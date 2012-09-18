‘Pitch Perfect’ cast and fans duet on video version of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Starships’

Are you and Anna Kendrick “Pitch Perfect” together?

A new video featuring an elaborate cover of Nicki Minaj’s hit song “Starships” allows fans to show off their musical chops alongside Kendrick and the rest of the cast of the upcoming musical comedy.

Universal and YouTube star Mike Tompkins gathered over 300 user-generated videos, including some from amateur singers, beat-boxers and dancers from all over the world for video as a tie-in to the upcoming “Pitch Perfect.” The footage was cut together with clips of the film’s cast — including Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow — singing along, and mugging for the camera.

Like Tompkins’ other popular YouTube clips, all the songs’ sounds were made a cappella.