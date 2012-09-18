‘Pitch Perfect’ cast and fans duet on video version of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Starships’

Are you and Anna Kendrick “Pitch Perfect” together?
Universal and YouTube star Mike Tompkins gathered over 300 user-generated videos, including some from amateur singers, beat-boxers and dancers from all over the world for video as a tie-in to the upcoming “Pitch Perfect.” The footage was cut together with clips of the film’s cast — including Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow — singing along, and mugging for the camera.
Like Tompkins’ other popular YouTube clips, all the songs’ sounds were made a cappella.
Watch the new “Starships” below.
Like “Glee” and “Rock of Ages,” “Pitch Perfect” is a jukebox musical centering on Beca (“50/50’s” Kendrick), a new college student who strikes up a relationship with an eclectic group of girls who would rather sing pop hits the hit the books.
Rebel Wilson (“Bridesmaids”), John Michael Higgins (“Best in Show”) and Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games”) also star. “Avenue Q” mastermind Jason Moore directed.
“Pitch Perfect” opens October 5.
FUN version. Anna Camp is so hot in this. Brittany Snow is adorable and Skylar Astin has some pipes!