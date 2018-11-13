HBO

Pedro Pascal only lasted one (eventful) season on Game of Thrones before his character, Oberyn “The Red Viper” Martell, had his skull smushed in by The Mountain. Hopefully the actor sticks around The Mandalorian a bit longer.

The Narcos star has been tapped to star in Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series. Written by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian “is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” according to Variety. Pascal is expected to play the gunfighter. (With all due respect to Alden Ehrenreich, who was not the problem with Solo: A Star Wars Story, can we go back in time and let Pascal be Han Solo?)

Since his scene-stealing performance on Thrones (read our oral history of his fatal fight scene), Pascal has appeared in The Great Wall and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and he’s also in Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

The Mandalorian is expected to debut in 2019, with a series centered around Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor soon after.

(Via Variety)