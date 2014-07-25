Joaquin Phoenix reportedly being courted for Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’

#Joaquin Phoenix #Doctor Strange #Marvel
07.25.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

AP Photo/Marvel

Well, maybe Benedict Cumberbatch really is just in Comic-Con for “The Penguins of Madagascar” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” Though the “Star Trek Into Darkness” star had been strongly rumored for the role of Doctor Strange in Marvel's upcoming film (which will be directed by Scott Derrickson), The Wrap is reporting that Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to take the part.

If it pans out (and assuming it's not just smoke and mirrors, which it could be), this would be a real coup for Marvel. Phoenix has more cachet than just about every other actor tapped for major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, save for maybe Robert Downey Jr. Naturally it's all speculation now, but where there's smoke, there's surely fire and this news coming on the eve of Marvel's big Hall H presentation at Comic-Con signals that the breaking news hounds may have stolen the comic company's thunder ahead of time.

The Wrap report indicates that Phoenix is not likely looking for a multi-picture contract, but given his reported interest in starring as Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (a role that eventually went to “Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg), it does seem clear he has an interest in starring in a comic book property.

Phoenix is a three-time Oscar nominee, previously recognized by the Academy for his work in “Gladiator,” “Walk the Line” and “The Master.” He'll be seen later this year in Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” a role that could bring him into four-timer territory, and he's also set to star in Woody Allen's currently untitled latest.

We'll find out tomorrow what truth there is to this, but for now, sound off with your thoughts on Phoenix as a potential Doctor Strange in the comments section below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix#Doctor Strange#Marvel
TAGSCOMIC-CON 2014comiccondoctor strangeIn Contentionjoaquin phoenixMarvel

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP