Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo’ finally coming to Blu-ray

Yesterday Walt Disney Pictures announced the planned theatrical 3D release of a slew of their staples, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and Pixar's “Finding Nemo” and “Monsters, Inc.” The knee-jerk from most was the cynical notion that the success of “The Lion King 3D” caused this gluttonous cash grab, but the truth is, it was a cash grab long before people began lining up to relive the Elton John magic. These conversions were ordered and in the pipeline already.
I'm particularly interested in “Finding Nemo” in this equation, because that film and “The Little Mermaid” are the two from the list that don't have Blu-ray releases yet. I feel like I've been waiting forever to see an HD release for “Finding Nemo,” for my money the best Pixar film, one of the top 10 films of the decade and potentially the most beautifully animated film of the genre. But I'm hoping the planned September 14, 2012 release of the 3D version doesn't mean the disc will drop a few weeks later (much like “The Lion King” did yesterday after a two-week theatrical engagement).
However, a new trailer for the Blu-ray has popped up online via Blu-ray.com. I imagine maybe it's on the “Cars 2” home video release, which hits shelves next month. Whatever the case, “Finding Nemo” is the last film of the Pixar stable awaiting a Blu-ray release. Can we get it already? Does this mean it's coming soon-ish? I hope so.
Oh yeah, in case you missed it, here is Albert Brooks on being a part of the Pixar family and his humorous pitch for a “Finding Nemo” sequel.
UPDATE: I literally posted this just as the sad news of Steve Jobs's passing hit. It goes without saying the impact he has had on the industry via his early work with Pixar, to say nothing of the countless tech innovations that have changed how we consume entertainment forever. He will be missed.
It’s going to be either Easter or Thanksgiving…I’d guess after the 3D theatrical.
3D theatrical is September NEXT year. So that would suck.
This news comes as one of Pixar’s co-founders, as well as Apple, has passed away. R.I.P. Steve Jobs. We have many great movies (as well as plenty of other things) to thank you for.
I imagine that they put the trailer in the Cars 2 blu before they finalized the decision to release in in 3D, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it did come out next fall. And watch how other countries are going to get it early next year, just like Monsters Inc. and Dumbo.
“Finding Nemo” is the best Pixar film; it’s just beautiful!
Ugh, why would you get it on Blu-ray if you already have it on DVD? Just so stupid to me, another way to throw out some more cash. Just wait until something else comes along and replaces Blu-ray and then you’ll want to buy all those.
Good thing Blu-ray players also play DVDs or else this would just be another VHS thing again.
How about this. How about I do what you do, and you do what you do.
(And to offer the obvious answer to your obnoxious question: Because it looks better.)
That’s totally fine. Do as you wish.
But I don’t understand how that’s an obnoxious question. Is one really expected to replace a 100, 200, 300+ DVD collection to make them all Blu-rays? It’s just too much. I don’t even see that much of a difference in quality most of the time for it to even matter.
You really are not expected to replace every DVD. Yes, every movie benefits from an HD transfer, especially if they do it right. I mean, I own The Lizzie Maguire movie, and I’m not gonna buy it on blu. You just have to know what movies you think will enhance your experience in HD.
For example, with the new The Lion King blu I saw and heard things that I never even knew were there even after all these years. So, in a way, watching it on Blu was like experiencing it for the first time.
And if you say that there’s little difference between DVD and Blu, just look at these screenshot comparissons:
[www.dvdbeaver.com]
[www.dvdbeaver.com]
No, I actually agree there can be quite a noticeable difference. But really well mastered DVDs stand up just as well, in my opinion.
Though the links you posted don’t really convey the differences that well, in my opinion. They’re simply larger and the levels are slightly adjusted so the shadow areas aren’t as dark. Eh.
No one’s expected to do anything, JLPATT. Other than, you know, to refrain from calling people who purchase Blu-rays “stupid.”
I repurchased a lot of DVDs on Blu-ray. It’s just my thing. But in any case, if you don’t often see a difference, obviously it’s not for you. And that’s fair enough.
BLU-RAY is miles better than DVD, and it won’t be too long before it overtakes DVD.
KRISTOPHER: I didn’t say anyone was stupid. Ever. If you read my post again, I said the IDEA of replacing perfectly decent DVDs was stupid.
JONNYBON: that may be. And then something else will come along and overtake Blu-ray. It just doesn’t end.
Why do people buy Blurays? Because the picture and sound are better. The point you all are missing is that you have to have the equipment to get the better picture. Anything smaller than 50″ screens do not benefit from Bluray. The bigger the screen the more noticeable the difference between the two. If you only use 2 speakers for sound then you won’t notice the difference in the sound either. If you don’t want to spend the money on a bluray then you probably have not spent any money on your AV equipment either.
People can talk Up, Wall-E, Toy Story, etc etc etc – I’ll always love Finding Nemo, best. Everything from the animation to the characters to the story to the music (same can be said of any Pixar, but) … it’s just my fave.
Yesterday, the NY Times asked for pictures from readers to show how much they appreciated Steve Jobs. I took a picture of all my Pixar Blu-rays and Finding Nemo DVD. It stood out like a sore thumb in the picture.
Since Lady and the Tramp is the Diamond Edition for the 1st half of 2012, I’m betting that Finding Nemo will be the Diamond Edition for the 2nd half of 2012. Until then, I’ll be okay with the loaded DVDs.
Only Disney films get the Diamond treatment. Cinderella will be the Fall 2012 Diamond release.
i love how anytime anything is released in a new format it’s a “cash-grab”.
who is forcing you to see it in 3-d? it’s there for people who do want to (like me), so what’s the problem?
walt disney re-released his movies like clockwork every seven years + no-one complained. of course this was before home video, but my point stands; nobody is forced to go to the movies.