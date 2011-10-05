Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo’ finally coming to Blu-ray

Yesterday Walt Disney Pictures announced the planned theatrical 3D release of a slew of their staples, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and Pixar's “Finding Nemo” and “Monsters, Inc.” The knee-jerk from most was the cynical notion that the success of “The Lion King 3D” caused this gluttonous cash grab, but the truth is, it was a cash grab long before people began lining up to relive the Elton John magic. These conversions were ordered and in the pipeline already.

I'm particularly interested in “Finding Nemo” in this equation, because that film and “The Little Mermaid” are the two from the list that don't have Blu-ray releases yet. I feel like I've been waiting forever to see an HD release for “Finding Nemo,” for my money the best Pixar film, one of the top 10 films of the decade and potentially the most beautifully animated film of the genre. But I'm hoping the planned September 14, 2012 release of the 3D version doesn't mean the disc will drop a few weeks later (much like “The Lion King” did yesterday after a two-week theatrical engagement).

However, a new trailer for the Blu-ray has popped up online via Blu-ray.com. I imagine maybe it's on the “Cars 2” home video release, which hits shelves next month. Whatever the case, “Finding Nemo” is the last film of the Pixar stable awaiting a Blu-ray release. Can we get it already? Does this mean it's coming soon-ish? I hope so.

Oh yeah, in case you missed it, here is Albert Brooks on being a part of the Pixar family and his humorous pitch for a “Finding Nemo” sequel.

UPDATE: I literally posted this just as the sad news of Steve Jobs's passing hit. It goes without saying the impact he has had on the industry via his early work with Pixar, to say nothing of the countless tech innovations that have changed how we consume entertainment forever. He will be missed.