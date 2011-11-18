Oscarweb Round-up: THR and sexism

So The Hollywood Reporter held its directors round table and didn’t invite any women. Then the outlet’s editor Stephen Galloway was condescending toward the profile of female-directed films this year, asking the filmmakers to “name a female director who made a major film this year.” This made Melissa Silverstein hit the roof, and I think she speaks truth. “‘The Whistleblower’ was a major movie that actually made the UN stand up and look at how peacekeepers are acting around the world,’ she says. ‘Circumstance’ was a major movie that brought us into Iranian culture from the perspective of two teenage girls. ‘Pariah’ is a major film about an African American girls dealing with sexuality…It matters that the Hollywood Reporter doesn’t think a woman made a major movie this year.” [Women and Hollywood]
Ricky Gervais says his third stint of hosting the Golden Globes is “definitely [his] final time.” [RickyGervais.com]
Marlowe Stern profiles “Tyrannosaur” and “The Iron Lady” star Olivia Colman. [Daily Beast]
Greg Ellwood reports from the Los Angeles premiere of “The Descendants.” [Awards Campaign]
Ryan Adams points to a boat load of tracks from John Williams’s original “War Horse” score. [Awards Daily]
Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” will sneak a month in advance on more than 800 screens. [The Uncool]
Steve Pond on the Oscar doc race and the looming short list announcement. [The Odds]
Move over Billy and Ricky, the National Board of Review has tapped “Today”‘s Natalie Morales to host its gala this year. [Deadline]
David Poland talks to “Happy Feet Two” director George Miller. [Hot Blog]
And if you haven’t seen it yet, you must watch Drew McWeeny’s kid interview Kermit and Miss Piggy about “The Muppets.” [Motion/Captured]
Its not a boatload of tracks. Its the entire score that has leaked weeks before the release of the album. But now that its on youtube, its fine I guess. Youtube is public.
Well then…
I just wanted to point out that it wasn’t tracks released by the studio to whet appetite.
Superb score, btw.
Did you really just incorrectly use “its” four times within the span of a couple sentences?
Is this the SAT test?
Surely the Lynne Ramsay-directed “We Need To Talk About Kevin” is a major film — unless they’re using that term only to describe major commercial productions. Shame on them, either way.
Did any of the directors in that round table make a film that could be considered a major commercial production? Maybe Bennett Miller.
I was just gonna type Lynne Ramsay.
So wait.. She’s mad at the THR reporter for making a clumsy and poorly researched statement, but she’s not mad at Steve McQueen for completely hijacking the topic (why so few female directors?) to make it about himself (why so few black directors?).
Either way, such a completely ridiculous overreaction by someone who judging by what she says doesn’t even have a clear grasp of the purpose of those roundtable chats.
It’s not an overreaction. It’s a perfectly reasoned assessment of a question that stems from ignorance rooted in media perception of “major.”
First of all, who the heck is this dude moderating the THR roundtable? His intention in asking that question may have been sincere but to dismiss any and ALL films (who are you to define what is “major”?? Again, who is this guy?!) made by a woman this year is ludicrous! Lynne Ramsey has earned more critical acclaim for her film than Steve McQueen’s ‘Shame’ (which is not to dismiss the significance of his film in any way, shape, or form) and has been screened at every major film festival… so moderator dude, please stfu since you clearly have no idea what you are talking about. And shame on the other directors for not throwing in their 2 cents. Also, Steve McQueen made that conversation entirely too uncomfortable. Yes, he’s the only black man sitting in the room but his argument is a little silly. He claims there is a lack of black/latino leads in films yet he has only cast a white male (amongst other white actors in major roles) in the lead of both his films (which to be perfectly honestly is fine because had he not, we might not have had the year of Fassy and that would have been an atrocity! But on a more serious note, Bobby Sands was a white Irishman, so that make sense but ‘Shame’ could have easily been made with a black lead).
Someone claimed Kris was overreacting to the incident on Twitter and I completely disagree. I watched the clip earlier this week and cannot believe it’s gotten so little coverage.
Several points worth mentioning:
The clip is even worse than the transcription, with Steve McQueen responding to the question about why there are no female directors there with a pointed, “Well you did the inviting.” I’m shocked the moment wasn’t completely edited out of the footage.
Isn’t Mike Mills married to Miranda July? You’d think even if this idiotic moderator is willfully ignorant about female filmmakers, he’d be diplomatic enough to not imply July’s film’s somehow unworthy of consideration.
Of the gathered filmmakers, perhaps only Alexander Payne and Bennett Miller can make claims to directing so-called major films this year. The entire argument is specious.
Overall I’m just extremely disappointed by the moderator’s conduct and I think it’s very telling that the full length video of the roundtable is not available as it has been in year’s past.
Hear, hear!
Lynne Ramsey is mentioned in the original interview, as were Andrea Arnold and Miranda July. Other contenders: The Iron Lady director, Madonna…