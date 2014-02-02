Patrick Stewart Demands Wil Wheaton Fetch His Foot Cushion During Super Bowl XLVIII

After declaring himself for the Seahawks on Twitter earlier this week, Patrick Stewart posted his victory push-up when it became clear his team was dominating Super Bowl XLVIII. But because it’s the Internet, it couldn’t end there. Wil Wheaton – or Wesley Crusher of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ got in on the act, and the results were the most enjoyable bit of banter of the evening!

@wilw fetch me my foot cushion! – Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 3, 2014

@SirPatStew right away, sir, just as soon as I reroute power from the starboard nacelle to the navigational deflector, sir. – Wil Wheaton (@wilw) February 3, 2014

