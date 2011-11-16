Watch: Toshi and Kermit and Miss Piggy in the first-ever Film Nerd 2.0 interview

The overwhelming response you all had to the recent special “Star Wars” series we did as part of Film Nerd 2.0 has been beyond anything I could have hoped for, and I am genuinely thankful for each and every response. Today, though, I think I’ve got something even better for you.
For the last couple of years, Toshi’s been coming with me to occasional press days because of timing and logistics, and each time, he’s been intrigued by the entire process. He’s told me several times now that he wants to grow up to do the same thing that I do, and while I think that’s a big choice for a six-year-old to make, I am in a unique position to occasionally put together opportunities that are very special.
For example, with “The Muppets” coming out this month, I had a pretty good idea that we’d be speaking with some of the classic characters as part of the press day, and sure enough, when the invite came in, I saw that one of the interviews was a double-header with Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy.
There are few human superstars who have the sort of pure star power that the Muppets possess, and all day long at the Beverly Hilton, I saw examples of people being emotionally overwhelmed by sitting face to face with them. Yes, I know that they aren’t “real,” but they’re real in the sense that audiences have had an ongoing emotional relationship with them for 40 years at this point. I knew it was going to be amazing to meet them, but since I interviewed Elmo at this year’s Sundance, I had an idea that it might be even more magical if I put Toshi in that chair and let him ask the questions.
I told him that he needed to write his questions down, and that he needed to practice reading them in front of the mirror to get comfortable. He took the assignment seriously, too, and he came up with seven questions to ask them. I told him to be prepared to only ask three or four depending on time, and he made sure that he had his favorite ones up front so he’d get them in before time ran out.
The morning began with me interviewing Kirsten Dunst for “Melancholia,” and then we caught the elevator up to the floor that Disney had taken over for the day. Our first chat was with Amy Adams, and the boys were both speechless, since they’re big fans of “Enchanted” and “Night At The Museum 2” as well as “The Muppets” now, and they really enjoyed meeting her.
In the next room, though, it was finally time for the big event, and I made sure Toshi knew before-hand that if he didn’t feel comfortable doing it, i would step in. He told me that he was ready, though, and when we walked into the room, we saw Muppet performers Steve Whitmire and Eric Jacobson seated on the floor, in front of director’s chairs. Allen insisted on being in my arms, and I could tell he was trying to make sense of what he was seeing. Toshi rolled with it, though, saying hello to both of them as one of the crew guys lifted him into the interviewer’s chair. They got a quick sound level and then…
… well, as I had hoped, it was magic. There’s nothing like watching the Muppets talk to kids. When you look at the old “Sesame Street” episodes, kids simply buy into the reality of these characters when they’re talking to them, and Toshi managed to swallow his very visible nervousness and ask them a few very good questions. That applause you hear at the very end of the piece is, to say the least, uncommon in those rooms, and it was so sweet to see the way the junket crew went out of their way to make him comfortable and to let him know he’d done a good job.
As soon as we stepped into the hall and the door closed behind us, Allen let out a loud and plaintive, “Daddy, THEY AREN’T REAL!” I explained that the guys he saw were just helping The Muppets, and he thought about it for a moment, then nodded. “Okay. Good.” That’s all the explanation he needed to accept the evidence of his eyes. After all, even though I was in the room and saw Whitmire and Jacobson at work, when I watch this video, it is very clear that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are alive and well.
One of the last things we did before we left the Beverly Hilton was take a picture with Kermit and Piggy, and I hope the boys treasure it as much I’m sure I will in the future. It really was a dream of a day.
My thanks to Disney for working with us to make this happen, and to Whitmire and Jacobson for going above and beyond. It was a wonderful afternoon.
Now I’m just worried about Toshi taking my job.
“The Muppets” opens everywhere on November 23.
Drew, you *must* stop making me cry! Oh, how I love the Muppets. Thank you for sharing them with your sons; thank you for sharing this with us. Thank you, thank you, thank you…*sniffle* :)
Between this video and the touching review I’ve been almost crying every time I’ve come to HitFix this weekend!
Wow that’s an incredible story you guys will share forever. That’s so cool.
Drew…..I’ve been reading your reviews/columns since your days over at the ‘old home’, and you have become one of my favorite writers on the topic of film. You’ve outdone yourself with the Film Nerd 2.0 series. You approach cinema with your children from the right perspective, and that’s refreshing. This though……let’s just say you are good daddy.
Best! Junket! Interview! Clip! Ever! :-)!!!
That is the cutest damn thing I think I have ever seen in my life…Toshi did a great job, and now I’m jealous of him! I wish I could have interviewed Kermit when I was his age! What amazes me is how well Whitmire and Jacobson have these characters down even improvising on the fly; you expect Kermit to be Kermit in the movies, but in person? That’s crazy! I saw the movie a few nights ago at a pre-screening and loved it, I can’t wait for the whole world to fall in love with this movie!
Awesome, this is what the muppets are all about.
LMAO, that was totally awesome, great job Toshi.
“Would you like to me a muppet, Toshi?”
Seriously, how many of us would have KILLED to be asked that as children?
Anyway, Toshi’s gonna take all of our jobs…
-Daniel
I would have snatched fozzi’s hat off his head so fast that some poor puppeteer might have been left with a broken finger
The Film Nerd 2.0 articles are, without a doubt, the best pieces in the film “blogosphere.” There’s nothing quite like a child’s perspective and thank you for capturing it so elegantly. I knew there was a good reason you were my favorite writer on AICN. Keep it up, dude!
Wow… That was pretty much the best thing ever.
I think my head just exploded.
This is even better than your interview with Elmo!
I applaud you for using your job as a tool to be one of the best fathers ever.
As soon as I read what this was about, I wondered how Toshi will react to maybe seeing the puppeteers. He pretty much reacted like I did in such situations, when I was his age. First being shocked, but then not caring anymore. :D
You’re such a cool dad Drew :)
That was awesome!! Toshi did a wonderful job!!!
I hope your plan for today is to go out and get multiple frames for that photo — what an incredible family picture! One to cherish.
What a special experience…and your sons questions were terrific. Best interview on the Web today, without a doubt.
I love the way Toshi laughs during his questions, especially right at the outside when he is addressing Kermit for the first time and right at the end when asks “what does manumanah mean?” Freaking adorable! You grownups need to step up your game!
^outset, not outside. Sheesh, I need more coffee.
Who doesn’t love the Muppets???
That was awesome. My wife works for Sesame Street and Eric Jacobson once called the house as Grover to talk to my son. His head nearly exploded.
That was Wonderful! And it SO Brings me back to my childhood where I wished I could have interviewed or met at Muppets myself. It was amazing to see your son ask his questions and they were very good questions too! :D Looking forward to the review of the film, and I am hoping you include a small review from your son in it as well :D
So … does Toshi now get a cut of your next paycheck?
Just noticed that aintitcool reposted this video, and reading the talkbacks reminded me why this site is so much better. Its just a better community of people.
And to think all these years I’ve thought you named him Toshi to reference the older spelling of Tosche Station in A New Hope! Now I get it…Toshiro Mifune.
There are no words for the amount of “awesome” in that clip. X-) Do you want to adopt a 40 year old film geek from Madison, WI? I don’t know if I could come up with questions that are that thought out, but I’d do my best!
Totally awesome job Toshi.
Lucky kid.
Absolutely adorable.Film Nerd 2.0 just keeps getting better, and better. P.S.- Toshi Rocks!
I am weeping uncontrollably. With joy, Kermit, with joy.
Piggy and Kermit were very funny here.
Fantastic. Thank you very much.
OMG. That might be the best movie star interview ever. Late night talk show people — eat your heart out.