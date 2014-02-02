Patrick Stewart Demands Wil Wheaton Fetch His Foot Cushion During Super Bowl XLVIII

After declaring himself for the Seahawks on Twitter earlier this week, Patrick Stewart posted his victory push-up when it became clear his team was dominating Super Bowl XLVIII. But because it’s the Internet, it couldn’t end there. Wil Wheaton – or Wesley Crusher of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ got in on the act, and the results were the most enjoyable bit of banter of the evening!
– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
@wilw you’re damn right
– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
@wilw fetch me my foot cushion!
– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
@wilw short ribs. bourbon. stat.
– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
@SirPatStew right away, sir, just as soon as I reroute power from the starboard nacelle to the navigational deflector, sir.
– Wil Wheaton (@wilw) February 3, 2014
You missed this one, which follows Wil’s last comment:
[twitter.com]
“@wilw ummmm…right. Ok. What you said.”