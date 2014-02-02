Patrick Stewart Demands Wil Wheaton Fetch His Foot Cushion During Super Bowl XLVIII

02.02.14

After declaring himself for the Seahawks on Twitter earlier this week, Patrick Stewart posted his victory push-up when it became clear his team was dominating Super Bowl XLVIII. But because it’s the Internet, it couldn’t end there. Wil Wheaton – or Wesley Crusher of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ got in on the act, and the results were the most enjoyable bit of banter of the evening!

