Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rachel McAdams team for ‘A Most Wanted Man’

Philip Seymour Hoffman will have some company in the upcoming spy thriller “A Most Wanted Man.”

Rachel McAdams, Willem Dafoe and Robin Wright are joining the film, based on the novel by John le Carré. Demarest Films announced today that they will co-finance and co-produce the adaptation.

“Wanted” is set in Hamburg, Germany’s Islamic community, where a mysterious, badly scarred half-Russian man gains the sympathy of a British banker and a young female lawyer as he tries to recover his father’s misplaced fortune. However, a top-level German spy (Hoffman) starts to question the man’s motives.

Anton Corbijn (“The American,” “Control”) is directing from a script by Andrew Bovell (“Edge of Darkness”).

“‘A Most Wanted Man’ is the perfect addition to Demarest”s slate of smart, commercially viable projects,” Demarest”s Sam Englebardt said in a release. “Andrew Bovell did a magnificent job adapting one of Le Carré”s most compelling and relevant novels. Anton Corbijn is at the top of his game and the cast is stellar. We feel fortunate to be a part of this terrific film.”

Le Carré’s novels have recently been the basis for such acclaimed films as “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “The Constant Gardener.”

Hoffman will soon be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” and is set to appear in the next “Hunger Games” film, “Catching Fire.”