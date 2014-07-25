Patrick Wilson and two other cast members exit ‘Ant-Man’ on the eve of Comic Con panel

With Marvel's highly-anticipated Comic Con panel taking place tomorrow, there's been another big shake-up in their troubled 2015 film “Ant-Man.”

A trio of the film's stars — Patrick Wilson (“Watchmen”), Matt Gerald (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) and Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) — have reportedly dropped out of the film. Initial director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”) was recently replaced by Peyton Reed (“Bring It On”). 

Wright exited the project due to creative differences with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and there's some talk that the three actors left on the same grounds.

Marvel, however, is denying it, instead saying that Wilson is facing scheduling conflicts and that Gerald and Weisman's relatively minor characters have been written out of the latest drafts by writer Adam McKay.

Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena and Evangeline Lilly are still on board. 

We'll likely find out more tomorrow at Comic Con, where Marvel is also expected to announce Joaquin Phoenix as “Doctor Strange,” and perhaps reveal more future plans. 

“Ant-Man” is scheduled to hit theaters July 17, 2015.

