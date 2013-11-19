Watch the Pixies blow up their guitarist in new video ‘What Goes Boom’

11.19.13 5 years ago

First Kim Deal, now Joey Santiago. No, the Pixies’ guitarist didn’t leave the band, but he’s a casualty in its new music video for “What Goes Boom.” At the 2:29 mark, poor Santiago explodes into red sci-fi dust. Watch the video here or below.

A song off the veteran rock band’s recent “EP-1,” “What Goes Boom” buzzes with heavy, noisy guitars. In the video, Santiago hikes through a desolate desert until he meets his untimely end. “EP-1” is the Pixies first release after the departure of founding member and bassist Deal, who has spent the year touring with her other band, The Breeders.

Frontman Black Francis told NPR, who premiered the video today, that “the song is about a girl, a girl who plays the bass guitar.” Hmm, an aggressive metal-tinged song about a bassist. Wonder who that could be?

Around The Web

TAGSblack francisep1Joey SantiagoKim DealpixiesWhat Goes BoomWhat Goes Boom video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP