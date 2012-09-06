Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rachel McAdams team for ‘A Most Wanted Man’

#Rachel McAdams
09.06.12 6 years ago

Philip Seymour Hoffman will have some company in the upcoming spy thriller “A Most Wanted Man.” 

Rachel McAdams, Willem Dafoe and Robin Wright are joining the film, based on the novel by John le Carré. Demarest Films announced today that they will co-finance and co-produce the adaptation.

“Wanted” is set in Hamburg, Germany’s Islamic community, where a mysterious, badly scarred half-Russian man gains the sympathy of a British banker and a young female lawyer as he tries to recover his father’s misplaced fortune. However, a top-level German spy (Hoffman) starts to question the man’s motives.

Anton Corbijn (“The American,” “Control”) is directing from a script by Andrew Bovell (“Edge of Darkness”). 

“‘A Most Wanted Man’ is the perfect addition to Demarest”s slate of smart, commercially viable projects,”  Demarest”s Sam Englebardt said in a release. “Andrew Bovell did a magnificent job adapting one of Le Carré”s most compelling and relevant novels. Anton Corbijn is at the top of his game and the cast is stellar. We feel fortunate to be a part of this terrific film.”

Le Carré’s novels have recently been the basis for such acclaimed films as “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “The Constant Gardener.”

Hoffman will soon be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” and is set to appear in the next “Hunger Games” film, “Catching Fire.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rachel McAdams
TAGSa most wanted manANTON CORBIJNPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANRACHEL MCADAMS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP