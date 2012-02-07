Philip Seymour Hoffman in talks to star in John le Carré’s ‘A Most Wanted Man’

Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman (“Capote”) is going the spy route.

The actor is in final talks to star in the contemporary thriller “A Most Wanted Man,” for director Anton Corbijn (“The American,” “Control”).

Andrew Bovell (“Edge of Darkness”) adapted from the best-seller by “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” novelist John le Carré.

The story takes place in Hamburg, Germany’s Islamic community, where an enigmatic man suddenly appears hoping to recover his late Russian father”s ill-gotten fortune. In typical Le Carre fashion, things get complex when a private British banker and a young female lawyer get wrapped up in the man’s struggle, while unknowingly being watched by a covert German spy (Hoffman).

“‘A Most Wanted Man’ is another masterpiece tale of intrigue and mystery from le Carré,” FilmNation’s Glen Basner said in a statement, and given Anton”s previous successes we are confident that this movie will become the next highly-anticipated thriller.”

“We are completely thrilled at the prospect of Philip Seymour Hoffman playing Bachmann in Andrew Bovell’s brilliant adaptation of this very modern thriller by John le Carré,” added Producer Gail Egan. “We will start shooting in Hamburg in September and are delighted to be working with Anton Corbijn on this film. His unique vision for le Carré’s complex and stylish story is very contemporary, very real, very human.”

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

Hoffman was recently seen in supporting roles in “The Ides of March” and “Moneyball.” He’ll soon appear in “The Master,” the latest film from his frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights,” “Punchdrunk Love”). It also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams and Laura Dern.