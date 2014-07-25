Joaquin Phoenix reportedly being courted for Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’

Well, maybe Benedict Cumberbatch really is just in Comic-Con for “The Penguins of Madagascar” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” Though the “Star Trek Into Darkness” star had been strongly rumored for the role of Doctor Strange in Marvel's upcoming film (which will be directed by Scott Derrickson), The Wrap is reporting that Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to take the part.
If it pans out (and assuming it's not just smoke and mirrors, which it could be), this would be a real coup for Marvel. Phoenix has more cachet than just about every other actor tapped for major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, save for maybe Robert Downey Jr. Naturally it's all speculation now, but where there's smoke, there's surely fire and this news coming on the eve of Marvel's big Hall H presentation at Comic-Con signals that the breaking news hounds may have stolen the comic company's thunder ahead of time.
The Wrap report indicates that Phoenix is not likely looking for a multi-picture contract, but given his reported interest in starring as Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (a role that eventually went to “Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg), it does seem clear he has an interest in starring in a comic book property.
Phoenix is a three-time Oscar nominee, previously recognized by the Academy for his work in “Gladiator,” “Walk the Line” and “The Master.” He'll be seen later this year in Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” a role that could bring him into four-timer territory, and he's also set to star in Woody Allen's currently untitled latest.
We'll find out tomorrow what truth there is to this, but for now, sound off with your thoughts on Phoenix as a potential Doctor Strange in the comments section below.
that would be very cool
hope Marvel knows what they are doing maybe tapping Joquin as doctor strange when they could pick some one like. benndict or bradley cooper off of playing rocket racoon. could see joquin more as baron mordo. not doctor strange . but marvel has a history of picking the right actors for their movies hope they are following that going after phoenix if the rumors are true.
I think physical and vocal characteristics would make Cumberbatch a better choice.
Oh God no not this reject, he’s horrible, still can’t believe he got Johnny cash and pissed with that. Don’t let him screw up a great character like Dr. Strange
Please please please please no
“Cache” and “cachet” are not the same word. Cachet is the one that means prestige. Cache is a hidden stash.
Indeed, a blind spot for me at times. Thanks.
Really curious to see how Joaquin would fit into this superhero world, off-the-screen more so than on it ’cause anyone who’s seen his films knows he always brings it regardless of the role. He’s a proper chameleon in every sense. Was more intrigued at the thought of him playing Lex Luthor than this but generally get more excited for villain castings than hero castings anyway.
Would be interesting to see how he handles the press duties that come with being a part of such a big franchise since he’s always been kinda reluctant to do it, at least from what I gauge. I know he’s done it way back in the past before he took a little break and he did the press rounds for Her but this would be a different animal.
Don’t get me wrong. The films are what matter at the end of the day and I’ve no doubt he’d make a great Stephen Strange as he would for almost anything. At the same time, can’t help but be a interested at the way he handles everything off camera ’cause he’s just such a unique character and an even more singular artist.