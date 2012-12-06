Phoenix releasing new album in April 2013

Glassnote Records founder Daniel Glass slipped in some vital information during a Spotify event today: label signees Phoenix have finished a new album and will release it in April next year.

Glass mentioned he’d just gotten off the phone with the rock-pop band, according to Rolling Stone, and that they said they’d completed recording the follow-up to critically acclaimed “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” in Paris.

The group’ has been posting about the fact they’ve been recording since early 2011, and have posted bits of artwork for the as-yet-untitled album.

Once released, it will be the band’s fifth album, and first since hitting the charts with singles like “Lisztomania” and “1901.”

Glassnote had another big reason to be joyous today: their band Mumford & Sons garnered six Grammy nominations last night, tying five other artists for the most nods.