Phoenix reveal new album title with seizure-inducing graphic

Phoenix have officially revealed the title of their new album – and my brain hurts.

In a post on their official Facebook page today, the French indie popsters updated their status with an image of the words “PHOENIX BANKRUPT!” against a red background. In the accompanying caption (saddled with the cautionary text “photosensitive epilepsy warning”), users are directed to the band’s official website, which features a rapidly-flashing graphic of the very same image that is literally liable to induce seizures in vulnerable members of the population. A snippet of a track that will presumably be included on the upcoming set plays over the head-splitting visual, which I’m pretty sure did irreparable damage to my corneas.

As we previously reported, the new album (Phoenix’s fifth) is being eyed for release this April. It will be the band’s first since their gold-selling 2009 LP “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” which won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2010.



