupita’s.
@Drewriddy both were child’s play compared to ScarJo in Her who wasn’t even nominated, and Sally Hawkins.
I love when people display their opinions as indisputable facts. It makes them look so intelligent.
I am one of those people who thinks American Hustle will pull through and take home Best Picture on Sunday night, although I do hope I am wrong and it goes to 12 Years a Slave or Gravity.
Will win: Gravity
Could win: American Hustle
Should win: 12 Years a Slave
Should have been here: Inside Llewyn Davis
::sigh::
Will win: “American Hustle”
Could win: “Gravity”
Should win: “American Hustle”
Should have been here: “Mud” and “Before Midnight”
Will win: 12 Years a Slave
Could win: Gravity
Should win: 12 Years a Slave
Should have been here: Lore
Should have been here and actually had a snowball’s chance of being nominated: Inside Llewyn Davis
I love AMERICAN HUSTLE, and frankly wish it would win — I don’t think it will but I do think it could very well be the deciding factor in the race:
When it comes to the run-off rounds: I imagine 12 YEARS being ranked higher in the #2 and #3 ballots that have NEBRASKA, PHILOMENA and DALLAS BUYERS CLUB in the #1 slot. Lovers of WOLF, CAPTAIN PHILLIPS and HER might have GRAVITY higher in the #2 and #3
So it may ultimately come down to what the #2 and #3 votes for are for AMERICAN HUSTLE — which could go either way.
I think 12 YEARS will probably take it but by a hair. A very very fine hair…
WILL WIN: 12 YEARS
COULD WIN: GRAVITY
MY PERSONAL FAVORITES: HER and AMERICAN HUSTLE
SHOULD HAVE BEEB HERE: BEFORE MIDNIGHT.
Before Midnight was truly robbed this season outside of Screenplay. To think this would have been the first nomination in this category for the trilogy. Sigh.
I haven’t seen Inside Llewyn Davis, so I can’t attest to its quality, but its underperforming with the category was a little surprising for me. The reviews were excellent, the Coen Brothers were given so much praise, the screenplay looked like a lock…and then, none of those happened. Just goes to show how quickly a movie can run out of steam in the Oscar race.
I think 12 Years a Slave is taking Best Picture.
I don’t have a horse in the race this year (well, “Her,” but that has no shot at winning), and I don’t even have a particularly strong preference between the three frontrunners. I’m only bringing this up to clarify that my next statement is not something said out of personal bias. But here’s the truth:
If “American Hustle” does pull off an upset in Best Picture, the internet will explode with hatred. It’s going to be “Crash” all over again, except this may be even worse because “Crash” only toppled one beloved frontrunner; “American Hustle” would be toppling two. Again, I’m not saying this as an insult to the film or anything like that. I’m just predicting that if “American Hustle” wins, people are automatically going to jump to calling it one of the worst Best Picture winners ever, and it’s going to be “Crash”/”Shakespeare in Love” all over again.
Shakespeare in Love is one of my favorite best Picture winners of all-time.
Poor SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE! I think it gets a bum rap – as far as comedies go, you’d be hard pressed to find one of the last 25 years better written, acted and directed, but history really sides with ‘lofty’ Oscar winners–
For that reason – I actually think GRAVITY might not fare well either in the annuals of Oscar history if it wins Best Picture – since many seem to overlook the nuanced craft of the film and see it instead as an effects bonanza.
I think if AVATAR had won over HURT LOCKER there are probably many who would think it one of the worst Best Picture choices ever as well.
The public (and Oscar Watchers) are finicky!
Will win: 12 Years a Slave
Could win: Gravity
Should win: The Wolf of Wall Street
Should have been here: Spring Breakers, Frances Ha, Before Midnight, Short Term 12, Enough Said over Philomena, American Hustle, Dallas Buyers Club, Captain Phillips and Nebraska.
I didn’t like American Hustle all that much and don’t understand the love it is getting. The hairstyles were entertaining, and some of the song choices were fun, but a movie needs more.
So yeah, as long as it doesn’t win I will be happy.
Though my pick is “Gravity”.