Oscarweb Round-up: THR and sexism

#The Muppets #George Miller #Ricky Gervais #Golden Globes
11.18.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

So The Hollywood Reporter held its directors round table and didn’t invite any women. Then the outlet’s editor Stephen Galloway was condescending toward the profile of female-directed films this year, asking the filmmakers to “name a female director who made a major film this year.” This made Melissa Silverstein hit the roof, and I think she speaks truth. “‘The Whistleblower’ was a major movie that actually made the UN stand up and look at how peacekeepers are acting around the world,’ she says. ‘Circumstance’ was a major movie that brought us into Iranian culture from the perspective of two teenage girls. ‘Pariah’ is a major film about an African American girls dealing with sexuality…It matters that the Hollywood Reporter doesn’t think a woman made a major movie this year.” [Women and Hollywood]

Ricky Gervais says his third stint of hosting the Golden Globes is “definitely [his] final time.” [RickyGervais.com]

Marlowe Stern profiles “Tyrannosaur” and “The Iron Lady” star Olivia Colman. [Daily Beast]

Greg Ellwood reports from the Los Angeles premiere of “The Descendants.” [Awards Campaign]

Ryan Adams points to a boat load of tracks from John Williams’s original “War Horse” score. [Awards Daily]

Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” will sneak a month in advance on more than 800 screens. [The Uncool]

Steve Pond on the Oscar doc race and the looming short list announcement. [The Odds]

Move over Billy and Ricky, the National Board of Review has tapped “Today”‘s Natalie Morales to host its gala this year. [Deadline]

David Poland talks to “Happy Feet Two” director George Miller. [Hot Blog]

And if you haven’t seen it yet, you must watch Drew McWeeny’s kid interview Kermit and Miss Piggy about “The Muppets.” [Motion/Captured]

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#George Miller#Ricky Gervais#Golden Globes
TAGSACADEMY AWARDScircumstanceGEORGE MILLERGOLDEN GLOBESHAPPY FEET TWOIn ContentionJOHN WILLIAMSNational Board of ReviewPARIAHRicky GervaisTHE DESCENDANTSthe muppetsThe WhistleblowerWAR HORSEWE BOUGHT A ZOO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP